The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 14: Unti 2615, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Miamojo, LLC. Grantor: Robert Jameson, Robert Q. Jameson Declaration of Living Trust. Excise tax: $310. Page 1400 of Book 561.
June 14: Lot 2, Section 1A, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: David and Stephen Levin, Linda Reynolds. Grantor: Linda Reynolds, David and Isabel Levin, Isabel Levin Revocable Trust of 1990. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1405 of Book 561.
June 14: One tract (0.40 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Robert Harmon. Grantor: Robert, Ricky, Kimberly, and Carrie Harmon, Melody and David Winebarger, Sharon and Joel Rice. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1445 of Book 561.
June 14: One tract (3.6 acres), Avery. Grantee: Eugene and Edith Wise, Eugene Garmon Wise Revocable Trust. Grantor: Eugene and Edith Wise. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1450 of Book 561.
June 14: Lot 2, Section 1A, Alpendorf. Grantee: Rigoberto Mendoza. Grantor: David, Frances, Stephen, Margot and Isabel Levin, Linda Reynolds, The Isabel Levin Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $698. Page 1453 of Book 561.
June 14: One tract (10.47 acres) with exceptions, Linville. Grantee: Herlinda Chavez. Grantor: Michael and Dawn Carpenter. Excise tax: $190. Page 1502 of Book 561.
June 14: One tract (0.93 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Megan and Justin McReynolds. Grantor: Carol Whittaker. Excise tax: $670. Page 1523 of Book 561.
June 14: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Cortney and Anthony Debartolo. Grantor: Sunni and Brennan Neill, Sunni Dearmin. Excise tax: $372. Page 1549 of Book 561.
June 14: Unit A, Building 27, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Cristi Rozea, Rozea Family Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: William and Cristi Rozea. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1572 of Book 561.
June 14: Lot 125, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: All Together 2012 Trust. Grantor: Real Estate Recovery Group, Inc. Excise tax: $58. Page 1576 of Book 561.
June 14: Lot 104, North Iredell Street, Linville. Grantee: Kathy Calvert, Kathy Ruppard Calvert Revocable Trust. Grantor: Kathy and Terry Calvert, Terry Lee Paul Calvert Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1579 of Book 561.
June 14: Lot 104, North Iredell Street, Linville. Grantee: Charles Cabrera, Theresa Kereazis-Page, Theresa Page. Grantor: Kathy Calvert, Kathy Ruppard Calvert Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $328. Page 1584 of Book 561.
June 15: One tract (23.29 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tracy and David Castorena. Grantor: Frederick Blair Jr. and Kathy Blair, Frederick Blair Sr. and Joanne Blair. Excise tax: $430. Page 1622 of Book 561.
June 15: Lot 11, Views at Cranberry, Cranberry. Grantee: Lenieka Murdock. Grantor: Robert and Kimberly Yates. Excise tax: $135. Page 1635 of Book 561.
June 15: Lot 144, Summit Ledges, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Benjamin Butler and Laura Rosenzweig. Grantor: Terri and William Garrett, Terry W. Garrett Revocable Trust, Terri W. Garrett Revocable Family Trust. Excise tax: $2,700. Page 1657 of Book 561.
June 15: One tract (10 acres), Linville. Grantee: Brittany, Noah, Addison and Hudson Eggers. Grantor: Richard and Cynthia Lindecamp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1683 of Book 561.
June 15: Lot A, Woodland Hills Section, Linville Ridge, Linville; Lots 4 and 5, The Reserve II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Janice Revitz, Ryan Rose, Third Amendment and Restatement of the Janice K. Revitz Revocable Trust. Grantor: Tradarama Building Corp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1685 of Book 561.
June 15: Unit E, Building 9, Phase V, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Shelly Townsend. Grantor: Enoul and Joanne Jumonville. Excise tax: $616. Page 1689 of Book 561.
June 15: Lot 19, Section 9, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter Le, Thuhuong Trinh, The Le Revocable Trust. Grantor: Thomas and Susan Curd. Excise tax: $810. Page 1705 of Book 561.
June 15: One tract (14.57 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Bobby Gragg. Grantor: Velma and Bobby Gragg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1708 of Book 561.
June 15: Unit 2, Building 17, Cluster B, Grandfather Lodge Company, Linville. Grantee: Vernon Knight III and Joel Knight. Grantor: Miller, Constance, Burch and Julia Williams. Excise tax: $820. Page 1730 of Book 561.
June 15: Lot 24, Spanish Oak Mountain Estates, Linville. Grantee: Orvil Ownby. Grantor: Harvard and Sandra Harris. Excise tax: $300. Page 1733 of Book 561.
June 15: Unit 8G, Week 29, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Rhonda Harris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1814 of Book 561.
June 15: Lot 147, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Gretchen McMinn. Grantor: John and Mayte Armas. Excise tax: $50. Page 1817 of Book 561.
June 15: Unit 10-103, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andria Canterbury. Grantor: Daniel Probst, Daniel J. Probst Trust Living Trust, Daniel J. Probst Living Trust. Excise tax: $82. Page 1835 of Book 561.
June 16: Lot ES92, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Shannon Plattner. Grantor: Midland Ira, Inc., George Bandy, George Michael Bandy #1636740. Excise tax: $290. Page 1859 of Book 561.
June 16: Lot 17, Cranberry Cove, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Ivor and Sandra Hanson. Grantor: George and Vicki Zulanas. Excise tax: $1,900. Page 1897 of Book 561.
June 16: Lot 2, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vicki Kirsner, Vicki Rossiter Kirsner Revocable Trust. Grantor: David Henderson II. Excise tax: $70. Page 1901 of Book 561.
June 16: Lot 3, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Joy Harvey. Grantor: Elk Creek Development Company of Banner Elk, LLC. Excise tax: $120. Page 1904 of Book 561.
June 16: Lot ES88, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Priory Jr. and Heather Priory. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $430. Page 1913 of Book 561.
June 16: Lot 33, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Paul Taylor. Grantor: Kenneth and Tamara Robinson. Excise tax: $60. Page 1940 of Book 561.
June 16: Section E, Plot A #13 and 14, Montezuma Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: Montezuma Community Cemetery Association, Inc. Grantor: Gary and Barbara Belk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1969 of Book 561.
June 17: One tract (35 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Lena and James Ingram. Grantor: David, Gaye and Randy Ingram. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1971 of Book 561.
June 17: One tract (44 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David and Gaye Ingram. Grantor: David, Gaye, James, Lena and Randy Ingram. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1975 of Book 561.
June 17: One tract (26 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Randy Ingram. Grantor: David, Gaye, Lena and James Ingram. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1980 of Book 561.
June 17: Lot 10 and 11, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Zachary Henderson. Grantor: Paul and Roberta Conner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1985 of Book 561.
June 17: Lot S3, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nathaniel Brinkley and Snezana Stavreska. Grantor: Gregory and Julie Schnier. Excise tax: $370. Page 1988 of Book 561.
June 17: Lot 331, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Max and Martha Gessner, The Revocable Trust of Max R. Gessner and Martha R. Gessner. Grantor: Max and Martha Gessner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1992 of Book 561.
June 17: Unit 34, Building F, Hemlock Nob Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Johna and Carla Carson. Grantor: David and Laura Hooten. Excise tax: $266. Page 1994 of Book 561.
June 17: Lot 15A, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Rosa Carney. Grantor: Richard Proctor Jr. and Brenda Proctor. Excise tax: $110. Page 2014 of Book 561.
June 17: Lot 305, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Harvey Crouch, Harvey B. Crouch Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Harvey Crouch, Cornelia Crouch, Harvey B. Crouch and Cornelia J. Crouch Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2019 of Book 561.
June 17: Lot 305, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ronald and Tamara Guilliams. Grantor: Harvey Crouch, Harvey B. Crouch Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Excise tax: $552. Page 2024 of Book 561.
June 17: Unit 26E, Week 30, and Unit 27C, Week 2, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lindsey Harris. Grantor: Joann and Vanessa Ward, Harlan Buchanan Jr. and Thelma Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2029 of Book 561.
June 17: Unit D, Building 12, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Barbara Ross. Grantor: David and Barbara Ross, Ross Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2032 of Book 561.
June 17: Lot 34, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Margaret Leneave. Grantor: Marlene Cohen, The Marlene Cohen Trust. Excise tax: $1,280. Page 2061 of Book 561.
June 17: One tract (0.31 acres), Linville. Grantee: Frances Shropshire. Grantor: Christopher and Ashlyn Bertolini. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2069 of Book 561.
June 17: One tract (1.48 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jones Construction, Inc. Grantor: Michael and Patricia Ramsey. Excise tax: $80. Page 2071 of Book 561.
June 17: Lot 46, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Brian and April Maiden. Grantor: Thomas and Sarah Salvati. Excise tax: $238. Page 2076 of Book 561.
June 17: Unit 3110, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael and Paola Zalom. Grantor: William Carter and Chrystal Baker. Excise tax: $300. Page 2078 of Book 561.
June 18: Unit 2, Building A, Elk Hill Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tynecastle, LLC. Grantor: C&H Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 2100 of Book 561.
June 18: Two tracts (8.13 acres), Linville. Grantee: Hewbrick Properties, LLC. Grantor: DeeAnn Whitehurst. Excise tax: $310. Page 2103 of Book 561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.