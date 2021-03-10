The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 1: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Robert Dennis. Grantor: CSMC 2017-RPL3 Trust Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. Excise tax: $42. Page 114 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit 5G, Week 29, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: John, Arleen and Marie Whiteheart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 138 of Book 557.
March 1: Two tracts, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Sean and Jennifer Condron. Grantor: Bessie McConnell. Excise tax: $14. Page 143 of Book 557.
March 1: Lot 49, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: ZKM Ranches, LLC. Grantor: Barry and Cynthia White. Excise tax: $160. Page 174 of Book 557.
March 1: Lot 39, Silver Springs Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jo Epperson and John Williams. Grantor: Jo Epperson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 179 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E-124, Week 4, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Linda Byne. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 205 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E-112, Week 4, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dawn Constantino. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 207 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E-124, Week 8, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk.Grantee: Project Lift, Inc. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 209 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E-112, Week 41, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Thomas and Catherine Latham. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 211 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E-124, Week 43, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Smith. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 213 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E-124, Weeks 17-18 and Weeks 33-35, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Stine. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 215 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E-124, Week 42, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Teresa Thompson. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 217 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E-112, Week 49, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Danny and Mary Brafford. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 219 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E-112, Week 6, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Haynes. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 221 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E124, Week 1, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Harper-Anderson, LLC. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 223 of Book 557.
March 1: Unit E112, Week 30, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Randal and Karen Mason. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 225 of Book 557.
March 1: Lot 20, Unit 5, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Randy and Nikki Weisburd. Grantor: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Excise tax: $3,800. Page 242 of Book 557.
March 1: Lot 31, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Center 129, LLC. Grantor: Paul and Denise Heimbecker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 258 of Book 557.
March 1: Lot 51, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glen and Janice Varnadoe. Grantor: Eric and Sue Schryer. Excise tax: $230. Page 263 of Book 557.
March 1: Lot VR7, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Sarah Lopez. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $490. Page 266 of Book 557.
March 1: One tract (1.82 acres), Linville. Grantee: WMS Property Company, LLC. Grantor: Thomas and Ellen Rubel. Excise tax: $4,600. Page 295 of Book 557.
March 2: Lot 17, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fernando and Sandra Lomba. Grantor: Martin and Marilyn Schrager. Excise tax: $1,400. Page 311 of Book 557.
March 2: Lot 141, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Charlotte Marshall, the Charlotte B. Marshall Revocable Trust No. 1. Grantor: Charlotte Marshall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 335 of Book 557.
March 2: Lot 69, Sunset Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Khristina Wakeman. Grantor: William Wakeman III, William H. Wakeman III Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $220. Page 339 of Book 557.
March 2: Lot 5, Elk River Refuge, Grantee: Eric and Monica Thompson. Grantor: Donald and Karen Graham. Excise tax: $170. Page 391 of Book 557.
March 2: Lot R-9, Ridgeline Village Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank and Christine Roberts. Grantor: Juliano Holdings and Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 436 of Book 557.
March 3: Two tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Marjorie Mason, Joseph, William, Stephen and Daniel Bomar. Grantor: Kurt and Karen Bomar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 452 of Book 557.
March 3: Lot 27, Lake View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert Fortney, Melanie Tipton-Fortney. Grantor: Newfound House LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 506 of Book 557.
March 3: Two tracts (13.053 acres), Linville. Grantee: Richard and Cynthia Lindecamp. Grantor: Jason Lindecamp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 508 of Book 557.
March 3: Unit 1C, Building 2, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Kaplan Family Limited Partnership. Grantor: Ritchie and Celeste Davis. Excise tax: $860. Page 512 of Book 557.
March 3: Lot 22, Alpine Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: Robert Thomas. Grantor: Helena and Michael Watts, Joseph Watts. Excise tax: $28. Page 515 of Book 557.
March 3: Lot 4, Daniels Property, Linville. Grantee: Douglas and Sharon Jennings. Grantor: Big Sky Enterprises, LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 518 of Book 557.
March 4: Unit B, Building 55, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Diana Compagnone. Grantor: Robert and Merydon Compagnone. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 536 of Book 557.
March 4: Unit B, Building 55, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Diana Compagnone. Grantor: Merydon Compagnone. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 540 of Book 557.
March 4: Lot 6, High Crest Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: The David H. Workman Trust. Grantor: David and Lynda Workman, Lynda Riker, The David and Lynda Workman Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 544 of Book 557.
March 4: Lot 7, Block C. Phase 1, Emerald Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Erik Nottmeier, Tracy Synan, The Eric Nottmeier and Tracy Synan Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Leon and Sharon Huffman. Excise tax: $1,972. Page 546 of Book 557.
March 4: Lot 6, High Crest Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Lynda Workman, The David H. Workman Trust. Grantor: David H. Workman, David Robert Workman, Amanda Joy Workman, David Richard Workman, Terri Allerton, The David H. Workman Trust, Lynda Workman, Lynda Rinker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 573 of Book 557.
March 4: Lot WH166, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Erik Nottmeier, Tracy Synan, The Eric Nottmeier and Tracy Synan Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Leon and Sharon Huffman. Excise tax: $1. Page 575 of Book 557.
March 4: Lot 6, High Crest Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Hewbrick Properties, LLC. Grantor: David and Lynda Workman, Lynda Riker, The David H. Workman Trust. Excise tax: $243. Page 578 of Book 557.
March 4: Lot 82, 2nd Section Beech Mtn. Falls, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Judith Thumann. Grantor: Laurent and Marian Bureau. Excise tax: $1,412. Page 594 of Book 557.
March 4: Three tracts (9.66 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ronald and Andrea Buchanan. Grantor: Douglas and Sharon Jennings. Excise tax: $1,276. Page 601 of Book 557.
March 4: Lot VE31, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Rhonda Majocha. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $470. Page 617 of Book 557.
March 4: Lot C104, Cabins, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew, Louis and Cynthia Navarro. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $920. Page 620 of Book 557.
March 4: Lot 23, Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Kurt and Karen Eismann. Grantor: Cynthia Wohlleb, Cynthia M. Wohlleb Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $138. Page 635 of Book 557.
March 4: One tract, Linville. Grantee: John Hughes Jr., Linda and David Hughes. Grantor: Katy Fletcher, Mollie Rary, Randall, Frances, Daniel, and Anne Fletcher. Excise tax: $70. Page 667 of Book 557.
