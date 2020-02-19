The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 10: Unit 3, Building A, Elk Hill Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christine Ragenovich, The Christine Ragenovich 2019 Separate Property Trust. Grantor: Christine Ragenovich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1131 of Book 540.
Feb. 10: Lot ES-47, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Denise Opitz. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 1140 of Book 540.
Feb. 10: Lot 27, River Mountain, Cranberry. Grantee: David and Vena Moats. Grantor: Donald and Jennie Costner. Excise tax: $326. Page 1144 of Book 540.
Feb. 10: Lot 29, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lloyd and Angela Strothman. Grantor: Ronald Deford. Excise tax: $1,254. Page 1166 of Book 540.
Feb. 10: Lot 199, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Kevin and Linda O’Connor. Grantor: Benjamin and Jessica Pollock. Excise tax: $970. Page 1169 of Book 540.
Feb. 10: Unit 5G, Week 7, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominiums. Grantor: Alfis and Pamela Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1181 of Book 540.
Feb. 11: Unit 106G, Week 40, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Kenneth and Peggy Kiefer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1185 of Book 540.
Feb. 11: One tract (10.491 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: William Avery IV, William Avery III. Grantor: Harvey and Carol Eudy. Excise tax: $260. Page 1187 of Book 540.
Feb. 11: Unit 30D, Week 4, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Shaeron Weaver. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1201 of Book 540.
Feb. 11: See document for description, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gentry Family Real Estate LLC. Grantor: Town of Banner Elk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1205 of Book 540.
Feb. 11: See document for description, Banner Elk. Grantee: Town of Banner Elk. Grantor: Gentry Family Real Estate LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1209 of Book 540.
Feb. 12: Unit 104D, Week 27, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: William and Bobbie Bell. Excise tax: $10. Page 1269 of Book 540.
Feb. 12: Lot 5, Valley View, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Jennings. Grantor: John and Patricia Robbins. Excise tax: $70. Page 1272 of Book 540.
Feb. 12: One tract (3.45 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Erick and Seigie Lee, Michelle Buchanan. Grantor: David and Edna Campbell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1276 of Book 540.
Feb. 12: Lot 12, Grandmother Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Linda Kopel, James Kopel Jr. and Jean Barnes. Grantor: Petty Family Real Estate Company. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1306 of Book 540.
Feb. 13: Lot ES20, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Wick, Allison and Rene Schoen. Grantor: Robert Wick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1313 of Book 540.
Feb. 13: One tract (9.38 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Charles III and Margaret Kelso. Grantor: Gene Wooldridge and Gene C. Wooldridge Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $672. Page 1319 of Book 540.
Feb. 13: One tract (29.79 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Charles III and Margaret Kelso. Grantor: Gene Wooldridge and Gene C. Wooldridge Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $400. Page 1323 of Book 540.
Feb. 13: One tract (11.64 acres), Linville. Grantee: Hope Teaster and Samuel Woodie. Grantor: Daniel and Debbie Woodie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1329 of Book 540.
Feb. 13: Lot 164, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth Riddick. Grantor: John McKim, John J. McKim Trust. Excise tax: $96. Page 1334 of Book 540.
Feb. 13: Unit 103G, Week 4, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Hayley Brown. Grantor: Debra Guyton, Sherry Battles and Kenneth Oden. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1343 of Book 540.
Feb. 13: Unit 211, Building F, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shannon Nacy-Seiz. Grantor: William J., William H., Valerie and Jefferson Miller. Excise tax: $505. Page 1348 of Book 540.
Feb. 13: Lot 12, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: William Finger, Lois Finger, William L. Finger Trust C/U The Lois E. Finger Revocable Trust, William L. Finger Trust, Lois E. Finger Revocable Agreement. Grantor: William and Lois Finger, Lois E. Finger Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1364 of Book 540.
Feb. 13: One tract (29.515 acres, Banner Elk). Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Tammy Jones Johnson, Darrell Johnson, and Jason Jones. Excise tax: $800. Page 1367 of Book 540.
Feb. 14: Unit 1113, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Stephen and Michelle Wiles. Grantor: Timothy and Rebecca Egnor. Excise tax: $130. Page 1377 of Book 540.
