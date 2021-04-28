The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 19: Tracts 1 and 1A (15.34 acres), Avery. Grantee: Unrealized Gains, LLC. Grantor: Robert, Bonnie, Chadrick, Allison, Lisa, Anthony and Amy Gragg, Susan and Jeffrey Cook. Excise tax: $743. Page 210 of Book 559.
April 19: Lot CA-3, Camp Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rachel and Larry Clay. Grantor: Sanjeev Dhupkar, Neelam Nasarpuri, S.R. Dhupkar, N.H. Neelam. Excise tax: $1,146. Page 215 of Book 559.
April 19: Lot 131, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Larry Stuler, Renee Robertshaw, Larry R. Stuler and Renee D. Robertshaw Revocable Trust. Grantor: Larry Stuler and Renee Robertshaw. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 247 of Book 559.
April 19: Lot 7, Unit 19, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Charles Weber, Chuck Weber Trust. Grantor: Charles Weber. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 248 of Book 559.
April 19: One tract (0.63 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Eric Evaul, Carley Gilliand, Barbara and Thomas MacDonald. Grantor: Jacob and Judith Evaul. Excise tax: $370. Page 250 of Book 559.
April 19: One tract (0.823 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Voss Capital LLC. Grantor: Merydon, Robert and Merydone Compagnone. Excise tax: $80. Page 268 of Book 559.
April 19: Three tracts (41.5 acres), Avery. Grantee: Unrealized Gains, LLC. Grantor: Robert and Bonnie Gragg. Excise tax: $2,008. Page 272 of Book 559.
April 19: Unit 11-103 Sugar Mountain Ski & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry Bradshaw. Grantor: Stephen and Shelli Wilson. Excise tax: $274. Page 283 of Book 559.
April 19: Lot 56, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Joseph Glovier. Grantor: Mark and Jamie Welborn. Excise tax: $590. Page 289 of Book 559.
April 19: Section 14, Lot 7, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Carolyn and Daniel Neel. Grantor: Carolyn Neel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 346 of Book 559.
April 19: Lot 33, Skiway, Banner Elk. Grantee: Harrison and Leslie Kirk. Grantor: Harrison Kirk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 349 of Book 559.
April 20: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 393 of Book 559.
April 20: Lot 22, Emerald Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Homespace LLC. Grantor: LD Austin. Excise tax: $240. Page 418 of Book 559.
April 20: Lot 175, Saddle Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Williams and Pamela Brammer. Grantor: Elk River Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $50. Page 436 of Book 559.
April 20: One tract (12.69 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Mary Bossenberry. Grantor: Gary White. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 446 of Book 559.
April 20: Two tracts (14.75 acres), Altamont. Grantee: James and Bonnie Gaddy. Grantor: Jackie and Jacqueline Thomas, Jacob and Megan Warren, Megan and Gary Thomas. Excise tax: $248. Page 459 of Book 559.
April 20: Lot 110, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Linda Fruggiero. Grantor: Corbin Builders and Development, Inc. Excise tax: $1,224. Page 464 of Book 559.
April 20: Lot 136, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William Duncan. Grantor: William Earnhardt Duncan Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 491 of Book 559.
April 21: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 521 of Book 559.
April 21: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 524 of Book 559.
April 21: Lot 30, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Joanne Thompson. Grantor: Dorothy McKaig, Vincent and Rosemarie Garcia. Excise tax: $600. Page 529 of Book 559.
April 21: Lot J19, Silver Springs Farm Townhouses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Sutton Jr. and Cathy Sutton. Grantor: Kevin and Janice Niehaus. Excise tax: $800. Page 556 of Book 559.
April 21: Building Units 105E and 110E, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Catherine Howard. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: $204. Page 590 of Book 559.
April 21: Lot 201, Building A, Carolina North Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel and Laurie Pattillo. Grantor: William Stem Jr. and Diane Stem. Excise tax: $578. Page 592 of Book 559.
April 21: Lot 9, Section 12, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Tony Wilson and Paul Harris. Grantor: Tony Wilson and Paul Harris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 614 of Book 559.
April 21: Unit A, Building 7, Reserve II at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cheryl and Shawn Levesque. Grantor: Robert and Cynthia Hunt. Excise tax: $1,010. Page 618 of Book 559.
April 21: Lot 10, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Lori Flouhouse. Grantor: William and Lou Kennedy, William P. Kennedy Revocable Trust, Lou Wood Kennedy Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $3,402. Page 662 of Book 559.
April 21: Tract 1, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Charles Oates Jr., Sherryl and Charles Oates, Sherryl and Charles Oates Living Trust. Grantor: Charles Oates Jr. and Sherryl Oates. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 688 of Book 559.
April 22: Lot 124, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip and Tami Puma. Grantor: Ronald and Christine Rainone. Excise tax: $310. Page 697 of Book 559.
April 22: Lot 9, Appletree Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Alvin and Mayra Lindsay. Grantor: Bradford and Linda Healy. Excise tax: $650. Page 700 of Book 559.
April 22: Eagles Nest Sales Office (1.0 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Trombley, Daniel Trombley Living Trust. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $500. Page 704 of Book 559.
April 22: Two tracts (0.38 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Doug Laws, Paul Cole, David Ellis, Heaton Christian Church. Grantor: David Ellis, Edith Shomaker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 706 of Book 559.
April 22: Building 2, Cluster 9A, Mtn. Springs Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Harley and Katherine Garrison. Grantor: John and Jenkins Trotter. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 709 of Book 559.
April 22: One tract (3.92 acres), Spruce Pine. Grantee: Christy Buchanan. Grantor: Carl and Christy Buchanan, Christy Pitman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 714 of Book 559.
April 22: Lot 20, Unit 17, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: William and Jacqueline Powell. Grantor: Richard and Linda Tarplin. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 723 of Book 559.
April 22: Unit 2915, Sugartop Resorts, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tabita Nistor. Grantor: Timothy and Kimberley Baxter. Excise tax: $350. Page 726 of Book 559.
April 22: Unit 10-701, Sugar Mtn. Ski & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: George and Mary Pollock, Lisa and Kevin Soderberg. Grantor: George, Mary, Louie, Ladye and Mary Pollock. Excise tax: $186. Page 766 of Book 559.
April 22: Lot 82, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Dewey Lily Jr. Grantor: Sarah Hagen and Kathleen MacDonnell. Excise tax: $270. Page 812 of Book 559.
April 22: Three tracts (24.98 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Gross Family Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Tom and Sally Arthur. Excise tax: $724. Page 835 of Book 559.
April 22: Lot 193, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sherman and Amy Clayton. Grantor: Ronald and Nancy Williams. Excise tax: $117. Page 841 of Book 559.
April 22: Unit 2511, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: S&C Investments NC, LLC. Grantor: Michael Deleo and Tiffany Prather. Excise tax: $398. Page 844 of Book 559.
April 23: Unit 8A1X, Week 5, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise Tax: $22. Page 927 of Book 559.
