The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 6: Lot EC9, Eagle Crest Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen Roy and Shannon Josey. Grantor: Becky and Brian Boron. Excise tax: $520. Page 1418 of Book 582.
Oct. 6: Lot A43A, Mountain Meadow Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Alana Hubik. Grantor: Stephen and Michelle Proctor Excise tax: $1,760. Page 1426 of Book 582.
Oct. 6: One tract (3.52 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kenneth Crumley. Grantor: JB Crumley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1485 of Book 582.
Oct. 10: Lot WR7, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Thompson. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $800. Page 1671 of Book 582.
Oct. 10: Unit 2, Building A, Elk Knob II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Victor and Sally Miranda, Miranda Family Trust. Grantor: Sally and Victor Miranda, Sally W. Miranda Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1699 of Book 582.
Oct. 10: One tract (2.053 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kathey McMahan. Grantor: Terry Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1703 of Book 582.
Oct. 10: One tract (2.053 acres), Linville. Grantee: Hunter Forbes. Grantor: Kathey and Doug McMahan. Excise tax: $70. Page 1706 of Book 582.
Oct. 10: One tract (2.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Logan Rogers. Grantor: Terry Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1709 of Book 582.
Oct. 11: Lot 1, Grandmother View, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Bruce Denson. Grantor: Wayne Densch, Inc. Excise tax: $4,700. Page 1729 of Book 582.
Oct. 11: Lot 148, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth Moniz and Irene Kesselman. Grantor: Sheila Divvens, Sheila Divvens Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $600. Page 1735 of Book 582.
Oct. 11: Lot 188, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sheila Divvens, Sheila Divvens Revocable Trust. Grantor: Robert and Arlene Weiner. Excise tax: $878. Page 1765 of Book 582.
Oct. 11: Ten tracts (97.01 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jeffery Daniels. Grantor: Richard and Elwanda Daniels. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1767 of Book 582.
Oct. 11: One tract (1.14 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Adam and Rachel Pinkston. Grantor: Vesta Burnett. Excise tax: $700. Page 1780 of Book 582.
Oct. 11: Lot 86, A Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Melissa Scott. Grantor: Suzanne Fischer and James Ullman. Excise tax: $368. Page 1804 of Book 582.
Oct. 12: Unit 12, Bldg, C, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lettie Black. Grantor: Roy and Linda Peterson, Roy Bert Peterson and Linda Lee Peterson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $322. Page 1810 of Book 582.
Oct. 12: Unit C, Bldg. 9, The Reserve II at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Roxana Krane. Grantor: Samuel and Elizabeth Schuman. Excise tax: $1,020. Page 1815 of Book 582.
Oct. 12: Two tracts, Altamont and Cranberry. Grantee: Ruth Travis. Grantor: Ruth Travis, Mary Calloway, Mary B. Calloway Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1819 of Book 582.
Oct. 12: One tract (4.95 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John Hicks. Grantor: Ruth and Charles Travis. Excise tax: $110. Page 1823 of Book 582.
Oct. 12: Lot 4, Unit 5, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: JCJ Holdings Florida, LLC. Grantor: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Excise tax: $4,000. Page 1827 of Book 582.
Oct. 12: Unit 2109, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Auman Real Estate, LLC. Grantor: Chris and Jammie Wagoner, Chris Wagoner Jr. Excise tax: $280. Page 1838 of Book 582.
Oct. 12: Three tracts (12.85 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael Haney. Grantor: Sheila Thompson and Sheila Haney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1843 of Book 582.
Oct. 12: Two tracts (1.85 acres), Linville. Grantee: Traci Haney. Grantor: Sheila Thompson and Sheila Haney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1848 of Book 582.
Oct. 13: Unit 7, Building E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Ellen Derwin. Grantor: Donald Aschbrenner. Excise tax: $517. Page 1853 of Book 582.
Oct. 13: One tract (2.7 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gregory Taylor II. Grantor: Gregory Taylor, Gregory Taylor II, Logan and Rebecca Taylor, Bradley Twomey. Excise tax: $1. Page 1864 of Book 582.
Oct. 13: One tract (2.7 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gregory Taylor II and Logan Taylor. Grantor: Gregory Taylor II and Logan Taylor. Excise tax: $1. Page 1871 of Book 582.
Oct. 13: Lot 3, Grandview Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Association of Maxie and Anne Smith. Grantor: Randall and Kathryn Aldridge. Excise tax: $28. Page 1888 of Book 582.
Oct. 13: Lot 42, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Eric and Jane Anderson. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1908 of Book 582.
Oct. 13: Lot D220, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mayberry Properties of NC, LLC. Grantor: Martini Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $390. Page 1914 of Book 582.
Oct. 13: Unit 10-603, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lorraine Serie, The Lorraine Serie Living Trust. Grantor: Lorraine Serie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1916 of Book 582.
Oct. 13: One tract (0.402 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: The Village of Sugar Mountain. Grantor: Carolina Water Service Inc. of North Carolina, Sugar Mountain Utility Company. Excise tax: $30. Page 1918 of Book 582.
Oct. 13: See document for description, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carolina Water Services of North Carolina. Grantor: The Village of Sugar Mountain. Excise tax: $30. Page 1921 of Book 582.
Oct. 14: Unit 106D, Week 37, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Harris and Frances Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1925 of Book 582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.