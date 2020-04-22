The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 13: One tract (0.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas Brown Jr. and Jessica Brown. Grantor: James Deloach Jr. and Susan Deloach. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 762 of Book 542.
April 13: Lot 26, Key Ridge, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Samuel Taylor III and Julia Taylor. Grantor: Linda Taylor, Linda G. Taylor 2010 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 767 of Book 542.
April 14: Unit E, Building 2, Lodges at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Kainski. Grantor: Enoul and Joanne Jumonville. Excise tax: $494. Page 775 of Book 542.
April 14: One tract (0.56 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Laura Fritz and Martha Browning. Grantor: Allen and Nancy Powers, Powers Family Trust. Excise tax: $355. Page 838 of Book 542.
April 15: Lot 18, Unit 2, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Todd Christopher, Todd Christopher Revocable Trust. Grantor: Edward Cohen, Ridge Drive Revocable Land Trust. Excise tax: $3,500. Page 919 of Book 542.
April 15: Unit 1, Building A, The Timbers Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edwin Parrilla. Grantor: Dennis and Susan Tarnacki. Excise tax: $150. Page 966 of Book 542.
April 15: Lot 91, Emerald Forest, Emerald Mtn., Beech Mountain. Grantee: Frank Vazzana and Sue Garrison. Grantor: Jan Bohner. Excise tax: $214. Page 997 of Book 542.
April 16: One tract (3.75 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Vlado Novakovic. Grantor: Commercial Retail Development Company LLC. Excise tax: $288. Page 1060 of Book 542.
April 16: One tract (0.48 acres), Linville. Grantee: Owen and Lynn Edwards. Grantor: Statesville Road Land Company LLC. Excise tax: $242. Page 1063 of Book 542.
April 16: Unit 101A, Week 38, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Margaret Brown. Grantor: Audrey and William Meehan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1065 of Book 542.
April 16: Lot G40, Great Camp, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Sara Comiskey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $610. Page 1068 of Book 542.
April 16: Lot C12, The Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Matthew and Sara Comiskey. Excise tax: $410. Page 1071 of Book 542.
April 16: One tract (2.83 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Walter and Lindsay Pennington. Grantor: Ann Yarborough. Excise tax: $118. Page 1130 of Book 542.
April 16: One tract (1.38 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Walter and Lindsay Pennington. Grantor: Ann Yarborough. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1154 of Book 542.
April 17: Lot 5, Alpine Creek Subdivision, Cranberry. Grantee: Michael and John Merrilees. Grantor: Michael Merrilees. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1172 of Book 542.
April 17: Lot 28, Summer Park Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Babara Satterwhite. Grantor: Lindsey Tonkin, Lindsey and Michael Satterwhite, Michael Satterwhite Residence Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1181 of Book 542.
