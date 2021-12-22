The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 13: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $790. Page 963 of Book 570.
Dec. 13: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $618. Page 967 of Book 570.
Dec. 13: Lot 33, Unit Lot 8/9, Elk Creek, Bear Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Dale Molbreak, The Christopher V. Molbreak Revocable Trust. Grantor: Christopher and Dale Molbreak. Excise tax: $1. Page 972 of Book 570.
Dec. 13: Apt. 1, Building 35, Cluster 1, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Brain and Emily Richards. Grantor: Virginia Shaw. Excise tax: $1,770. Page 982 of Book 570.
Dec. 13: Unit D, Building 37, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: J-Plus Housing, LLC. Grantor: James and Marcia Brisbois. Excise tax: $870. Page 984 of Book 570.
Dec. 13: Lots 719, 721, 723, 725, 727 (0.57 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joshua and Lacey Costner. Grantor: Joshua Costner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 990 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Lot R59, Red Sky Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer McKinley. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $720. Page 1074 of 568.
Dec. 14: One tract (0.89 acres), Linville. Grantee: Randy Doyle. Grantor: Yong Lomax. Excise tax: $374. Page 1081 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: One tract (0.81 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gilbert Johnston Jr. Grantor: Gilbert Johnston Jr. and Murray Johnston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1108 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: One tract (0.91 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Peyton and Juliana Buchanan. Grantor: John and Laura Dorrer, Dorrer Living Trust. Excise tax: $50. Page 1127 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Lot 17D, Donaldson Lands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amanda Merritt. Grantor: Roy and Catherine Clark. Excise tax: $530. Page 1131 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Lot 2, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Builders Capital, LLC. Grantor: Diamond Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $900. Page 1153 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Unit 024F, Week 36, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Colin and Cindy Dailey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1156 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: $20. Page 1158 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Lot B-154, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Cradle2cradle, LLC. Grantor: Kerry and Susann Kennedy. Excise tax: $450. Page 1162 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: One tract (0.74 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Matthew and Stevie Millsaps. Grantor: James and Melissa Condrey, Christian and Meredith Montgomery. Excise tax: $340. Page 1169 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Lot 3, Chappell Farms North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew Means. Grantor: Scott and Patricia MacDonald. Excise tax: $1,502. Page 1192 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Lot 8, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steve and Tiffany Gilliam. Grantor: Linda King, Jack King Jr. and Jack Donald King, Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 1234 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Lot 1, Sugar Cottages, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nolan Kennedy. Grantor: Larry Kennedy. Excise tax: $450. Page 1240 of Book 570.
Dec. 14: Five tracts, Linville. Grantee: Vandana and Shankar Nair. Grantor: Michael, Kathie and Gina Isaacs. Excise tax: $230. Page 1262 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: One tract (1.00 acre), Linville. Grantee: Steve and Tommie Turbyfill. Grantor: Carolyn Smith and Leroy Smith Jr. Excise tax: $30. Page 1329 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: Lot 2 (0.37 acres), Beacon Hill, Banner Elk. Grantee: Corey and Shoshanna Walker. Grantor: David and Sandra Bickel. Excise tax: $1,060. Page 1341 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: Lot 59, Spruce Hollow A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John Akers. Grantor: Philip and Denise George, Philip Michael George and Denise S. George Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $456. Page 1358 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: Two tracts (1.2 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Michael and Alice Whittington. Grantor: David and Laura Minsk. Excise tax: $300. Page 1474 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: Tract 20, Sugar Ridge Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Ridge, LLC. Grantor: Michael Jasek. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1477 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: One tract (2.43 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Gregory Heaton Jr. and Jessica Heaton. Grantor: JM Heaton Jr., Annie Heaton, Gregory and Linda Heaton, James Heaton III and Doris Heaton. Excise tax: $400. Page 1481 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: Lot 43, Section A, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor. Grantee: William Wilson IV. Grantor: Keith and Suzanne Orschell, Suzanne and Keith Orschell Living Trust. Excise tax: $355. Page 1508 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: Unit 3, Building B, Springhouse, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dale Matthews. Grantor: Allyn and Cathy Stanton. Excise tax: $1,050. Page 1527 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: Unit 231, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: George Ostrouchov. Grantor: Laura Blackford and Laura Ostrouchov. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1551 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: Unit 231, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stenya Real Estate, LLP. Grantor: George Ostrouchov and Beth Adler. Excise tax: $500. Page 1554 of Book 570.
Dec. 15: One tract (0.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: John and Jordan Vaughan. Grantor: Veronica Strong, Timothy Strong and Veronica Brocco. Excise tax: $560. Page 1576 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Lot H, Section 5, Linville Riverbend RV Park, Altamont. Grantee: Mountain Recreation, LLC. Grantor: Andrew and Kristine Sipe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1601 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Lot G, Section 4, Linville Riverbend RV Park, Altamont. Grantee: Andrew and Kristine Sipe. Grantor: Mountain Recreation, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1604 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Condo 1, Building of Elk Hill, Banner Elk. Grantee: Albert Franklin III and Crystal Franklin. Grantor: Patricia Davis. Excise tax: $300. Page 1613 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Condo Unit B1, Sugarview Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cory and Michelle Skradski. Grantor: CTD Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $345. Page 1619 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Unit 5, Building A, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee:Mark and Sheryl Waddell. Grantor: Elite Entry, LLC. Excise tax: $802. Page 1635 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Lot D220, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael Martin. Grantor: Phyllis Jacumin, Emile Jacumin Jr., and Emilie Simmons. Excise tax: $60. Page 1661 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Lot S115, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Renee Hobart, The Renee Pritchett Hobart 2021 Revocable Trust. Grantor: High Rock Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 1666 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: One tract (4.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: James Davis. Grantor: Sarah and Jimmy Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1692 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Unit 6, Snowy Creek Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Adrian Spencer Little, John Tammy R. Little. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $569. Page 1709 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: One tract (0.79 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: S.P.A.C. LLC. Grantor: Landsdowne Village at Banner Elk, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1727 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: One tract (9.21 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: S.P.A.C. LLC. Grantor: Landsdowne Village at Banner Elk, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1730 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Lot 14, Voncanon Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Josh Newman and Jennifer Almond. Grantor: Mari-Liis Smyth. Excise tax: $470. Page 1735 of Book 570.
Dec. 16: Lot 9, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Deborah Howell. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $260. Page 1749 of Book 570.
