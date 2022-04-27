The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 18: Lot S-131, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Ellis, Alison Turner. Grantor: William Ellis and Alison Turner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 279 of Book 576.
April 18: Lot VR24, Vineyard Reserve, Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Jones, William A. Jones Revocable Trust. Grantor: Kennith Inch. Excise tax: $384. Page 297 of Book 576.
April 18: One lot (0.503 acres), Avery. Grantee: One Bird One Bear, LLC. Grantor: Juan Pedraza-Cardozo, Elizabeth Padraza. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 309 of Book 576.
April 18: Lot 44, Section 9, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: PJAM Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Marc and Michelle Dyman, Dyman Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 313 of Book 576.
April 18: Lot 17, River Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: One Bird One Bear, LLC. Grantor: Juan Pedraza-Cardozo, Elizabeth Pedraza. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 316 of Book 576.
April 18: Unit 08C, Week 28, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Bradley and Patricia Lambert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 347 of Book 576.
April 18: Lot 13, Unit 2, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Bradley and Tracy Larson. Grantor: John and Dana Anderson, Dana H. Anderson. Excise tax: $5,600. Page 351 of Book 576.
April 18: See document for description. Grantee: Plumb Level Camp, LLC. Grantor: Mark Tiner, Janice Hill, Inez Tiner, Inez C. Tinder Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 379 of Book 576.
April 18: Lot 8, Block 5, Avery. Grantee: Azlina, LLC. Grantor: Theresa and George Arney. Excise tax: $72. Page 381 of Book 576.
April 18: Lot 174, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth Cole Jr. and Barbara Cole. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association. Excise tax: $46. Page 400 of Book 576.
April 18: Lot C46, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Hirschfeld, Richard Todd Hirschfeld Revocable Trust. Grantor: Richard and Shannon Hirschfeld. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 402 of Book 576.
April 18: Tract 1 (1.604 acres), Toe River. Grantee: James and Angie Jones. Grantor: Virginia Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 420 of Book 576.
April 18: Tract 2 (1.604 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Charles Jones Jr. and Dorcas Jones. Grantor: Virginia Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 423 of Book 576.
April 18: Lot 1, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: 149 Farm Loop Road, LLC. Grantor: Tommy and Sherry Lott. Excise tax: $3,600. Page 426 of Book 576.
April 19: Unit 05H, Week 17, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Annette and Amanda Thompson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 464 of Book 576.
April 19: Unit 6, Week, 28, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Martha and Richard Thompson, Rebecca Marigliano, John Marigliano, Ruth Nave, Esther Yaun and Myra Caldwell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 469 of Book 576.
April 19: Lot F3, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Casey Pierce. Grantor: Marc Mataya. Excise tax: $320. Page 475 of Book 576.
April 19: Unit B, Building 36, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Owens and Daniel L. Owens Revocable Trust. Grantor: Daniel Owens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 500 of Book 576.
April 19: Lot 87, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tuongvi Phan. Grantor: Everett Henkel III, Elizabeth and Penny Henkel, Everett Henkel Jr., Tiffany and Brandon Allen. Excise tax: $1,058. Page 503 of Book 576.
April 19: Lot 4, Fall Creek Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andreea Prichici. Grantor: Andreea Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 535 of Book 576.
April 19: One tract (0.58 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Seth Hill. Grantor: James Johnston Jr. and Grace Johnston. Excise tax: $730. Page 564 of Book 576.
April 19: Lot R-7, Ridgeline Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason and Amy Peterson. Grantor: John and Casey Morris. Excise tax: $536. Page 579 of Book 576.
April 19: One tract (1.01 acres), Linville. Grantee: George and Mitzi Bunton. Grantor: John and Ramona Sturgill. Excise tax: $450. Page 583 of Book 576.
April 19: Unit 221, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Morgan Greer. Grantor: Michael and Amy Young. Excise tax: $540. Page 610 of Book 576.
April 19: Lot 4, Fall Creek Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andreea Properties LLC. Grantor: Andreea and Pavel Prichici. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 627 of Book 576.
April 20: Multiple units, Linville River Farm Fish Camp Cottages, Altamont. Grantee: Linville River Farm Fish Camp Cottages Homeowners Association, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 631 of Book 576.
April 20: One tract (0.63 acres), Linville. Grantee: Allison Sams. Grantor: Allison Sams and Dan Garland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 668 of Book 576.
April 20: One tract (2.92 acres), Linville. Grantee: Anderes Homes, LLC. Grantor: Todd and Mary Goers. Excise tax: $280. Page 672 of Book 576.
April 21: Two tracts (1.85 acres), Linville. Grantee: William and Susan Sale. Grantor: Barry and Linda Sutton. Excise tax: $1,264. Page 685 of Book 576.
April 21: One tract (0.637 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: 700 Beech, LLC. Grantor: Sugar Bear Lodge, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 688 of Book 576.
April 21: One tract (5.08 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Fatos Meta. Grantor: Jack, Charito and Judy Clark. Excise tax: $180. Page 692 of Book 576.
April 21: One tract (8.67 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Elk River Falls Fishing Club. Grantor: Donald and Priscilla Zobel. Excise tax: $60. Page 715 of Book 576.
April 21: See document for description. Grantee: Robert and Janice Pyatte. Grantor: Elberta and Richard Cook, Darla Stamey. Excise tax: $12. Page 720 of Book 576.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.