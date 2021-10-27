The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 18: One tract (10 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: SKIT LLC. Grantor: Elizabeth Nichols. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 2148 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Lot 41, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Justin and Jaime Kilby. Grantor: John and Elaine Roberts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2151 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Ski Country, Building 49, Unit B, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Elk Escape LLC. Grantor: Elisa and Isaac Aikey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2153 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: One tract (1.1 acres), Toe River. Grantee: James Hughes. Grantor: Amy Jones. Excise tax: $40. Page 2156 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Unit Lot 10, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Dale Molbreak, They Christopher V. Molbreak Revocable Trust. Grantor: Stephen Ward. Excise tax: $40. Page 2163 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Unit Lot 11, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee:James and Elayne Molbreak, The James & Elayne Molbreak Revocable Trust. Grantor: Stephen Ward. Excise tax: $30. Page 2168 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Lot 175, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandi Johnston. Grantor: The Bradley W. Lang Revocable Living Trust, Bradley Lang. Excise tax: $100. Page 2172 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Unit 1, Building G, Riveredge III Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Keith and Traci Caruso. Grantor: Ralph Brown Jr., Kathy and Ralph Brown. Excise tax: $950. Page 2183 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Lot 8, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lucinda and Timothy Ott. Grantor: Lucinda and Timothy Ott. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2201 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Unit D, Building 5, Phase III, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dorothy and Jerry Holmberg. Grantor: William Ulrich and Pamela Simpson. Excise tax: $773. Page 2203 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Unit 4104, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John and Erin Tillman. Grantor: Vann Shortt Jr. and Lisa Shortt. Excise tax: $210. Page 2226 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: Lot 27, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Catherine Fields. Grantor: Clyde and Lynn McCaleb. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 2248 of Book 567.
Oct. 18: One tract (1.858 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Alan and Lorie McKinney. Grantor: Charles, Carma, Alan and Lorie McKinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2251 of Book 566
Oct. 18: One tract (1.856 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Carma McKinney. Grantor: Charles, Carma, Alan and Lorie McKinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2257 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Lot 27, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Ann Huie. Grantor: Joseph Huie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2299 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Lot 27, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Joseph H. Huie, Joseph Garner Huie, Ann Huie, The Ann L. Huie 2021 Irrecovable Trust. Grantor: Ann Huie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2301 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Unit 2921, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vicki James. Grantor: Jamie and Candace Farmer. Excise tax: $578. Page 2343 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Unit 4A, Snowlake Country Houses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charley Puckett. Grantor: Frances Brenner. Excise tax: $536. Page 2346 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Unit 1, Bldg. A, The Kroll Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Margaret Russell. Grantor: Jeffrey and Robin Tickle. Excise tax: $1,260. Page 2368 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Lot 7, High Crest Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Wallace Hood, The Wallace F. Hood Trust. Grantor: Wallace Hood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2397 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: One tract (0.99 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Tanya Schools. Grantor: Adale, Andrew and Jennifer Woodruff. Excise tax: $146. Page 2407 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Two tracts, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Raymond and Victoria Carlson, Raymond A. Carlson and Victoria L. Carlson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Raymond and Victoria Carlson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2411 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Lot 21, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Kathie Wilkinson. Grantor: Sugar Forest LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2414 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Lot 21, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Forest, LLC. Grantor: Charles and Kathie Wilkinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2444 of Book 567.
Oct. 19: Unit 36, Bldg. H, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Parker III and Jo Parker. Grantor: Stephen and Alayne Busch. Excise tax: $250. Page 2448 of Book 567.
Oct. 20: One tract (1.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Stephanie Munoz. Grantor: Teddy and Heather Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 14 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: One tract (1.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Stephanie Munoz. Grantor: Eric Astello. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 17 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: Unit 105H, Week 22, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Robert and Carlton Debnam. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 54 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: Unit 106B, Week 7, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Robert and Carlton Debnam. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 56 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: Lot 5, Uint 5, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Anna McDonald. Grantor: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Excise tax: $3,130. Page 79 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: Unit 1A, Building 17, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Annette Leon. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $972. Page 84 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: Two tracts (1.83 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Donald Gissy and John Merrilees. Grantor: Robert and Wynn Redwine. Excise tax: $165. Page 113 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: One tract (2.446 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Julie Gallion and Dustin Beam. Grantor: Donald and Ruth Sheets. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 128 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: One lot, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Rosemary Lewis. Grantor: John Ehrenreich and Grace McLaurin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 132 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: Lot 26, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffry Pell and Harley Faulkner. Grantor: Farrell and Sheila Sheppard. Excise tax: $135. Page 136 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: Lot 8, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Maverick Investment Group, LLC. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $260. Page 149 of Book 568.
Oct. 20: Two tracts (13.38 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jason and Angela Clawson. Grantor: Ronald and Linda Johnson. Excise tax: $80. Page 153 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 79, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Forge Trust Co., Ian Shadforth IRA556026 and Ian Shadforth. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 160 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Two tracts (31.88 acres), Altamont. Grantee: John Floyd and Cynthia Fowler. Grantor: Burke Development Group, LLC. Excise tax: $660. Page 167 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot S-62, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel and Sylvia Roserberg. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $796. Page 177 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot VV2, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: M Five Homes, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 180 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 13, Linville Oaks, Linville. Grantee: James and Caroline Nixon. Grantor: Linville 34, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 187 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 24, Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Ronald and Cynthia Bauguess. Grantor: Mark and Lorena Popelka. Excise tax: $100. Page 213 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: One tract (0.18 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Toe River Free Will Baptist Association, Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Grantor: Patricia and Rhudy Johnson, Brick and Robert Heaton, Rebecca Mitchell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 217 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 25, Section 8A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Keith and Suzanne Orschell, Suzanne and Keith Orschell Living Trust. Grantor: Marian and Gabriel Patten, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $1,042. Page 221 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Five tracts (41.5 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Luci, Daniel and Jackson Lowery. Grantor: Luci Lowery. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 225 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 13, Pine Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: BCAI, LLC. Grantor: Mark and Marjorie Salomon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 232 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Unit 2, Bldg 1, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary and Michelle Brewer. Grantor: Gregory and Regina Denton. Excise tax: $624. Page 236 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 7, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pames and Julie Pruitt. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $290. Page 252 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Three tracts (3.25 acres) Roaring Creek. Grantee: Trista Jones. Grantor: Lawrence and Anita Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 264 of Book 568.
