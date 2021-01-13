The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 4: Unit 24B, Week 25, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: David Marion. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1624 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: Lot S-44, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alfred Martucci III, Kristin Martucci. Grantor: William and Lindsay Perkins. Excise tax: $750. Page 1627 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: Lot 75, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Linda Palko. Grantor: Heavenly Mountain Properties LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 1683 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: One tract (3.388 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Christine and Alfonso Petti, Regions Bank, Alfonso F. Petti Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Petti, Inc., Christine and Alfonso Petti, Regions Bank. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1693 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: One tract (3.10 acres), Altamont. Grantee: James Buchanan. Grantor: Minerva and Robert Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1698 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: Lot 1, Section B, Oberlin Development, Avery County. Grantee: Tiffany and Carlie Maddux. Grantor: Robert and Betty Poteat. Excise tax: $470. Page 1702 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: Unit C, Building 54, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Allison Penegar. Grantor: Carole Passiglia. Excise tax: $170. Page 1730 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: Lot S63, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dean Williamson, The Dean B. Williamson Trust. Grantor: Cynthia Bailes. Excise tax: $688. Page 1733 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: See document for description. Grantee: Cranberry Commercial LLC. Grantor: Donna and Gary Banner, Eddie and Daren Fields, Pamela, Sandra and Geneva Vance, Angela and Richard Ledford, Ashley and Patricia Doty. Excise tax: $110. Page 1736 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: One tract (1.354 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Mary Clark. Grantor: Mary Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1769 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: Lot T4, Timberline Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Maryann Carhart. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $350. Page 1772 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: Unit 44, Building J, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Wands Jr. and Ann Wands. Grantor: William Wands III, Andrew, Hillary and Erica Wands. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1805 of Book 554.
Jan. 4: Unit 44, Building J, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Colonial Village Investments LLC. Grantor: William Wands Jr. and Ann Wands. Excise tax: $200. Page 1809 of Book 554.
Jan. 5: Lot 400, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Karen Berry. Grantor: Steven and Renee Pendergrass. Excise tax: $278. Page 1817 of Book 554.
Jan. 5: One tract (2.71 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Durwood Markham Jr., Christie Ham. Grantor: Regena and Loyd Cable. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1820 of Book 554.
Jan. 5: See document for description. Grantee: Kenneth Lowder, Krista Bowers, Angela Shumate. Grantor: Kenneth Lowder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1889 of Book 554.
Jan. 5: See document for description. Grantee: Kenneth Lowder, Krista Bowers, Angela Shumate. Grantor: Krista and Randy Bowers, Angela and John Shumate, Kenneth Lowder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1893 of Book 554.
Jan. 5: One tract (0.52 acres), Linville. Grantee: Avery Association of Exceptional Citizens, Inc., Yellow Mountain Enterprises. Grantor: MNM Management Solutions, Inc. Excise tax: $270. Page 1898 of Book 554.
Jan. 5: Unit 1, Building A, Fairway Cottage Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter and Katharine Foote. Grantor: Tanya and Calvin Mitchell, Jr. Excise tax: $600. Page 1903 of Book 554.
Jan. 6: Lot 1, Division of Property of Koontz and Narmore, Banner Elk. Grantee: Coast 2 Coast Properties LLC. Grantor: Thelma McLean. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 1909 of Book 554.
Jan. 6: Lot 4, Grouse Moor, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Bryan and Cynthia Wilson, Bryan S. Wilson Revocable Trust, Cynthia E. Wilson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bryan and Cindy Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1926 of Book 554.
Jan. 6: Two tracts, (3.069 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: William Tuck III. Grantor: Neil, Beth, Glenn, Michael, Reba and Inez Horney, Natalie and Robert Reeves, Linda Carrow, Lydia Hollifield. Excise tax: $116. Page 1929 of Book 554.
Jan. 6: Unit 4209, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael and Katherine Pennock. Grantor: Joseph Flynn. Excise tax: $248. Page 1954 of Book 554.
Jan. 6: Lot 50, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Karen Firth. Grantor: Michael and Joann Knott. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 1958 of Book 554.
Jan. 6: Common Areas, Elk River Refuge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elk River Refuge Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1964 of Book 554.
Jan. 6: Lot 5, Crest View, Banner Elk. Grantee: Karen and David Beard. Grantor: Herbert Knox Jr., Amanda Knox, Karen and David Beard, Janet Knox. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2009 of Book 554.
Jan. 7: Lot 4, Rockview Cliffs, Linville. Grantee: Jonathan and Laura Sippel, The Sippel Family Living Trust. Grantor: Jonathan and Laura Sippel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2014 of Book 554.
Jan. 7: Unit B, Brook Hill I Condominiums, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Christopher and Deborah Stinebert. Grantor: Charles and Catherine Fields. Excise tax: $670. Page 2018 of Book 554.
Jan. 7: Unit 102A, Week 29, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Joan Lennon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2021 of Book 554.
Jan. 7: See document for description. Grantee: Ann, Wayne and Douglas McCandless. Grantor: Eric and Natalie Chesson. Excise tax: $40. Page 2036 of Book 554.
Jan. 7: Lots 2 and 3, Brookwood at Stoneybrook, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leonardo and Teresita Caraballo. Grantor: Sean and Amanda McAndrew. Excise tax: $1,070. Page 2045 of Book 554.
Jan. 7: Lot VR27, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Karren and Marshall Zimmerman. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $430. Page 2071 of Book 554.
