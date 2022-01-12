The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 4: One tract (1.2 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Michael and Joann Banner. Grantor: Michael Banner. Excise tax: $1. Page 1091 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Lot 13, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John and Brittany White. Grantor: Jeannette Holland, Vernon Holland Jr., and Edna Delano. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 1107 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Lot 6, Cabin Ridge Section, Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey and Denise Smith, Jeffrey R. and Denise M. Smith Living Trust. Grantor: Jeffrey and Denise Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1125 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Unit 3104A, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: BAM Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Alexander and Meagan Harrell. Excise tax: $260. Page 1130 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: One tract (18.74 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Unique Southern Estates, LLC. Grantor: John and Susan Turchin. Excise tax: $3,520. Page 1170 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Unit 25C, Week 14, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Julie Cardamone. Grantor: Bobby Benson Jr. and Leslie Benson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1206 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Apt. 2, Adams Apple Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marianne Griley. Grantor: Donald Stoner Jr. and Stacy Stoner. Excise tax: $400. Page 1208 of 568.
Jan. 4: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $1,296. Page 1269 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Lot G1, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marc McConnell. Grantor: James and Deborah Johnson. Excise tax: $2,545. Page 1328 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: One tract (5.387 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Bobby Gragg. Grantor: Tonya and Brian South. Excise tax: $122. Page 1345 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: One tract (1.906 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tonya and Brian South. Grantor: Tony and Brian South. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1349 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Lot 82, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael Lilly. Grantor: Gregory, Michael and Sherry Lilly, Dewey Lilly Jr., David Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1680 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Unit E, Building 10, Phase V, The Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charlie Grizzaffe III and Nanci Grizzaffe. Grantor: John and Patricia Glenny. Excise tax: $640. Page 1686 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Unit 8, Bldg. A, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William McDow III and Leslie McDow. Grantor: Rebecca Mitchell and Frank McGee. Excise tax: $500. Page 1689 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: See document for description. Grantee: Thomas and April Dew. Grantor: Mud Puppy Farm, LLC. Excise tax: $440. Page 1696 of Book 571.
Jan. 4: Two tracts (0.93 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: James Hunter. Grantor: Lisa and Thomas Pittman. Excise tax: $398. Page 1706 of Book 571.
Jan. 5: Unit B, Building 12, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: 82 Creekside A, LLC. Grantor: Jessica Overmier. Excise tax: $300. Page 1725 of Book 571.
Jan. 5: Lot 31, Silver Springs Farm Residential, Banner Elk. Grantee: James McCreary Jr. and Cheryl McCreary. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III, Janell and George Meyer Jr., The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,615. Page 1774 of Book 571.
Jan. 5: Lot 121, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marius and Loredana Chilom. Grantor: Kevin and Cynthia Williams. Excise tax: $140. Page 1784 of Book 571.
Jan. 5: One tract (15 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Joshua Bowman and Rowan Cannell. Grantor: James, Janice and Delois Oliver. Excise tax: $546. Page 1817 of Book 571.
Jan. 5: Two tracts (3.25 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Zachary Singleton. Grantor: Anita and Claude McKinney. Excise tax: $92. Page 1831 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: One tract (0.61 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Sharon Johnson. Grantor: Glenn, Delilah, David and Sharon Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1851 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: Tracts 1, 2 and 4 (19.85 acres), Linville. Grantee: Distant Ridge, LLC. Grantor: Glenn, Deliah, David and Sharon Johnson. Excise tax: $1,020. Page 1855 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: Two tracts (5.067 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Rudisill and Wait, LLC. Grantor: John and Jane Welshofer. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 1861 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: One tract (0.55 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: NPO Properties, LLC. Grantor: Paul and Lelian Wirt. Excise tax: $200. Page 1865 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: One tract (2.60 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Steven McNutt and Caroline Spottswood. Grantor: Robert and Tamara Caddy. Excise tax: $1,338. Page 1869 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: Unit 110C, Week 42, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shelby Campbell. Grantor: Robert Sellers Jr., Robert Sellers III, Sheila and Tricia Sellers, Nancy and Christopher Stephens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1882 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: One tract (8.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Romulus Robinson and Taylor Reece. Grantor: Thomas and Nancy Christensen. Excise tax: $564. Page 1889 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: Unit B, Building 29, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Vista, LLC. Grantor: Douglas and Deanna Brocker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1902 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: One tract (4.304 acres), Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank Divito and Lisa Coleman. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 1905 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: Unit F-2, Sugarview Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tigerlily Investments, LLC. Grantor: David Bixby. Excise tax: $275. Page 1924 of Book 571.
Jan. 6: One tract (5.33 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John Clifton Canupp. Grantor: Lola Young and John Clifton Canupp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1928 of Book 571.
