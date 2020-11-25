The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 16: Unit 2906, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Walters. Grantor: Charles Walters II, Barbara Cavalcant. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 951 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Dustin and Annah Rupard. Grantor: Ronnie and Kendra Reece. Excise tax: $200. Page 981 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: Unit A, Building 6, Lodge at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Stephanie Glasco. Grantor: Red Deer Rental, LLC. Excise tax: $990. Page 1009 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: Three tracts (3.55 acres), Linville. Grantee: Johnny Smith. Grantor: Dorothy Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1039 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: One tract (13.22 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Rebecca Childress and Charles Gordon. Grantor: Robert and Cynthia Ellis. Excise tax: $500. Page 1046 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: Lot ES-33, Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan and Sarah Gibbs. Grantor: Alfred Martucci III and Kirstin Martucci. Excise tax: $430. Page 1065 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: Lot 3, Mountain View II, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Catherine Fields. Grantor: Jay and Karen Klempner. Excise tax: $610. Page 1072 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: Apt. 5, Building 26, Cluster F, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: George Wilson Jr. and Heidi Wilson. Grantor: George Kraus Jr. and Tracy Kraus. Excise tax: $1,436. Page 1086 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: Lot 342, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Karen and Patrick Fuller. Grantor: Kurt and Karen Eismann. Excise tax: $92. Page 1103 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: Unit E105, Week 35, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Tracy and Kim Bolin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1106 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: Lot 62, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathleen Yaggi. Grantor: David Jones Rentals, LLC. Excise tax: $70. Page 1108 of Book 552.
Nov. 16: Unit 522, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Urszula Klauser. Grantor: Adam Englert. Excise tax: $370. Page 1112 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E105, Week 3, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Terry Moore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1131 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E105, Week 1, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: William and Judy Allred. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1133 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E105, Week 4, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Walter and Elizabeth Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1135 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E105, Week 23, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Sherry and Grear Hite. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1137 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E105, Week 28, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: John, Catherine, Robert, Beverly, William and Cynthia Howard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1139 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E110, Week 50, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Brooke and Midori Saladin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1146 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E110, Week 26, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Marvin and Patricia Leavitt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1148 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E110, Week 5, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Calvin Leonard Jr. and Suzanne Leonard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1150 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E110, Week 11, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Evelyn Melton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1152 of Book 552
Nov. 17: Unit E108, Week 8, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Project Lift, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1155 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 96, Phase III, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathleen Yaggi. Grantor: Donna and Thomas Orr, Orr Partners. Excise tax: $130. Page 1157 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: One tract (4.53 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Edwin and Betty Atkins. Grantor: George Atkins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1160 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit E109, Week 51, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Diane and Charles Allen, Larry and Margo Schlise, Margo Hursh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1163 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: One tract (5.12 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Diana Cardona. Grantor: Dorothy Stratton, The Stratton Trust, Stratton Living Trust. Excise tax: $480. Page 1169 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit 8B, Week 49, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Eric and Deanna Bailey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1175 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit 5H, Week 26, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Robin Winters, Robin Vanwy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1178 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit 22D, Snow Lake Country Homes, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Kathryn Riedy, Joint Revocable Trust of John P. Riedy and Wife, Kathryn L. Reidy. Grantor: Rohn and Kathryn Reidy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1183 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit 2603, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Francis Dempsky and Jeri Ware. Grantor: Leon Brown, Deborah and William Castiglioni, Patricia Brown, Kim Mears. Excise tax: $227. Page 1186 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 43, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mamie Moore. Grantor: Brenda Ware, John Cook, Mamie Moore, Mamie Lucille H. Moore Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1194 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 17, Block 3, Linville Woods, Linville. Grantee: William and Dawn Fitzgibbon. Grantor: John and Mary Allred. Excise tax: $2,500. Page 1256 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot B5, Section 3, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bane Tyler Jr. and Dana Tyler. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 1285 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 16, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jay Kamdar. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $60. Page 1288 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 43, Highland Cottage, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brenda Wade, John Cook, Mamie Moore, Mamie Lucille H. Moore Living Trust. Grantor: Mamie Moore, Brenda Wade. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1291 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 143, GF Co., Linville. Grantee: Douglas Drucker Jr. and Elizabeth Drucker. Grantor: Linda West, Declaration of Trust of Linda S. West. Excise tax: $1,570. Page 1294 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit 2C, Building 1, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Diane Bensley. Grantor: Testani Living Trust, Robert and Sandra Testani. Excise tax: $960. Page 1317 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: One tract (0.46 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Alison Brown. Grantor: Judith Nye. Excise tax: $294. Page 1340 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: One tract (2.52 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Richard and Kim Ponder. Grantor: Henry Johnson Jr. and Margaret Johnson. Excise tax: $135. Page 1344 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Section 5, Lot 1, Altamont. Grantee: David and Ruthann Osteen. Grantor: Mountain Recreation LLC. Excise tax: $60. Page 1362 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 195, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Edwin and Doris Spivey, Edwin L. Spivey and Doris Spivey Revocable Trust. Grantor: Edwin Spivey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1365 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: One tract (2.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Juan Uribe. Grantor: Larry and Laura Sutton. Excise tax: $58. Page 1367 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 100, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kevin and Sonia Russell, Howell and Carol Sisco. Grantor: Roger and Teresa Hall. Excise tax: $135. Page 1371 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Unit 4, Land Harbor Golf View Townhomes, Linville. Grantee: David and Wylene Martin. Grantor: Eileen Kopp, Eileen Kopp Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $472. Page 1375 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Section 5, Lot H, Linville Riverbend, Altamont. Grantee: Andrew and Kristine Sipe. Grantor: Mountain Recreation LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1384 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: One lot, Cranberry. Grantee: Kenneth and Elizabeth Pritz. Grantor: David and Donna Burnop. Excise tax: $378. Page 1387 of Book 552.
Nov. 17: Lot 4, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Whelpley Jr. and Sharon Whelpley. Grantor: Ann Parrott, Ruth and Robert Camp, James Turner III, Susan Turner and Frank Turner. Excise tax: $910. Page 1405 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Four tracts, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Grantor: North Carolina Wilderness, Limited Partnership, The Scottsdale Co. Excise tax: $1. Page 1443 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: One tract (0.002 acres), Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: North Carolina Wilderness, Limited Partnership. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co, Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $1. Page 1449 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: One tract (1.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Melvin Huskins. Grantor: Billy and Jean Woody, Finley J. Love Jr. Excise tax: $90. Page 1465 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot C43, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Abhinav and Sarita Aggarwal. Excise tax: $670. Page 1469 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot 92, Second Section, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Erik and Marcela Bayard, Mariano and Caroline Doble. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 1471 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Unit B, Building 33, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rhaniel Gang LLC. Grantor: Harry and Alison Ryce. Excise tax: $970. Page 1481 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Two tracts (14 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ramona Cooke and Jeffrey Burleson. Grantor: Norma W. Burleson and Norma V. Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1483 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot VV10, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer and James Maskulyak. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 1502 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Two tracts (2.85 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Lisa Evans. Grantor: Charlice and Clarence Daniels. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1525 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot 136, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John Englert Jr. and Kimberly Englert. Grantor: Pamela and Michael Parsons, Michael J. and Pamela A. Parsons Joint Living Trust. Excise tax: $420. Page 1530 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Unit 2209, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Cabe Jr. and Melody Cabe. Grantor: Edward and Janice Foster. Excise tax: $250. Page 1552 of Book 552.
Nov. 18: Lot 3, Elk Knoll Cottages, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandon and Randee Bethards, The 2020 Randee Bethards Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Randee Bethards, The Randee J. Bethards Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1574 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Unit 1608, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Warren Knight. Grantor: Klass Family Limited Partnership, Joel Klass. Excise tax: $300. Page 1609 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot C34A, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Michael and Shelley Houston. Excise tax: $480. Page 1613 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot C63, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Angela and David Edmondson. Grantor: Double Emerald, LLC. Excise tax: $670. Page 1617 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 197, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Virginia Sourlis. Grantor: Gregory and Elizabeth Gacek. Excise tax: $610. Page 1643 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Unit 3, Building A, Knoll Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Katherine Mayfield. Grantor: Diane and Robert Rizzo. Excise tax: $720. Page 1660 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 4, Phase A1, Crooked Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Mara Sanchez. Grantor: Terry Campbell. Excise tax: $38. Page 1664 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: One tract (28.19 acres), Linville. Grantee: Nathan and Lisa Gamache. Grantor: Avery County Christmas, LLC. Excise tax: $350. Page 1668 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 3, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Dwight and Dawn Mejan. Grantor: Joe and Alice Wright. Excise tax: $1,698. Page 1741 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 30, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Scott and Anne Wein. Grantor: Jed and Nancy Bandes. Excise tax: $3,500. Page 1759 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: One tract (12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kevin and Heather McKeehan. Grantor: Jonathan and Rebecca Beck. Excise tax: $200. Page 1783 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 64, Section 9, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Harold and Brenda Charlebois. Grantor: James and Deborah McMillen, Linda McMillen Eckert, Robert Eckert. Excise tax: $300. Page 1824 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 94, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Owen and Laurie Ayers. Grantor: Robert and Abbie Alexander. Excise tax: $383. Page 1829 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 263, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Kristi Trangsrud. Grantor: Jay and Sandy Halpern, The Jay Halpern Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,258. Page 1852 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 130, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Doris Yost. Grantor: David and Donna Milholland. Excise tax: $550. Page 1876 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 77, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Grzegorz Majewski and Beata Grzela. Grantor: Shawn and Jill Tenace. Excise tax: $320. Page 1898 of Book 552.
Nov. 19: Lot 30, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: R. Todd Hirschfeld, Richard Todd Hirschfeld Revocable Trust. Grantor: Thomas and Anita Hart. Excise tax: $140. Page 1905 of Book 552.
