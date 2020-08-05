The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 27: Lot F12, Farms Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andreea Properties LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 286 of Book 546.
July 27: One tract (9.7 acres), Linville. Grantee: Patrick, Melissa and Deanna Turbyfill. Grantor: Earl and Mary Turbyfill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 289 of Book 546.
July 27: Lot G-61, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Sara Wall. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $1,400. Page 292 of Book 546.
July 27: Lot 3, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: M. Johnston Miles LLC. Grantor: Ben and Rebekah Johnston, Ben Johnston Living Trust, Rebekah Johnston Living Trust, Benanne and Jerry Stiens, Miles and Kelly Johnston, Ben and Rebekah Johnston Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 299 of Book 546.
July 27: Lot 28, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Benanne and Jerry Stiens. Grantor: Ben and Rebekah Johnston, Ben Johnston Living Trust, Rebekah Johnston Living Trust, Benanne and Jerry Stiens, Miles and Kelly Johnston, Ben and Rebekah Johnston Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 302 of Book 546.
July 27: One tract (5.61 acres), Linville. Grantee: Donna, Bobby, and Jeremy Autry, The Donna Aldridge Autry Revocable Trust. Grantor: Donna and Bobby Autry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 305 of Book 546.
July 27: Unit 4211, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Julian and Bettye Newman. Grantor: Robert and Peggy Byrer. Excise tax: $168. Page 325 of Book 546.
July 27: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust, Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $2. Page 328 of Book 546.
July 27: Unit 3329, Sugar Top Resort Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daryl and Leisha McLaughlin. Grantor: McLaughlin Real Estate LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 331 of Book 546.
July 27: One tract (576.42 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Avery Timber Resources, LLC. Grantor: Avery Timber Resources, LLC, Martha and Roger Ayers, Toni and Wesley Smith, Toni Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 334 of Book 546.
July 27: Lot 17, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Joannie Benfield. Grantor: Andrew Ramsey, Ted’s Trust. Excise tax: $254. Page 359 of Book 546.
July 27: Lot G-35, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Jennifer Sack. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 384 of Book 546.
July 27: Lot 45, Bear Creek, Linville. Grantee: G and G Linville LLC. Grantor: George Carr IV, George Carr III, Shirley Carr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 387 of Book 546.
July 27: Three tracts (3.14 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Andrew and Debra Levesque. Grantor: Vernon and Judy Hawley. Excise tax: $227. Page 399 of Book 546.
July 27: Three tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Avery Timber Resources, LLC. Grantor: Avery Timber Resources, LLC and Yancey Timber Resources LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 413 of Book 546.
July 27: One tract (0.18 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Katie and Charity Ingram. Grantor: David Gray. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 419 of Book 546.
July 27: Unit D, Bldg. 9, Phase V, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Morton and Carol Blumberg. Grantor: Enoul and Joanne Jumonville. Excise tax: $534. Page 448 of Book 546.
July 28: Unit A, Bldg. 23, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cliffs Properties LLC. Grantor: Herbert Dixon Jr. and Vanessa Dixon. Excise tax: $770. Page 489 of Book 546.
July 28: Unit 3130, Sugar Top Resort Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank and Katherine Laurienzo. Grantor: George and Mary Wahab. Excise tax: $200. Page 492 of Book 546.
July 28: Unit 9, Building D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jacob and Bobbi Newsome. Grantor: Steven and Anne Koehler. Excise tax: $260. Page 495 of Book 546.
July 28: Unit 3025, Sugar Top Resort Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Encore Investments IV, LLC. Grantor: Matthew Mandel, Melissa Rayman, The Matthew Harris Mandel GST Trust, The Melissa Beth Rayman GSL Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 516 of Book 546.
July 28: Lot 57, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Absolute Metal Roofs Inc. Grantor: Frances Saintsing. Excise tax: $54. Page 520 of Book 546.
July 28: Lot 24, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Francis Bauer III. Grantor: Nancy Bauer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 555 of Book 546.
July 28: One tract (14.27 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Divine Equity Properties, LLC. Grantor: Thomas, Carol and Roderick Hall. Excise tax: $340. Page 559 of Book 546.
July 28: Lot 358, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert Blood, Karen Seymour. Grantor: Frank and Stephanie Fulgham. Excise tax: $697. Page 588 of Book 546.
July 28: One tract (0.65 acres), Linville. Grantee: CEW Services, LLC. Grantor: Teresa and Alvin Ingram, Virginia Coffey, Sandra and Gary Shaw, Talmadge Tuttle. Excise tax: $170. Page 606 of Book 546.
July 28: See document for description. Grantee: Cynthia and Jeffrey Baggett. Grantor: William and Deborah Hengemuhle. Excise tax: $387. Page 611 of Book 546.
July 28: Unit D, Bldg. 16, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dana Schoonderwoerd. Grantor: Michael and Catherine Miller. Excise tax: $560. Page 631 of Book 546.
July 28: One tract (1,290.3 sq. ft.), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Town of Beech Mountain. Grantor: William Elder, William G. Elder Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 634 of Book 546.
July 28: One tract (2.02 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Larry and Nina McKinney. Grantor: Thomas, Carol and Roderick Hall. Excise tax: $54. Page 716 of Book 546.
July 28: One tract (1.25 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lori and Lucas Zubrod, Lucas A. Zubrod Living Trust. Grantor: Lori and Lucas Zubrod. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 723 of Book 546.
July 28: Lot 18, Lakeview Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Joan Domurat. Grantor: Duane and Patricia Saunders, Saunders Grantors Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $468. Page 728 of Book 546.
July 28: Two lots, Emerald Mountain Development, Beech Mountain. Grantee: JSG Real Estate LLC, Deb Real Estate Investment Group LLC. Grantor: JSG, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 734 of Book 546.
July 29: Lot 15, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Walnut Way Preservation Group, LLC. Grantor: Jane Stephenson, The Jane B. Stephenson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $100. Page 739 of Book 546.
July 29: One lot (9.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Services, LLC. Grantor: Abigail and Warren Thacker, Nathan and Laura Biggs, Beulah Trivett. Excise tax: $250. Page 748 of Book 546.
July 29: Unit 1, Building H, Greystone Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marty and Tina Herndon. Grantor: Nicholas and Karen Penchuk, Penchuk Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $860. Page 758 of Book 546.
July 29: Lot 11, Overlook, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rebecca and David Bocker. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 764 of Book 546.
July 29: Unit 4113, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Hugh Green III, Heather Green. Grantor: John and Roberta Carlson. Excise tax: $190. Page 804 of Book 546.
July 29: Lot 83, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sherry and Keith Gowan. Grantor: Mountains to Sea Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 828 of Book 546.
July 29: Lot 98, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Michael and Ashlie Bucy. Grantor: Doris and Matt Culbertson. Excise tax: $1,334. Page 846 of Book 546.
July 29: Lot 90, Sugar Pointe Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Cripple Creek Cottage, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 858 of Book 546.
July 30: One tract (14.6 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Jody Lovelace. Grantor: Jennifer and John Vance. Excise tax: $50. Page 861 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot VV14, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Amy Bennett. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 874 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot ES 49, Eagles Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathleen Laughlin. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $194. Page 897 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot 168, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Arlene Weiner. Grantor: Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, Roger and Helen Annabel. Excise tax: $244. Page 917 of Book 546.
July 30: Unit 104H, Week 36, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Teresa Kinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 919 of Book 546.
July 30: Two tracts (12.13 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cindy, Christopher, Suzanne, Mentha and Roy McFee. Grantor: Henry and Amanda Herman. Excise tax: $178. Page 926 of Book 546.
July 30: Unit D, Building 9, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Benjamin and Pia Duncan. Grantor: John and Kimberly Dirico. Excise tax: $545. Page 930 of Book 546.
July 30: Unit 28B, Week 19, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominiums. Grantor: Brian Berry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 956 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot 23, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: RE Finance Partners, Ltd. Grantor: Mary and Christopher Norris. Excise tax: $864. Page 959 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot T2, Timberline, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan Sims. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 962 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot 12, Highlands Cottage, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ressa Duke. Grantor: Kathryn and William Dudich. Excise tax: $660. Page 982 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot 18, River Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Lori Deming. Grantor: Jon and Sandra Mertes. Excise tax: $938. Page 1003 of Book 546.
July 30: One tract (0.84 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Zemach LLC. Grantor: Kathryn and John Carini. Excise tax: $588. Page 1029 of Book 546.
July 30: Unit 4, Bldg. A, Springhouse Villas Condominiums, Headwaters, Banner Elk. Grantee: Easy Street Real Properties LLC. Grantor: John Buffaloe, John Edward Buffaloe Agreement. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1033 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot 210, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert Lange, Robert V. Lange Family Trust. Grantor: Charles and Mary Abrams. Excise tax: $510. Page 1038 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot 9, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Daniel Bowen, Sherry Davenport. Grantor: Michael and Maureen Welling, Welling Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $485. Page 1048 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot C44, Cabins, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Sandi Dascoulias Grantor: Marc and Dawn Sinacori. Excise tax: $1,070. Page 1052 of Book 546.
July 30: Unit 4, Building A, Springhouse Villas Condominiums, Headwaters, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randall and Valarie Gobey. Grantor: Easy Street Real Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $750. Page 1072 of Book 546.
July 30: Unit B, Building 9, The Lodge of Elkmont Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joanne and Enoul Jumonville. Grantor: Marc and Sandra Mills, Diane Braswell, Kenneth Braswell Jr. Excise tax: $365. Page 1097 of Book 546.
July 30: See document for description, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam Luckey. Grantor: Theodore Silver and Carol Berns. Excise tax: $995. Page 1122 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot 49, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kelly and Melissa Bouchillon. Grantor: Andrew and Paula Smith. Excise tax: $2,300. Page 1160 of Book 546.
July 30: One tract (0.36 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Maren Jaffee. Grantor: Melissa Riordan, Melissa Grady, Patrick Riordan. Excise tax: $532. Page 1198 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot 12, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fred and Laurie Mendelsohn. Grantor: Clinton Lane III, Shelley Lane, Shelley O’Neill Lane Revocable Trust, Shawn and Tim Hoffman, Erin Kennedy. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 1231 of Book 546.
July 30: Lot 18, Slopesider, Section 1, Sugar Mtn. Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel and Irena Weber. Grantor: Slopesider 18 A/B LLC. Excise tax: $580. Page 1243 of Book 546.
