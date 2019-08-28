The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 19: Unit 4214, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Bradley and Amanda Johnson. Grantor: Charles and Maryanna Malone. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 144 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Phillip Yoder. Grantor: Mary Yoder. Excise tax: $28. Page 151 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Lot 288, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Linda Webster. Grantor: Gary and Linda Webster, Linda Cheek. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 154 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Lot 77, Spruce Hollow, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Juan Vidales. Grantor: Marthy and Paul Fox. Excise tax: $90. Page 158 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Lot 61, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leonard Shoemaker. Grantor: Leonard and Bobby Shoemaker, Shoemaker Qualified Savings Plan and Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 162 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Lot 61, Charter Ridge, Elk River. Grantee: Bobby Shoemaker. Grantor: Leonard and Bobby Shoemaker, Shoemaker Qualified Savings Plan and Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 164 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Unit 9A3R, Week 23 and Unit 9D1R, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $48. Page 168 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Lot ES61, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patricia and Bruce Hill. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 211 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Lot 87, 88 and 99, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Carolyn Wax, Wax Family Trust. Grantor: Edward Wax. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 215 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Unt C, Building 60, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martha Garris. Grantor: Cathy Buresch. Excise tax: $94. Page 247 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Lot 189, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Lisa MacDonald. Grantor: Martin and Jo Ann Murphy, The Revocable Trust Agreement of Jo Ann E. Murphy. Excise tax: $370. Page 260 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Lot 49, Mushroom Park, Sugar Mountain Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian Lowry. Grantor: Kelly and Sara Van De Hey. Excise tax: $24. Page 267 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Unit C, Building 200, Crest at Sugar Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Corley and Barbara Paynter. Grantor: Night Sky Properties LLC. Excise tax: $410. Page 271 of Book 534.
Aug. 19: Lot 75, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Lisa Kalezie. Grantor: WFG Sugar Pointe LLC. Excise tax: $70. Page 274 of Book 534.
Aug. 20: Unit 24A, Week, 32, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Carol and Thomas Beachem. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 282 of Book 534.
Aug. 20: Lot 313, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James and Virginia Dalton. Grantor: Wayne and Clara Rogers, John and Jo Roper. Excise tax: $3. Page 287 of Book 534.
Aug. 20: Lot 74, Buckeye Gap, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Menningmann. Grantor: Ridgeline Properties Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 296 of Book 534.
Aug. 20: Lot 98, Buckeye Gap, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Menningmann. Grantor: Ridgeline Properties Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 297 of Book 534.
Aug. 20: Lot 125, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Edith Watts and Dana Todd. Grantor: Edith Watts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 298 of Book 534.
Aug. 20: Unit 5, The Park at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Meredith Dolhare. Grantor: Shelley Fritsch. Excise tax: $1,550. Page 300 of Book 534.
Aug. 20: One tract (1.02 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Robert Pittman. Grantor: David and April Pittman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 350 of Book 534.
Aug. 21: Lot 9, Section 1, Block A, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: Brandon Buchanan and Jami Thomas. Grantor: James and Claudia Costner. Excise tax: $308. Page 361 of Book 534.
Aug. 21: Unit 1604, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Linda Powers. Grantor: Michelle and Thomas Bell, Thomas H. Bell Trust. Excise tax: $218. Page 382 of Book 534.
Aug. 21: One tract (1.1 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Kathey and Dana Aldridge. Grantor: Michael Seward and Linda Hurd. Excise tax: $220. Page 410 of Book 534.
Aug. 21: Lot 4, Valley View, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Shay. Grantor: Richard Bailiff and Amanda Gwyn. Excise tax: $434. Page 429 of Book 534.
Aug. 21: Lot 147, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Victor Donaghy. Grantor: Patricia Grandmaison and Grandmaison Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $140. Page 440 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: One tract (.11 acres), Altamont. Grantee: George Green and Nancy Bennett. Grantor: Mark and Brenda Lechler. Excise tax: $4. Page 446 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: One tract, (3.11 acres), Altamont. Grantee: George Green and Nancy Bennett. Grantor: George Green and Nancy Bennett. Excise tax: $4. Page 449 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: Lot 7, Mountain Creek Subdivision, Cranberry. Grantee: Kevin and Kimberly Radisewitz. Grantor: Jesus Luzardo and Monica Alvarez. Excise tax: $690. Page 454 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: One tract (19.8 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John and Jacqueline Dearmin. Grantor: Lois and John Hudson, Donald, Priscilla and Julia Zobel, Kathleen and Gordon Ball. Excise tax: $151. Page 475 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: Lot 138, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Larry and Nancy Turner. Grantor: Thomas Stires. Excise tax: $270. Page 496 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: Lot R19, Ridgeline Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Monte and Mary Pierce, Monte J. Pierce and Mary E. Pierce Revocable Living Trust.. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $356. Page 499 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: Lot 24, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Bobby Nichols II and Linda Schafer. Grantor: Bobby and Marie Nichols, Linda and Steven Schafer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 503 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $646. Page 508 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: Unit 2518, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Helbling Jr and Paul Blake Jr. Grantor: Seth and Joann Stubbert, Stubbert Living Trust. Excise tax: $220. Page 511 of Book 534.
Aug. 22: Lot E567, Eagle Springs Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Buchanan. Grantor: Bob and Minerva Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 525 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: Unit 19, Building C, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ralph Hess III. Grantor: Gerald and Louise Buckley, Buckley Family Trust. Excise tax: $310. Page 543 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: Five tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linda, William and Molly Holshouser, Laura Nunn. Grantor: Louise Holshouser and John Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 549 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: Unit B and C, Building 65, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marvin Mintz. Grantor: Tara Mintz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 552 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: One tract (0.49 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Allen and Beatriz Gwyn. Excise tax: $1. Page 556 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: Lot 200, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Town of Beech Mountain. Grantor: Ted and Debra Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 559 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: Unit D, Building 24, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Judith Whitaker, Whitaker Family Trust. Grantor: Robert and Sylvia Allen. Excise tax: $500. Page 562 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: One unit, Pinnacle Inn, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David Downing. Grantor: Patricia Fehlker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 565 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: Lot 33, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alan and Gwen Gardner. Grantor: Lora and Grant Hamrick, Lora E. Hamrick 2008 Living Trust, Grant L. Hamrick 2008 Living Trust. Excise tax: $2,500. Page 581 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: Unit 1312, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Claudia Cardenas. Grantor: Victoria Mesner and Curtis Fitzwater. Excise tax: $120. Page 586 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: One tract (25.34 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Avery Grading Inc. Grantor: Irwin Investments Ltd. and Irwin Management LLC. Excise tax: $371. Page 606 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: Lot 6R, Diamond Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Karen Burr. Grantor: Wayne Huizenga Jr, Cris Branden, Robert Henninger Jr, Wayne Huizenga Sr., H. Wayne Huizenga Sr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $3,850. Page 645 of Book 534.
Aug. 23: Unit 221, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Amy Young. Grantor: Carol and Lynne Campbell, Suzanne Decapito, Lynne and Kevin Buckley. Excise tax: $206. Page 672 of Book 534.
