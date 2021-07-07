The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 28: Unit 2503, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Domingo Munoz-Paredes. Grantor: Liviu and Emmanuela Mocuta. Excise tax: $330. Page 444 of Book 562.
June 28: Unit 11-703, Sugar Mountain Ski & Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Skyleaf, LLC. Grantor: James Hall III. Excise tax: $272. Page 447 of Book 562.
June 28: Two tracts (1.465 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry Christenbury. Grantor: Larry and Ronald Christenbury, Lawrence Pfaff. Excise tax: $1. Page 480 of Book 562.
June 28: Two tracts (1.465 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry and Anthea Christenbury. Grantor: Larry Christenbury. Excise tax: $1. Page 483 of Book 562.
June 28: Lot 20, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Paul Taber. Grantor: Elmer and Brenda Padgett. Excise tax: $124. Page 542 of Book 562.
June 28: Lot 133, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James and Nancy Figliolia. Grantor: Peter and Ellen Heikes. Excise tax: $274. Page 546 of Book 562.
June 28: Unit 1214, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Richard Hallick. Grantor: Kenneth and Theresa Richardson. Excise tax: $330. Page 548 of Book 562.
June 28: Lot 216 and 217, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James Seaberg. Grantor: Steven, Lester and Shirley Seaberg, and The Lester Eric Seaberg and Shirley A. Seaberg Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 553 of Book 562.
June 28: One tract (1.53 acres), Linville. Grantee: Donna and David Burnop. Grantor: Matthew and Millie Sluder. Excise tax: $16. Page 569 of Book 562.
June 28: Lot VR33, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Emily Roberts. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $470. Page 590 of Book 562.
June 28: Lot EC8, Eagle Crest, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Samantha Digiovanni. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $435. Page 616 of Book 562.
June 28: See document for description. Grantee: Harry Smith. Grantor: Lisa Jones and Roy Smith. Excise tax: $185. Page 643 of Book 562.
June 29: Lot 50, Rhoney’s View, Linville. Grantee: Ben and Inna Akimenko. Grantor: Richard Annas. Excise tax: $19. Page 649 of Book 562.
June 29: Lot 51, Rhoney’s View, Linville. Grantee: Ben and Inna Akimenko. Grantor: Tamela and Jason Joyce, Tamela Rhoney. Excise tax: $19. Page 652 of Book 562.
June 29: One tract (24.38 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Julia Zobel. Grantor: Kathleen and Gordon Ball, Julia and Barbara Zobel. Excise tax: $256. Page 683 of Book 562.
June 29: One tract (0.654 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Shasta Rhyne and Samuel McClellan. Grantor: Dorothy McClellan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 688 of Book 562.
June 29: Two tracts (52.5 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Cynthia and John Riley. Grantor: Cynthia Riley, Cynthia W. Riley Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 697 of Book 562.
June 29: Lot R9, Ridgeline Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer Dallaire. Grantor: Christiane and Frank Roberts. Excise tax: $430. Page 715 of Book 562.
June 29: One tract (0.72 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lauren Ochoa. Grantor: Trey Miller and Heidi Mallory. Excise tax: $292. Page 718 of Book 562.
June 29: Unit 4211, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Laura Krause. Grantor: Barry and Linda Improte. Excise tax: $338. Page 749 of Book 562.
June 29: One tract (0.91 acres), Altamont. Grantee: James Hampton. Grantor: Ann Hampton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 753 of Book 562.
June 29: One tract (1.25 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joshua Shipley and Isabelle James. Grantor: James, Walter and Linda Penley. Excise tax: $70. Page 756 of Book 562.
June 29: One tract (0.93 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Polhill. Grantor: Charles, Anna and CA Worley. Excise tax: $630. Page 766 of Book 562.
June 29: Lot 14, Section 15, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Paul Polhill. Grantor: Jack and Carol Padgett, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $688. Page 768 of Book 562.
June 30: Two tracts (52.5 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Cynthia Riley, Cynthia Riley Living Trust. Grantor: Cynthia and John Riley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 793 of Book 562.
June 30: Unit 3627, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shirley and Trust Roberts. Grantor: Shirley Roberts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 798 of Book 562.
June 30: Lot 18, Ridgeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: The Ronald L. and Sherry L. Steber Revocable Trust, Ronald and Sherry Steber. Grantor: Ronald and Sherry Steber. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 846 of Book 562.
June 30: Lot VR40, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Bethany Silverman, Jeffrey Alan Silverman and Bethany Silverman Family Trust. Grantor: Plata, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 849 of Book 562.
June 30: Lot 17, Section 4, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sebastian and Rachael Magraner. Grantor: Thomas and Bonne Harman, Randy and Gale Ellman. Excise tax: $1,118. Page 874 of Book 562.
June 30: Lot L38, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fennario Bottoms, LLC. Grantor: Harold and Dianna Cochran. Excise tax: $5,500. Page 920 of Book 562.
June 30: One tract (9.96 acres), Toe River. Grantee: David McFarland and Wendy Hiatt. Grantor: Luzia Harding. Excise tax: $150. Page 923 of Book 562.
June 30: Lot F13, Farms, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glen and Vicki Fisher. Grantor: Baron Management, LLC. Excise tax: $365. Page 1149 of Book 562.
July 1: Unit 24, Bldg. 2, Bee Branch Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michelle and Filip Wieland, The Wieland Family Trust. Grantor: Michelle and Filip Wieland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1176 of Book 562.
July 1: Three tracts (12.37 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Robert and Jill Burleson. Grantor: Robert Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1183 of Book 562.
July 1: Unit 2618, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephan Bagwell. Grantor: Cynthia Bailey. Excise tax: $540. Page 1186 of Book 562.
July 1: Lot 20, Red Rock Ridge, Beech Mountain. Grantee: James Hill and Srah Delgross. Grantor: Frank Daniels IV. Excise tax: $960. Page 1189 of Book 562.
July 1: Lot 1, Unit 201, Building C, Carolina North Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Carol Parent, Carol Dubay Parent Trust. Grantor: John and Virginia Leonard. Excise tax: $718. Page 1207 of Book 562.
July 1: Lot 33, Bear Run and Lots 8/9, Elk Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Dale Molbreak. Grantor: Stephen Ward. Excise tax: $2,300. Page 1210 of Book 562.
July 1: Tract 5 (3.738 acres), G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Tracy and Susan Thompson. Grantor: Howard Wheeler III and Jacqueline Wheeler. Excise tax: $5,000. Page 1217 of Book 562.
July 1: Lot 27, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Debbie Ellman. Grantor: Walter Dryden, PNC Bank, NA, Revocable Living Trust of Walter R. Dryden. Excise tax: $875. Page 1224 of Book 562.
July 1: Lot 27, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Debbie Ellman. Grantor: Walter Dryden, PNC Bank, NA, Revocable Living Trust of Rochelle A. Dryden, Rochelle Dryden. Excise tax: $875. Page 1231 of Book 562.
July 1: Lot 28, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lloyd and Angela Strothman. Grantor: Pamela Attal. Excise tax: $270. Page 1235 of Book 562.
July 1: Two tracts (0.95 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sherry and Edward Fletcher. Grantor: June and Thomas Pritchard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1240 of Book 562.
July 1: See document for description. Grantee: Carla White. Grantor: John and Linda Crinkley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1243 of Book 562.
July 1: See document for description. Grantee: Carla White. Grantor: Derwin and Connie Keller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1249 of Book 562.
July 1: See document for description. Grantee: Lan Holtsclaw and David Johnston. Grantor: Leanne White and Donel White II. Excise tax: $158. Page 1255 of Book 562.
July 1: Lot 1-3, Block F, Voncanon Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ruth Liberatore. Grantor: Peter Liberatore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1261 of Book 562.
July 1: Lot 1, Block F, Voncanon Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Victoria Breckenridge. Grantor: Ruth Marinacci and Ruth Liberatore. Excise tax: $866. Page 1264 of Book 562.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.