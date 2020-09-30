The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 21: Lot 193, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Leigh Yost. Grantor: Lucien L. Bailey & Co. Excise tax: $1,016. Page 225 of Book 549.
Sept. 21: Lot D171, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Wanda Beaty. Grantor: Tiffany and Tory Jensen, Carl Lewis Jr. and Angela Lewis, Linda, Shawn and Sheila McNary. Excise tax: $65. Page 229 of Book 549.
Sept. 21: Lot 12, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mary Settembrini. Grantor: William and Charmaine West, Charmelle and Robert Watkins. Excise tax: $588. Page 239 of Book 549.
Sept. 21: Unit 2214, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry Brown Jr. and Jada Brown. Grantor: Venture Group Associates, Inc. Excise tax: $260. Page 282 of Book 549.
Sept. 21: Lot 152, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Linda Lindamood. Grantor: Aida Ortiz. Excise tax: $595. Page 306 of Book 549.
Sept. 21: Lot 19, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd Vasos, Todd J. Vasos Revocable Trust. Grantor: William Mitchell, William W. Mitchell Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $4,210. Page 326 of Book 549.
Sept. 21: Lot 39, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd Vasos, Todd J. Vasos Revocable Trust. Grantor: Dennis and Nancy Franks. Excise tax: $700. Page 331 of Book 549.
Sept. 21: Unit 36A, Building G, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sheryl Booth Beaumont. Grantor: Larry and Gail Dickens. Excise tax: $284. Page 346 of Book 549.
Sept. 21: Unit 4, Building B, Springhouse Villas Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Georgia Campbell, The Georgia L. Campbell Revocable Trust. Grantor: RBK Holdings LLC, Michael Knox, Patricia Knox, Patricia Tucker Knox Trust. Excise tax: $780. Page 354 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: Two tracts, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Margaret Clarke. Grantor: Stag’s Leap Real Estate, LLC. Excise tax: $1,440. Page 366 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: Lot 18, Unit 11, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Shawn and Heather Chemtov. Grantor: Wayne and Lyla Masur. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 373 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: One tract (17 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Dixie Smith, First Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of the Dixie D. Smith Family Trust, Dixie D. Smith Separate Trust. Grantor: Dixie H. Smith, Dixie D. Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 407 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: Lot B2, Silver Springs Farm Townhouses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Robberts and Terre Wilkinson. Grantor: Richard and Judith Bond. Excise tax: $660. Page 437 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: Two tracts (1.876 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Diane Ekberg and Harald Baugstat. Grantor: Ernestine and Dale Glover, Dale and Ernestine Glover Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $900. Page 442 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: Unit A, Building 5, Reserve II at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Kathy Bliss. Grantor: Robert and Sheila Moore. Excise tax: $810. Page 467 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: Lot 188, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: HQ2 Mountain, LLC. Grantor: Trent and Amber Wilson. Excise tax: $140. Page 490 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: Lot 33, Pine Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William and Karol Ross. Grantor: Joseph and Ronnie Vonckx, Joseph A. Vonckx and Bonnie J. Vonckx Family Trust. Excise tax: $450. Page 495 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: Lot 322, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Hemlock Drive Investments LLC. Grantor: Grandfather Investments LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 521 of Book 549.
Sept. 22: Lot 2, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Christine Brown. Grantor: Fred Mills. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 527 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: Unit 4103, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew Lavin and Juan Linares. Grantor: Corbett Bruntz and Catherine Coleman. Excise tax: $134. Page 569 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: One tract (0.75 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Sharon Mills. Grantor: James Ennis III and Lyndsay Ennis. Excise tax: $700. Page 598 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: Lot 59, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shakil Hasan. Grantor: David Jones Rentals, LLC. Excise tax: $60. Page 615 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: Unit 2122, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sun Baker. Grantor: Janet Rich, Janet Lowry Rich Trust. Excise tax: $275. Page 654 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: Lot 158, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: White Davis Holdings LLC. Grantor: Joan Heidrick. Excise tax: $2,600. Page 662 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: Lot 9, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Eva Gorrell. Grantor: Patou, LLC. Excise tax: $2,760. Page 666 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: One tract (0.68 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jim Lay. Grantor: Christopher Owens and Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. Excise tax: $155. Page 668 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: Lot 20, Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Theodore Carlson, Patricia Vankerckhove. Grantor: David and Cynthia Miller. Excise tax: $67. Page 674 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: One tract (12.75 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Karesh Fourhman. Grantor: Richard and Monica Yokubinas. Excise tax: $364. Page 677 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: Two tracts (0.891 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Melissa and Joseph Vance. Grantor: Charles and Adele Byrd, Amy and Eileen Ward, Joseph and Melissa Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 694 of Book 549.
Sept. 23: Lot ES66, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantor: Mark and Tonya Magrath. Grantee: Air 72, Inc. Excise tax: $1,720. Page 699 of Book 549.
Sept. 24: Unit 4, Branlaire Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: William and Tracy Kimbrell. Grantor: Philip Tracy Jr. and Travis Tracy. Excise tax: $1,110. Page 726 of Book 549.
Sept. 24: Unit D, Building 2, Reserve II at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mileview LLC. Grantor: Francis and Debra Palmisano. Excise tax: $600. Page 772 of Book 549.
Sept. 24: Unit 2709, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Cynthia Bollenberg. Grantor: The Michael J. Nicoletti Revocable Living Trust, Michael and Judy Nicoletti, The Judy L. Nicoletti Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $260. Page 775 of Book 549.
Sept. 24: Three tracts (23.98 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Crystal and Clifton Laws. Grantor: Douglas and Leslie Laws. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 807 of Book 549.
Sept. 24: One tract (1.1 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Amy Jones. Grantor: Wesley Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 811 of Book 549.
Sept. 24: Lot 1, Fox Pointe, and Lot 42, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Robert and Tiffany Mason. Grantor: James and Barbara Powell. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 814 of Book 549.
Sept. 24: Lot 101, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Walter and Frances Viegelmann. Grantor: Robert and Julianne Williard. Excise tax: $140. Page 821 of Book 549.
Sept. 24: Apt. 1, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Kermit and Melissa Murphy. Grantor: Leigh Yost. Excise tax: $1,036. Page 826 of Book 549.
Sept. 24: Lot 44, Section 9, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marc and Michelle Dyman. Grantor: Ann and Charles Willner Jr., The Willner Family Trust. Excise tax: $603. Page 835 of Book 549.
Sept. 25: One tract (3.5 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Dana Uvanile. Grantor: Carolina Corporation of Palm Beach County. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 868 of Book 549.
Sept. 25: Unit 42, Building J, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hobson Holidays, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Patsy Hunsucker. Excise tax: $196. Page 872 of Book 549.
Sept. 25: Lot 295, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Theresa and Rene Moore, The Rene Moore Living Trust. Grantor: The Paula S.M. Edenfield Revocable Trust, Paula Edenfield. Excise tax: $910. Page 893 of Book 549.
Sept. 25: Lot 83, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jessica Devore and Fred Devore IV. Grantor: Richard and Linda Karp. Excise tax: $1,800. Page 922 of Book 549.
