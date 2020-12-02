The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 17: One tract (2.52 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Richard and Kim Ponder. Grantor: Henry Johnson Jr. and Margaret Johnson. Excise tax: $135. Page 1344 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Section 5, Lot 1, Altamont. Grantee: David and Ruthann Osteen. Grantor: Mountain Recreation LLC. Excise tax: $60. Page 1362 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 195, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Edwin and Doris Spivey, Edwin L. Spivey and Doris Spivey Revocable Trust. Grantor: Edwin Spivey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1365 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: One tract (2.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Juan Uribe. Grantor: Larry and Laura Sutton. Excise tax: $58. Page 1367 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 100, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kevin and Sonia Russell, Howell and Carol Sisco. Grantor: Roger and Teresa Hall. Excise tax: $135. Page 1371 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit 4, Land Harbor Golf View Townhomes, Linville. Grantee: David and Wylene Martin. Grantor: Eileen Kopp, Eileen Kopp Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $472. Page 1375 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Section 5, Lot H, Linville Riverbend, Altamont. Grantee: Andrew and Kristine Sipe. Grantor: Mountain Recreation LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1384 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: One lot, Cranberry. Grantee: Kenneth and Elizabeth Pritz. Grantor: David and Donna Burnop. Excise tax: $378. Page 1387 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 4, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Whelpley Jr. and Sharon Whelpley. Grantor: Ann Parrott, Ruth and Robert Camp, James Turner III, Susan Turner and Frank Turner. Excise tax: $910. Page 1405 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Four tracts, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Grantor: North Carolina Wilderness, Limited Partnership, The Scottsdale Co. Excise tax: $1. Page 1443 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: One tract (0.002 acres), Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: North Carolina Wilderness, Limited Partnership. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co, Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $1. Page 1449 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: One tract (1.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Melvin Huskins. Grantor: Billy and Jean Woody, Finley J. Love Jr. Excise tax: $90. Page 1465 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot C43, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Abhinav and Sarita Aggarwal. Excise tax: $670. Page 1469 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot 92, Second Section, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Erik and Marcela Bayard, Mariano and Caroline Doble. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 1471 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Unit B, Building 33, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rhaniel Gang LLC. Grantor: Harry and Alison Ryce. Excise tax: $970. Page 1481 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Two tracts (14 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ramona Cooke and Jeffrey Burleson. Grantor: Norma W. Burleson and Norma V. Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1483 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot VV10, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer and James Maskulyak. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 1502 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Two tracts (2.85 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Lisa Evans. Grantor: Charlice and Clarence Daniels. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1525 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot 136, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John Englert Jr. and Kimberly Englert. Grantor: Pamela and Michael Parsons, Michael J. and Pamela A. Parsons Joint Living Trust. Excise tax: $420. Page 1530 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Unit 2209, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Cabe Jr. and Melody Cabe. Grantor: Edward and Janice Foster. Excise tax: $250. Page 1552 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot 3, Elk Knoll Cottages, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandon and Randee Bethards, The 2020 Randee Bethards Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Randee Bethards, The Randee J. Bethards Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1574 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Unit 1608, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Warren Knight. Grantor: Klass Family Limited Partnership, Joel Klass. Excise tax: $300. Page 1609 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot C34A, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Michael and Shelley Houston. Excise tax: $480. Page 1613 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot C63, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Angela and David Edmondson. Grantor: Double Emerald, LLC. Excise tax: $670. Page 1617 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 197, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Virginia Sourlis. Grantor: Gregory and Elizabeth Gacek. Excise tax: $610. Page 1643 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Unit 3, Building A, Knoll Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Katherine Mayfield. Grantor: Diane and Robert Rizzo. Excise tax: $720. Page 1660 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 4, Phase A1, Crooked Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Mara Sanchez. Grantor: Terry Campbell. Excise tax: $38. Page 1664 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: One tract (28.19 acres), Linville. Grantee: Nathan and Lisa Gamache. Grantor: Avery County Christmas, LLC. Excise tax: $350. Page 1668 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 3, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Dwight and Dawn Mejan. Grantor: Joe and Alice Wright. Excise tax: $1,698. Page 1741 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 30, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Scott and Anne Wein. Grantor: Jed and Nancy Bandes. Excise tax: $3,500. Page 1759 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: One tract (12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kevin and Heather McKeehan. Grantor: Jonathan and Rebecca Beck. Excise tax: $200. Page 1783 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 64, Section 9, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Harold and Brenda Charlebois. Grantor: James and Deborah McMillen, Linda McMillen Eckert, Robert Eckert. Excise tax: $300. Page 1824 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 94, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Owen and Laurie Ayers. Grantor: Robert and Abbie Alexander. Excise tax: $383. Page 1829 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 263, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Kristi Trangsrud. Grantor: Jay and Sandy Halpern, The Jay Halpern Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,258. Page 1852 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 130, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Doris Yost. Grantor: David and Donna Milholland. Excise tax: $550. Page 1876 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 77, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Grzegorz Majewski and Beata Grzela. Grantor: Shawn and Jill Tenace. Excise tax: $320. Page 1898 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 30, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: R. Todd Hirschfeld, Richard Todd Hirschfeld Revocable Trust. Grantor: Thomas and Anita Hart. Excise tax: $140. Page 1905 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Two tracts (21 acres), Toe River/Cranberry. Grantee: Wesley and Crystal Vance. Grantor: Roger and Joan Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2129 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Two tracts (5.97 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Jonathan, Roger and Joan Vance. Grantor: Roger and Joan Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2133 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Lot 11, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Lobrutto and Heather Robinson. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group LLC. Excise tax: $80. Page 2151 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Lot 8, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary, and Leslie Rohrkaste, Gary and Leslie Rohrkaste Trust. Grantor: Gene and Susanne Myers. Excise tax: $180. Page 2158 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Six lots, Daniels Property, Avery County. Grantee: Big Sky Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Martha Piercy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2162 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Lot 52, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Big Sky Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Martha Piercy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2165 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: One tract (29.05 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Big Sky Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Martha Piercy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2168 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: One tract (0.904 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Big Sky Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Larry Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2172 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: One tract (0.53 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jaime Wall, Benjamin Wall II. Grantor: Sarah and Sallie Phillips. Excise tax: $2,850. Page 2192 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Lot 516, Grey Fox Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Laura Yox. Grantor: Mark and Karen Esposito. Excise tax: $199. Page 2205 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Unit 7, Building D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Judithe Childers. Grantor: Joseph and Joyce Harper. Excise tax: $278. Page 2209 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Lot 41, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chong and Chin So. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 2246 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: Lot 1, Unit 1, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Deborah Williams. Grantor: Howard and Barbara Glicken. Excise tax: $1,370. Page 2251 of Book 552.
Nov. 23: One tract (310 sq. ft.), Linville. Grantee: George Quatela. Grantor: Avery Development Corporation, Quinton and Beverly McNew, Ronald Inge, Quinton B. McNew Revocable Trust, Beverly H. McNew Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,800. Page 2269 of Book 552.
Nov. 24: Lot G34, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Erik, Lauren and Susan Fine, Maureen Donohue. Grantor: Debra Caine. Excise tax: $420. Page 2286 of Book 552.
Nov. 24: Lot 1, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Leslie Rohrkaste, Gary and Leslie Rohrkaste Trust. Grantor: Dream Catcher LLC. Excise tax: $178. Page 2288 of Book 552.
Nov. 24: See document for description. Grantee: Rosa Carney. Grantor: Robert Loven and Carol Holtsclaw. Excise tax: $770. Page 2308 of Book 552.
Nov. 24: Two tracts (2.71 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Fabiana Lehmann. Grantor: Edwin and Cheryl Richardson. Excise tax: $638. Page 2312 of Book 552.
Nov. 24: Lot 18 and portion of Lot 19, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Delfina Dodson. Grantor: Myrtle Brown, Barbara Lindsey. Excise tax: $570. Page 2316 of Book 552.
Nov. 24: Unit 106E, Week 51, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: David Hicks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2347 of Book 552.
Nov. 25: Lot 12, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason Lucas. Grantor: William and Lois Finger, William L. Finger Trust, Lois E. Finger Revocable Agreement. Excise tax: $140. Page 2395 of Book 552.
