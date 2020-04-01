The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 23: Unit 2215, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jerry Bennett Jr. Grantor: Aubrey and Janet Ross, Brian, Jerry Jr., Roberta and Jerry Sr. Bennett, Carolyn Copeland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1704 of Book 541.
March 23: Unit 103F, Week 3, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Robert and Carol Barringer. Excise tax: $10. Page 1714 of Book 541.
March 23: Unit 104D, Week 3, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Robert and Carol Barringer. Excise tax: $10. Page 1717 of Book 541.
March 23: Unit B, Building 15, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan Smith. Grantor: Alan and Robin Miller, Camram Trust. Excise tax: $760. Page 1721 of Book 541.
March 23: Lot 139, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Charles and Kelli Shugart. Grantor: James Trivette. Excise tax: $3. Page 1725 of Book 541.
March 23: Lot 6, Section 8, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sovey Terrell Jr., The L. Terrell Sovey, Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Terrell Sovey Jr. and Anne Sovey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1752 of Book 541.
March 23: Two tracts (4.76 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Benjamin Stout. Grantor: Mark Stout. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1756 of Book 541.
March 23: Three tracts (1.94 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Breanne Hamm. Grantor: Charles and Sharon Ward. Excise tax: $453. Page 1760 of Book 541.
March 24: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $1,478. Page 1781 of Book 541.
March 24: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $834. Page 1934 of Book 541.
March 24: Unit 30B, Week 41, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: TSAM Consulting Services LLC. Grantor: Creel Pickel Jr, Shelly Stahman and Shelley Stahlman. Excise tax: $10. Page 1937 of Book 541.
March 24: Lot 3, River Knoll, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kirk and Barbara Holdcroft, Kirk & Barbara Holdcroft Revocable Trust. Grantor: Kirk and Barbara B. Holdcroft, Barbara A. Holdcroft. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1959 of Book 541.
March 24: One tract (0.5 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Sunni Dearmin. Grantor: Truist Bank, Branch Banking and Trust Company. Excise tax: $60. Page 1981 of Book 541.
March 24: Lot 1, Elk Meadow, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blas and Lissette Cabrera. Grantor: Joshua Bailey. Excise tax: $326. Page 1985 of Book 541.
March 24: Lot 101, B Mtn. View, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Nancy Cogle. Grantor: Marci Trakas. Excise tax: $295. Page 2004 of Book 541.
March 25: Unit 1B, Building 16, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Linda Dalter. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties LLC. Excise tax: $768. Page 2038 of Book 541.
March 25: Lot 17E, Section 1, Donaldson Lands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Patricia Stearns. Grantor: Patricia Strickland. Excise tax: $372. Page 2041 of Book 541.
March 25: Lot 28, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Janet Parker. Grantor: Windridge Properties LLC. Excise tax: $230. Page 2046 of Book 541.
March 25: Two tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Danny Phillips and Bryce McKinney. Grantor: Malachi Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2066 of Book 541.
March 25: One tract (3.7 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Bryce McKinney. Grantor: Malachi Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2070 of Book 541.
March 25: One tract (0.459 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Robert and Nancy Turbyfill. Grantor: Levi, Lance and Candice Harmon. Excise tax: $120. Page 2073 of Book 541.
March 25: One tract (11 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Alex Rojas. Grantor: Alice House and Alice Robbins. Excise tax: $320. Page 2090 of Book 541.
March 25: Unit 623, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shelley Mason, Zackary Martin and Shana Hutchison. Grantor: Jane Surdi. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2092 of Book 541.
March 25: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $668. Page 2095 of Book 541.
March 25: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $264. Page 2218 of Book 541.
March 26: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $264. Page 2237 of Book 541.
March 26: One tract (0.79 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Barbara Sliney and Joseph Sliney II. Grantor: Nicholas and Natalie Bowman, Natalie Jones. Excise tax: $360. Page 2240 of Book 541.
March 26: One tract (13.33 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Fredrick and Blizabeth Blumer. Grantor: Kenneth and Sheryl Rumpf. Excise tax: $398. Page 2253 of Book 541.
March 26: Lot 34, Village of Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Tammy Pfaff. Grantor: JALI Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2256 of Book 541.
March 26: Lot 41, SM West Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Janene Cullen and Cullen Family Trust. Grantor: Kenneth and Janene Cullen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2259 of Book 541.
March 26: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2261 of Book 541.
March 26: One tract (1.02 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Katelin Dodson. Grantor: John and Cynthia Smith. Excise tax: $130. Page 2264 of Book 541.
March 26: Lot 11, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Nicholas and Sandra Hamner. Grantor: Brian and Stella Burton. Excise tax: $258. Page 2280 of Book 541.
March 27: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Acquisitions, LLC. Grantor: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Excise tax: $10. Page 2301 of Book 541.
March 27: Lot 27, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark File and David Soyars. Grantor: Fred Martin Jr., Fred F. Martin, Jr. Trust. Excise tax: $830. Page 2306 of Book 541.
March 27: Lot 9, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: David B. Dodson. Grantor: Frank B. Dodson, David B. Dodson, Carol S. Dodson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2310 of Book 541.
