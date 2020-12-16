The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 7: Lot B4, Section 3, Phase 3, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Seth and Katherine Golden. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $120. Page 894 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Unit 14, Bldg. B, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bruce and Shari Unger. Grantor: Donald Kincaid Jr. Excise tax: $208. Page 909 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Lot 61, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Dorothy Haight, Richard M. Haight Revocable Trust. Grantor: Richard and Dorothy Haight. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 919 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Lot 19, Lakeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Marylu Williams. Grantor: Josephine Swanson. Excise tax: $830. Page 925 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Lesley White and Jason Wise. Grantor: Jennifer Vance. Excise tax: $486. Page 929 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Two tracts (59.38 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Dennis Grindstaff. Grantor: Larry Grindstaff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 947 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Unit 202, Building 1, Southcrest Overlook Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alfred Lerch Jr. and Patricia Lerch. Grantor: Doris Lewis, James A. Scott Revocable Trust, James Scott, Sarah M. Gantt-Scott Revocable Trust, Sarah Scott. Excise tax: $440. Page 950 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Lodge Lot 2, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Rock at Eagles Nest LLC. Grantor: Elton Vogel III. Excise tax: $4,400. Page 997 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Lot 32, “A” Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sarah Banyas. Grantor: Mickie, Bradley and James Banyas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1024 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Lot 46, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lipack Property Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Kenneth and Cecile Lipack. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1029 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Lot 123, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: 3700 Summit, LLC. Grantor: Andrew and Maribel Miles. Excise tax: $1. Page 1080 of Book 553.
Dec. 7: Unit 102, Building A, Village at Banner Elk Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Markus Ribas and Anna Sobol. Grantor: Mountain Blue Gallery LLC. Excise tax: $650. Page 1084 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Lot C47, Cabin Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Victor and Lisa Martz. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $630. Page 1101 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: One tract (16.15 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: PK Investments, Dan Plyler, Wilson King. Excise tax: $550. Page 1151 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Two tracts (1.33 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dena Douglas. Grantor: Harry and Dena Douglas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1165 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: See document for description. Grantee: Gregory and Shelia Oakley. Grantor: Terry and Martha Crain, Ruth Erwin. Excise tax: $120. Page 1170 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Lot 39, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alexandra Giunta. Grantor: Connie Dibble. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1180 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Lot 6, Emerald Court, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pat and Lamar Bell. Grantor: Betty and Steven Modell. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 1209 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Lot 9, Apple Tree Ridge, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Chad and Samantha Ledford. Grantor: Mitchell and Sherrey Murray. Excise tax: $1,076. Page 1213 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Unit B, Bldg. 46, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Luca and Jessica Annunziata. Grantor: Lisa and Benjamin Clough, Lisa Herring, Benjamin Abraham. Excise tax: $270. Page 1240 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Unit 8, Bldg. D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathy and Johnathan Shyers. Grantor: Joyce Hepler and John Griffin Jr. Excise tax: $390. Page 1264 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Apt. 6, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Sheppard McKenzie IV, Katherine McKenzie. Grantor: Patricia Rendleman and Richard J. Rendleman Jr. Excise tax: $1,320. Page 1289 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: One tract (0.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: William Wise. Grantor: James and Carolyn Beckman. Excise tax: $330. Page 1309 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Lot 5, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alberto Cruz, Jacqueline Altamirano. Grantor: Cusimano Construction LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1322 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Unit 315, Sugar Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: EF Nobis Group, Inc. Grantor: Sugar Ski 315 SM, LLC. Excise tax: $358. Page 1325 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Lot 96, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Cowan Rodgers III, Julie Rodgers. Grantor: James Willis Jr. Excise tax: $1,360. Page 1337 of Book 553.
Dec. 8: Lot 5, Block 2, Linville Woods, Linville. Grantee: James Bissel, The James Jackson Bissell Revocable Trust. Grantor: Pinnacle Bank, Ella Bullard, The Ella P. Bullard Trust, Mary Stadler. Excise tax: $2,310. Page 1345 of Book 553.
Dec. 9: Lot 200, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Elsa Paolantonio. Grantor: Charles and Marylu Williams. Excise tax: $374. Page 1357 of Book 553.
Dec. 9: Units 10 and 11, Bldg. D, Timbers Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Molo Properties 1, LLC. Grantor: Jack and Kimberley Donnell. Excise tax: $470. Page 1364 of Book 553.
Dec. 9: Unit B, Building 5, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Angelo Accetturo Jr. Grantor: Christina and Barton Hartman. Excise tax: $100. Page 1370 of Book 553.
Dec. 9: One tract (5.08 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jack, Charito and Judy Clark. Grantor: Amanda Teaster. Excise tax: $150. Page 1379 of Book 553.
Dec. 9: Unit 4, Lot 6, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey and Susan Nullman. Grantor: Saundra Mallow, Saundra K. Malloy Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $1,570. Page 1392 of Book 553.
Dec. 9: Lot 9, Key Ridge, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Patricia Morgan, Carmen Clemans, Patricia Morgan and Carmen Clemans Revocable Trust. Grantor: Carmen Clemans and Patricia Morgan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1398 of Book 553.
Dec. 10: One tract (0.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Stefanie and Arthur Clark. Grantor: Steve and Jodi Turbyfill. Excise tax: $24. Page 1454 of Book 553.
Dec. 10: Lot A, Snowcloud Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Lynda Faroni. Grantor: Michael and Lindsay Lundy. Excise tax: $47. Page 1456 of Book 553.
Dec. 10: Lot 321-A, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Michael and Ashlie Bucy. Grantor: Grandfather Golf and Country Club. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1461 of Book 553.
Dec. 10: Lot 321, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Michael and Ashlie Bucy. Grantor: Michael and Ashlie Bucy. Excise tax: $325. Page 1465 of Book 553.
Dec. 10: Unit 9B, Week 14, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: David Ball. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1468 of Book 553.
