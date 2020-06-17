The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 8: Lot ES-53, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Pam Menaker. Grantor: Deena Romer. Excise tax: $260. Page 180 of Book 544.
June 8: Lot 42, Village Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Evangelina Goudie, Kimberly Kohn, Kimberley Kohn. Excise tax: $342. Page 208 of Book 544.
June 8: Lot G26, Great Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Evangalina Goudie, Kimberley Kohn. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $440. Page 211 of Book 544.
June 8: Unit 102B, Week 45, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Linda Wilhelm and Barbara Brooks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 239 of Book 544.
June 9: Lot 99, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Teresa and Hubert Bowman. Grantor: Teresa Bowman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 297 of Book 544.
June 9: One tract (10.02 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cajun Growers LLC. Grantor: Toy Soldiers Trees LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 299 of Book 544.
June 9: Unit 8H, Week 36, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association Inc. Grantor: Jim R. Jaynes, Jim and Elaine Jaynes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 353 of Book 544.
June 10: Two parcels, Toe River. Grantee: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC. Grantor: Ronald Goins, Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina. Excise tax: $126. Page 389 of Book 544.
June 10: One tract (3.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Ashley and Joshua Bunten. Grantor: Jackie Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 395 of Book 544.
June 10: One tract (0.93 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Michael and Shannon Fannon. Grantor: Gary White and Mary Bossenberry. Excise tax: $4. Page 397 of Book 544.
June 10: Unit 3, Bldg. C, Greystone Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Beattie Living Trust. Grantor: Terry and Karen Beattie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 401 of Book 544.
June 10: One tract (0.81 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Lee-Rowland Holdings LLC. Grantor: KJM Westhaven Apartments LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 405 of Book 544.
June 10: One tract (1.58 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Lisa Zakolski. Grantor: James Villinger and Rachel Arnett. Excise tax: $377. Page 432 of Book 544.
June 10: One tract (0.37 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Jason and Sabrina Ehlenberger. Grantor: Karen Acheson. Excise tax: $337. Page 455 of Book 544.
June 10: Unit 101B, Week 24, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust, Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $30. Page 474 of Book 544.
June 10: One tract (2.27 acres), Linville. Grantee: Peter and Carissa Serrell. Grantor: Raynold MacPherson. Excise tax: $344. Page 477 of Book 544.
June 10: Lot 38, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Gary Everett. Grantor: Charles Radley. Excise tax: $1. Page 494 of Book 544.
June 10: Lot 180, Cloud Springs Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: JBM3 LLC. Grantor: Bank of America NA, The 2013 John Bynum Merritt III Living Trust, John Merritt III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 498 of Book 544.
June 10: Lot O-21, The Overlook at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bradley and Jennifer Knesel. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 501 of Book 544.
June 11: Unit 1215, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: James McFarland and Kathleen Kayler. Grantor: Anthony and Crystal Cianchetta. Excise tax: $138. Page 505 of Book 544.
June 11: Unit 201C, Week 49, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Paul and Pamela Foster. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 508 of Book 544.
June 11: Unit 106E, Week 8, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Harry Zuber, Lynn Ann Tench, Lynn Ann Spriggs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 510 of Book 544.
June 11: Three tracts, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jill Hambrick, Jill Centko, Jill Centko Revocable Trust. Grantor: Diann and Lionel Harris. Excise tax: $300. Page 520 of Book 544.
June 11: Lot A-17, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Joseph and Janet Franklin. Grantor: Richard and Germaine Stern. Excise tax: $240. Page 525 of Book 544.
June 11: One tract (0.53 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Nicole South. Grantor: TJ Greene Jr., Patricia Greene, TJ Greene Jr. Living Trust, Patricia J. Greene Living Trust . Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 529 of Book 544.
June 11: Lots 18 and 19, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Sandy Baldi. Grantor: Nicholas and Deborah Viscomi. Excise tax: $166. Page 533 of Book 544.
June 11: Two tracts (1.12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Donna Luttrell and Laura Padgett. Grantor: Donna Luttrell, George Cooke, Laura and Donald Padgett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 536 of Book 544.
June 11: Lot 166, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Johnna Searcy. Grantor: Gray Rock Associates, James and Regina Lisk, Virgil, Patricia and Dale Dodson. Excise tax: $314. Page 564 of Book 544.
June 11: Lot 16-C, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lantis Development LLC. Grantor: High Rock Properties. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 592 of Book 544.
June 11: Lot L-64, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lantis Development LLC. Grantor: High Rock Properties. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 595 of Book 544.
June 12: Lot 190, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alfred and Margarita Cotton. Grantor: Robertson and Danielle Fox. Excise tax: $489. Page 599 of Book 544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.