The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 13: Lot A, Golfview Townhouses, Linville. Grantee: Angela Nickell. Grantor: John Patrick, John W. Patrick Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $336. Page 1104of Book 545.
July 13: Lot 42, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronen and Renay Arai. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $350. Page 1117 of Book 545.
July 13: One tract (0.93 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steve and Tiffany Gilliam. Grantor: Steven and Amy Laws. Excise tax: $420. Page 1143 of Book 545.
July 13: Unit 4207, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jay Baltz. Grantor: The Pinnacle Inn Resort Owners’ Association. Excise tax: $80. Page 1158 of Book 545.
July 13: Portion of Lot 11, Tree Top Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Howard Johnson Sr., Howard Johnson Jr., Howard B. Johnson Sr. Living Trust. Grantor: Howard Johnson Sr., Howard Johnson Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1160 of Book 545.
July 13: Lot 94, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Tracey Adams. Grantor: Joseph Dinoto Jr. and Lisa Dinoto. Excise tax: $200. Page 1163 of Book 545.
July 13: Lot G-47, Great Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Yogin Patel and Deepti Gupta. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $482. Page 1189 of Book 545.
July 14: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $153. Page 1308 of Book 545.
July 14: One tract (0.60 acres), Linville. Grantee: William and Jessica Dugger. Grantor: Allen and Brenda Banner. Excise tax: $42. Page 1311 of Book 545.
July 14: One tract (1.34 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Paul Koeck. Grantor: Edward and Gail Koeck. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1319 of Book 545.
July 14: Lot 61, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leonard Shoemaker. Grantor: Leonard and Bobby Shoemaker, Shoemaker Qualified Savings Plan & Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1330 of Book 545.
July 14: Lot 61, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Bobby Shoemaker. Grantor: Leonard and Bobby Shoemaker, Shoemaker Qualified Savings Plan & Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1332 of Book 545.
July 14: One tract (0.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cody and Tasha Smith. Grantor: Kasey Harmon. Excise tax: $76. Page 1334 of Book 545.
July 14: One tract (0.75 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Ski Beech LLC. Grantor: John and Tracy Hastings. Excise tax: $180. Page 1337 of Book 545.
July 14: Unit 201, Building F, Southcrest Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicolette Diaz. Grantor: Elaine Bradley and Reginald Smith. Excise tax: $360. Page 1356 of Book 545.
July 14: Unit 201G, Week 22, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Karen Gregory, Heather Hindmon and Kristi Godfrey. Grantor: Karen Gregory. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1376 of Book 545.
July 15: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $320. Page 1381 of Book 545.
July 15: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $50. Page 1384 of Book 545.
July 15: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $178. Page 1387 of Book 545.
July 15: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $54. Page 1405 of Book 545.
July 15: Lot 12 and portion of Lot 11, Tree Top Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Capital Holdings of Arkansas, LLC. Grantor: Howard Johnson Jr., Howard Johnson, Sr., Howard B. Johnson Sr. Living Trust. Excise tax: $460. Page 1428 of Book 545.
July 15: Lot C48, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Girdup, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $720. Page 1437 of Book 545.
July 15: Two tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Jerry and Mary Phillips, Jerry W. Phillips Revocable Trust, Mary T. Phillips Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jerry and Mary Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1444 of Book 545.
July 15: One tract (1.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jerry and Mary Phillips, Jerry W. Phillips Revocable Trust, Mary T. Phillips Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jerry and Mary Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1447 of Book 545.
July 15: One tract (22.17 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Vivian Greene. Grantor: Micheal and Vicki Buchanan. Excise tax: $220. Page 1460 of Book 545.
July 15: Lot 29, Linville Forest, Linville. Grantee: Gay and Joel Vann. Grantor: Gay Vann. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1463 of Book 545.
July 15: Lot 49, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Paul Morris and Amy Doane. Grantor: Robert and Donne Cooke. Excise tax: $450. Page 1469 of Book 545.
July 15: Lot 3, Sugar Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vance and Bailey Hostetter. Grantor: Kathryn Gruber. Excise tax: $630. Page 1472 of Book 545.
July 15: Unit 1-A, Building 14, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: George and Pamela Dewey, Dewey Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joseph and Lisa Welborn. Excise tax: $800. Page 1491 of Book 545.
July 15: Two tract (34.55 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jesse and Kimberly Goodwin. Grantor: Buster, Kelsey, Howard and Mildred Hartley, Cynthia and Daniel Mascibroda. Excise tax: $360. Page 1496 of Book 545.
July 16: Lot 11, The Fish Camp Phase II, The Riverwalk BE Subdivision, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam and Meghan Little. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Lavinia Adkins, Dianna Moore, Elliott and Heather Harwell, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $180. Page 1507 of Book 545.
July 16: Lot 35, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: David and Jennifer Beam. Grantor: Robert and Hallie Willis. Excise tax: $180. Page 1511 of Book 545.
July 16: One tract (13.11 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Callie and Jonathan Sheppard, James Erwin III. Grantor: William and Edith Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1532 of Book 545.
July 16: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Gerald and Carol Revelle. Grantor: Ronald and Carol Cooley, Ronald and Carol Cooley Revocable Joint Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $218. Page 1554 of Book 545.
July 16: Unit 2013, Sugar Top Resort Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rockey Top LLC. Grantor: Ruby Prather, Nikos Vamvaketis. Excise tax: $235. Page 1557 of Book 545.
July 16: Unit C, Bldg. 30, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dean Osborne. Grantor: Jeffrey Moss and Donald Collier. Excise tax: $535. Page 1566 of Book 545.
July 16: Lot 27, Skiway, Banner Elk. Grantee: M&S Skiway LLC. Grantor: William and Diana Hansell. Excise tax: $54. Page 1585 of Book 545.
July 16: One tract (4.69 acres), Linville. Grantee: Florentino Jimenez. Grantor: Terry and Deana Coleman. Excise tax: $50. Page 1591 of Book 545.
July 16: Lot 10, Pine Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James and Ashley Meyers, David Thornhill. Grantor: Janice Bradish. Excise tax: $650. Page 1596 of Book 545.
July 16: One tract (1.3 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Christopher and Caitlyn Field. Grantor: Donovan and Minda Smith. Excise tax: $460. Page 1623 of Book 545.
July 16: Unit 19, Bldg. E, The Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Cynthia Matson. Grantor: Redstone Properties LLC. Excise tax: $270. Page 1647 of Book 545.
July 17: Lot R-15, Ridgeline Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Americo and Luciane Matiello. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $340. Page 1688 of Book 545.
July 17: Lot G-44, Great Camp Section, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagle Mountain View, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 1691 of Book 545.
