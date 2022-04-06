The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 28: Lot 10, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael Martinez. Grantor: Gene and Suzanne Myers. Excise tax: $12. Page 523 of Book 575.
March 28: Unit B, Building 9, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Spell Jr., Jeanne Spell, Robert William Spell Jr. Living Trust and Jeanne Carolyn Spell Living Trust. Grantor: Robert Spell Jr. and Jeanne Spell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 539 of Book 575.
March 28: Lot 146, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Robert Hussey III and Julie Hussey. Grantor: Julie Peters. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 544 of Book 575.
March 28: Lot G64, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan and Lynsay Simper. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,040. Page 563 of Book 575.
March 28: One tract (2.11 acres), Linville. Grantee: William and Clara Jones. Grantor: Brennen, Summer and Chase Watson. Excise tax: $940. Page 594 of Book 575.
March 28: Lots 3 and 7, Wilson Creek. Grantee: April Patterson. Grantor: Mary and Daniel Aderholt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 638 of Book 575.
March 28: Four tracts (513.7 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Thomas and Roderick Hall. Grantor: Margaret Cudd, Berryman Cudd, JP Hall. Excise tax: $450. Page 641 of Book 575.
March 28: One tract (1.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: William and Deborah Brown. Grantor: Roger and Janet Stewart. Excise tax: $90. Page 646 of Book 575.
March 29: Lot 10, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest 10, LLC. Grantor: Carpe Haven, LLC. Excise tax: $450. Page 657 of Book 575.
March 29: Lot 90, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Sarah Horschel. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $230. Page 664 of Book 575.
March 29: Unit 2B, Building 11, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amina Huebner. Grantor: Peter Huebner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 667 of Book 575.
March 29: Lot 14, Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Robert Lowe Sr., Sharon Lowe, Robert J. Lowe, Sr. and Sharon Lowe Revocable Trust. Grantor: Diane Williams, Diane R. Williams Trust. Excise tax: $90. Page 672 of Book 575.
March 29: Lot 198, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jon and Donna Taylor. Grantor: John Timko Jr. Excise tax: $466. Page 676 of Book 575.
March 29: Lot 22, Key Ridge, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mauricio Payan. Grantor: Judith Garavalia. Excise tax: $631. Page 694 of Book 575.
March 29: Lot B, Crestview Villas II, Linville Ridge. Grantee: David and Margaret Consolino. Grantor: Winnifred, Philip, and Phillip McKee, Philip McKee Trust, Phillip McKeen Trust, Winnifred McKee Trust. Excise tax: $800. Page 718 of Book 575.
March 29: Two tracts (3.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Juan Pahuamba. Grantor: William and Billie Beuttell. Excise tax: $84. Page 750 of Book 575.
March 29: Apt. No. 1, Building No. 22, Cluster D, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Keith and Dreema Brunnemer. Grantor: Bill Breeding Jr. Excise tax: $1,070. Page 758 of Book 575.
March 29: Lot 78, Mtn. View B, Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William Soule Jr., Margaret Soule, William Soule III. Grantor: William Soule Jr. and Dreema Soule. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 760 of Book 575.
March 30: Lot 5, GF Co., Linville. Grantee: Ferncliff Partners, LLC. Grantor: Keith Brunnemer Jr. and Dreema Brunnemer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 793 of Book 575.
March 30: Lot 22, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Fryer III, Berry Bean, James H. Fryar, III and Berry Brown Bean Revocable Trust. Grantor: James Fryar III, Berry Bean. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 799 of Book 575.
March 30: Lot 8, Fox Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: CLK Builders Inc. Grantor: Fox Run Estates, Limited. Excise tax: $80. Page 802 of Book 575.
March 30: Unit C, Building 10, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric Alwran. Grantor: Cortney and Eric Alwran. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 810 of Book 575.
March 30: Unit Lot 5, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sandy Davis. Grantor: Alberto Cruz and Jacqueline Altamirano. Excise tax: $180. Page 833 of Book 575.
March 30: Unit D, The Brooks at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Upchurch Marinas, Inc. Grantor: Betty Noland. Excise tax: $3,400. Page 838 of Book 575.
March 30: Unit 1908, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alejandro Torres and Erika Garcia. Grantor: Donald and Billie Williams. Excise tax: $430. Page 842 of Book 575.
March 30: One tract (0.73 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Barry and Elvie Sheppard. Grantor: Eric and Margaret Rash. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 852 of Book 575.
March 30: Five tracts (27.622 acres), Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: AG 44, LLC. Grantor: William and Anne Sherrill, Anne Puterbaugh. Excise tax: $12,634. Page 856 of Book 575.
March 30: One tract (2.04 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: April Dawn, April Lynn Dawn Living Trust. Grantor: Gregory Barrow. Excise tax: $1. Page 860 of Book 575.
March 30: Lot 2 (13,597.03 sq. ft.), Banner Elk. Grantee: April Dawn, April Lynn Dawn Living Trust. Grantor: EOW Retail, Inc. Excise tax: $1. Page 883 of Book 575.
March 30: Lot VV21, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Erin and James Keating. Grantor: Marcia Scott, The Marcia D. Scott Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $510. Page 893 of Book 575.
March 30: Lot 11, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scot and Amber Ploucha. Grantor: Matthew and Matt Novick. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 938 of Book 575.
March 31: Townhome Unit 202, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nancy West. Grantor: Nancy West, Nancy Anderson West Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 961 of Book 575.
March 31: Lot G-1, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: McConnell Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantor: Marc McConnell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 964 of Book 575.
March 31: Lot G18 and G19, Grover Section, Woodland Meadows, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christina Yates. Grantor: Clarence Yates. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 968 of Book 575.
March 31: Lot S-22A, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andaura Rodlin Ridge, LLC. Grantor: William and Laura Ferrell, William R. and Lindsay Perkins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 971 of Book 575.
March 31: Lot ES31, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: ACD Construction, LLC. Grantor: Scott Knowles and Angela Wells. Excise tax: $330. Page 977 of Book 575.
March 31: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $132. Page 985 of Book 575.
March 31: Lot 7, The Highlands at Roaring Creek, Roaring Creek. Grantee: Yasamin Rahmanparast, The Yasamin Marghoob Rahmanparast Trust. Grantor: Roaring Creek, LLC. Excise tax: $90. Page 1033 of Book 575.
March 31: Lot 11, Mountain Lifestyles Development Co., Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony and Kristen Fulchi. Grantor: Shirley and Arthur Wood. Excise tax: $610. Page 1036 of Book 575.
March 31: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $338. Page 1152 of Book 575.
March 31: Unit C, Building 32, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald Myers Jr. and Caylor Myers. Grantor: Ronald and Deidre Lutz. Excise tax: $910. Page 1205 of Book 575.
March 31: Unit 2523, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carl, Carley and James Schaefer. Grantor: Norma Daniels, Revocable Trust Agreement of Norma Braswell Daniels. Excise tax: $400. Page 1222 of Book 575.
March 31: Lot 18, Fox Pointe Too, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ben and Suzun Bowling. Grantor: Gene and Susanne Myers. Excise tax: $160. Page 1260 of Book 575.
March 31: One tract (1.235 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Amy Garland. Grantor: James Garland Jr., Robert and Donna Garland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1283 of Book 575.
March 31: One tract (5.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Clarence Britt. Grantor: Robert and Cynthia Harris. Excise tax: $1,360. Page 1291 of Book 575.
March 31: Lot 53, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Rachel Clark. Grantor: Carmen Castello. Excise tax: $357. Page 1315 of Book 575.
March 31: Lot 9, Hanging Rock Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Nancy Frye. Grantor: Harold and Carol Pillsbury. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1341 of Book 575.
March 31: Two tracts, North Iredell Street, Linville. Grantee: Patricia Combs. Grantor: Hannah and Robert Presnell. Excise tax: $280. Page 1346 of Book 575.
March 31: One tract (3.55 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Elizabeth Thompson. Grantor: Wallace and Roslyn Thompson. Excise tax: $1. Page 1382 of Book 575.
April 1: Unit 3926, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Property Cartwheel, LLC. Grantor: John Worley. Excise tax: $240. Page 1416 of Book 575.
