The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 4: Lot 5, High Crest Section, Avery. Grantee: Mary Kimberly, Laura Kimberly, Jonni Kimberly. Grantor: Ruth Kimberly, Ruth Kimberly Family Trust, Mary Kimberly, Laura Kimberly, John Kimberly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 939 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: Lot 8, Heath Hill Estates, Avery. Grantee: Jeffry Peters. Grantor: Penny Peters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 944 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: Unit 41, Glen II Condominium, Avery. Grantee: Crosswood Enterprises, LLC. Grantor: Billy Crosson and Charlotte Crosson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 946 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: Lots L-55 and L-56, Lodges Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald Wallace, Erika Wallace, The Lodges at Eagles Nest Property Owners Association, Inc., Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 948 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: Lot L-56, Lodges Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Salvatore Greco and Christina Greco. Grantor: Donald Wallace and Erika Wallace. Excise tax: $790. Page 955 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: One tract (1 acre), Banner Elk. Grantee: James Taylor. Grantor: Linda Holshouser. Excise tax: $330. Page 976 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: One tract (96.66 acres), Linville. Grantee: Randy Ledford and Katina Street. Grantor: Betty Taylor and Don Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1043 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: One tract (107.64 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Betty Taylor and Don Taylor. Grantor: Randy Ledford, Rebekah Ledford, Katina Street and Ronnie Street. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1056 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: One tract (107.64 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Donna Jones and Rodney Taylor. Grantor: Don Taylor and Betty Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1068 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: One tract (0.41 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Mitchell and Sharayah Webb. Grantor: Mitchell Webb. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1071 of Book 537.
Nov. 4: Unit 3209 in the Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Peter Hunt and Helen Hunt. Grantor: Ronald Bridges. Excise tax: $230. Page 1088 of Book 537.
Nov. 5: Unit 813, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Phillip Bradley and Lainey Bradley. Grantor: Dennis Bradley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1107 of Book 537.
Nov. 5: Two tracts (0.04 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Clay and Michelle Mohr. Grantor: Clay and Michelle Mohr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1121 of Book 537.
Nov. 5: One tract (0.05 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Michael Brewer. Grantor: Donald Rouse. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1168 of Book 537.
Nov. 5: One tract (0.245 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Gregory and Julie Tackett. Grantor: Patterson McGuire and Glenda McGuire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1170 of Book 537.
Nov. 5: Apt. 1, Building 6, Grandfather Lodge Village Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Shaun Fellers. Grantor: Madison and Jo Galbraith, Madison and Jo Haden Galbraith Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,300. Page 1173 of Book 537.
Nov. 5: One tract (2.19 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Chad Miller and Georgia Lapierre. Grantor: Chad Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1176 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: Unit 05H, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust,Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $28. Page 1184 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: Unit 09ET, Week 26 and Unit 30GX, Week 13, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $38. Page 1187 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: Lot 2, Riverwalk Development, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marc and Nicole Mucklow. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 1241 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: One tract (2 acres), Avery. Grantee: Jerry Beck. Grantor: Ashley Beck and Jacob Macchia. Excise tax: $10. Page 1245 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: Lot 88, Apple Orchard Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory Woods. Grantor: Janey and Janet Bauer Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $108. Page 1253 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: One tract (0.45 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jay and Cindy McCartney. Grantor: Lance and Misty Hurd. Excise tax: $1. Page 1257 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: One tract (2.13 acres), Linville. Grantee: Casey and Dyllon Greene. Grantor: Dicky and Karen Perry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1263 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: One tract (2.31 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Richard Sheppard. Grantor: Richard and Mary Sheppard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1269 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: Lots 93-A and 93-B, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Roberts and Deborah Mitchell, Michael and Colleen Mauer. Excise tax: $18. Page 1272 of Book 537.
Nov. 6: Lot 91-A, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Roberts and Deborah Mitchell, Michael and Colleen Mauer. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $112. Page 1274 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: Lot 214, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Nancy Jones. Grantor: Danell Moore. Excise tax: $600. Page 1284 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: Unit D, Brookhill II Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Dan and Lutresha St. John. Grantor: Maynard and Kathleen Thompson. Excise tax: $800. Page 1297 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: Unit 2A, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Kim Smith. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $998. Page 1302 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: Lots 118 and 120, Iredell Street, Linville. Grantee: Debra Carter. Grantor: Brett Trivette. Excise tax: $300. Page 1329 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: Unit 3727, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Lisbeth Smith. Grantor: James and Diane Barrus. Excise tax: $280. Page 1343 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: One tract (0.26 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kelly Graves, Grethchen Carpenter, Mark Johnson and The Wee Kirk Manse at Linville Resorts, Inc. Grantor: John Blackburn, Mark Johnson, Thomas Cookerly and The Wee Kirk Manse at Linville Resort, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1346 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: Lot 213, OH Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Marc Mendelsohn and Valerie Falco. Grantor: Barbara and Richard Cook. Excise tax: $40. Page 1352 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: Lot 23, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, and one tract (0.10 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dean Adams and Laurie Sawyer. Grantor: Janet Thurtson and Gary Lockwood. Excise tax: $297. Page 1358 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: Lot CA-16, Camp Eagles Nest Village, Banner Elk. Grantee: Margurite Castellano and Diane Hickey. Grantor: Marguerite Castellano. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1360 of Book 537.
Nov. 7: Two lots, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Grossi, Karen Durell and Durell-Grossi Revocable Trust. Grantor: John Grossi and Karen Durell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1362 of Book 537.
Nov. 8: Lot 98, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Gary Podlogar, Gary Deshazer, George Graham and Mike Grim. Gratnor: The Beech Mountain Club. Excise tax: $16. Page 1365 of Book 537.
Nov. 8: Unit 11-302, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd and Karen Kight. Grantor: Lolas Crow Nest, LLC, Lola’s Crows Nest. Excise tax: $103. Page 1380 of Book 537.
Nov. 8: One tract (39.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Anthony and Elizabeth Teaster. Grantor: Olivia Steele. Excise tax: $400. Page 1382 of Book 537.
