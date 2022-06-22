The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 13: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $178. Page 887 of Book 578.
June 13: Lot 7 (1.44 acres), Avery. Grantee: Linda Crider. Grantor: Douglas and Pamela Bittner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 930 of Book 578.
June 13: Lot 52, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barbara Chivers, Barbar B. Chivers Revocable Trust. Grantor: Barbara Chivers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 936 of Book 578.
June 13: Unit B, Building III, Crestview Villas, Linville. Grantee: Marc Farbstein. Grantor: Mary Frost. Excise tax: $1,085. Page 941 of Book 578.
June 13: Lot C-48, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bryan and Mindy Ahrens. Grantor: Girdup, LLC. Excise tax: $950. Page 946 of Book 578.
June 13: Lot 3, Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lucas and Kelsey Grounds. Grantor: Charles Cabrera, Theresa Kereazis-Page. Excise tax: $916. Page 966 of Book 578.
June 13: Lot G5, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Rebecca Bratter. Grantor: Marc and Dawn Sinacori. Excise tax: $3,898. Page 989 of Book 578.
June 13: Unit 25, Building C, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Burleson. Grantor: Beth Murray. Excise tax: $370. Page 1005 of Book 578.
June 13: Lot 4, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Mark, Constance and Jennifer Higby. Grantor: Mark and Jennifer Higby. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1026 of Book 578.
June 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1034 of Book 578.
June 14: Lot 3, Mtn. Meadows II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bradley and Courtney Glasser. Grantor: Merydon Compagnone and Constance Maher. Excise tax: $50. Page 1057 of Book 578.
June 14: One tract (3.78 acres), Linville. Grantee: James and Betsy Austin. Grantor: Samuel and Sara Stokes. Excise tax: $290. Page 1060 of Book 578.
June 14: Unit 5, Brainlaire Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: KWJ Investors, LLC. Grantor: Leonard and Rita Dinapoli. Excise tax: $1,270. Page 1065 of Book 578.
June 14: Lot M20, Lakeview Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: P&B Vacation Rentals, LLC. Grantor: Joan Griffin. Excise tax: $600. Page 1071 of Book 578.
June 14: One tract (1.00 acre), Linville. Grantee: Danny and Gretchen Blackburn. Grantor: Sandra Blackburn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1090 of Book 578.
June 14: One tract (0.67 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Sheree Wise. Grantor: Mark and Sheree Wise. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1094 of Book 578.
June 14: One tract (0.732 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Sheree and Rebecca Wise. Grantor: Mark and Rebecca Wise. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1098 of Book 578.
June 14: Lot 1, Oak Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Richard Tarplin, Richard Joseph Tarplin Revocable Trust, Linda Tarplin, Linda Eischeid Tarplin Revocable Trust. Grantor: Richard and Linda Tarplin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1102 of Book 578.
June 15: One tract (1,049 sq. ft.), Linville. Grantee: Don and Charmaine Kirkpatrick, The Don C. and Charmaine Kirkpatrick Revocable Trust. Grantor: John Carr, Annett Giarla-Carr. Excise tax: $7. Page 1112 of Book 578.
June 15: Unit 332, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne and Kathryn Wasserman. Grantor: Jackson Property Development, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1114 of Book 578.
June 15: One tract (2.69 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathleen Yaggi. Grantor: Melanie and Jeffrey Hulbert. Excise tax: $1,750. Page 1118 of Book 578.
June 15: Unit 3326, Citadel at Sugar Top, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Sara James, Sara Roddy James Living Trust. Grantor: Victoria West, LLC. Excise tax: $530. Page 1122 of Book 578.
June 15: Lot 47, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Clarinda Roe, David Philip Roe Living Trust, Clarinda Jeanes, Clarinda P. Jeanes Living Trust. Grantor: Philip, David and Clarinda Roe, Clarinda Jeanes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1157 of Book 578.
June 15: Unit 1208, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: PI28604, LLC. Grantor: Anthony Passmore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1160 of Book 578.
June 15: Unit 4106, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: SSCC, LLC. Grantor: Anthony Passmore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1163 of Book 578.
June 15: Unit 4301, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: PI28604, LLC. Grantor: Anthony Passmore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1166 of Book 578.
June 15: Unit 10-302, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: SSCC, LLC. Grantor: Anthony Passmore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1169 of Book 578.
June 15: Unit 10-401, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: SSCC, LLC. Grantor: Anthony Passmore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1172 of Book 578.
June 15: Unit 10, Building C, Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Simon Cloutier and Laurie Pelletier. Grantor: Benjamin McKeever IV, Laura and Linda McKeever, Linda Lee McKeever Trust. Excise tax: $600. Page 1181 of Book 578.
June 15: Lot 339, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Lorena Aldridge. Grantor: Edward Moree. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1207 of Book 578.
June 15: See document for description. Grantee: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Grantor: Vandrake Investments, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1250 of Book 578.
June 16: Lot A-2R, Slopesider, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lauren Shoemaker. Grantor: Judson Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1274 of Book 578.
June 16: Unit 09C, Week 30, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Clark and Connie Wagner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1277 of Book 578.
June 16: Lot 10, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Lynn and Marie Burris. Grantor: James Burris Jr. and Lynn Burris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1285 of Book 578.
June 16: Lot A-2R, Slopesider, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lauren and Greg Shoemaker. Grantor: Lauren Shoemaker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1290 of Book 578.
June 16: Two tracts (22 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robbin, Patricia and Robert Trice. Grantor: Robbin and Robert Trice, Patricia Trice. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1293 of Book 578.
June 16: Lot 2, Elk View Place, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robbin, Patricia and Robert Trice. Grantor: Robbin, Robert Carl, Robert Paul, and Patricia Trice. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1298 of Book 578.
June 16: One tract (6.83 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robbin, Patricia, and Robert Trice. Grantor: Robbin, Robert Carl, Robert Paul, and Patricia Trice. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1303 of Book 578.
June 16: See document for description. Grantee: Donna White. Grantor: Billy Pitman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1308 of Book 578.
June 16: See document for description. Grantee: Billy Pitman. Grantor: Donna White. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1310 of Book 578.
June 16: Unit 30F, Week 45, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association. Grantor: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village II Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1312 of Book 578.
June 16: See document for description, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, LLC. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: $22. Page 1314 of Book 578.
June 16: Unit 535, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sean and Kimberly Earnest. Grantor: Deloris Des Reis, Deloris B. Des Reis Living Trust. Excise tax: $580. Page 1317 of Book 578.
June 16: Lot 83, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steven and Laura Laclair. Grantor: KWL Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,264. Page 1335 of Book 578.
June 16: Lot 90, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Craig and Vanessa Smith, Stephen Brown, Delia Best. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,840. Page 1351 of Book 578.
June 16: One tract (3.283 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Clint Smith. Grantor: Cris and Gale Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1369 of Book 578.
June 16: One tract (3.283 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Chad Smith. Grantor: Cris and Gale Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1371 of Book 578.
June 16: Lot 35, Mountain Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anderson Badaro. Grantor: Johnny and Angela Broughton. Excise tax: $1,950. Page 1376 of Book 578.
June 16: Unit 11-602, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam Jarrell and Valentina Enriquez. Grantor: David and Jacqueline Durfee, David Durfee and Jacqueline D. Durfee Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $320. Page 1403 of Book 578.
June 16: Lot C107, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christine and Franciscus Van Well. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $286. Page 1424 of Book 578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.