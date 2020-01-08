The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 30: Two parcels (1.00 acre), Linville. Grantee: William Wise. Grantor: William Wise. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 285 of Book 539.
Dec. 30: Lot 7, Grandfather Mountain Lake Lots, Linville. Grantee: Sally Warburton. Grantor: Nancy Gideon. Excise tax: $1. Page 289 of Book 539.
Dec. 30: Unit 4G, Week 44, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Eloise and Preston Roberts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 293 of Book 539.
Dec. 30: Unit 5, Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel O’Shea and Mary Pando. Grantor: John and Lisa Knutson. Excise tax: $260. Page 297 of Book 539.
Dec. 30: Lot 3 (0.316 acres), Elk River Heights Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Barbara Wilkerson. Grantor: George Farnsworth Jr. and Michael Holden. Excise tax: $60. Page 340 of Book 539.
Dec. 30: Unit A, Bldg. 4, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan Williams, William T. Lemen III, Lemen Family Declaration of Revocable Trust. Grantor: Lydia Daniel and Lydia R. Daniel Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $710. Page 347 of Book 539.
Dec. 30: One tract (0.12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Newland Presbyterian Church. Grantor: Cartner Brothers LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 354 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: Lot 9, Eagles Nest North Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Helen Kline. Excise tax: $410. Page 390 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: Four tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: Beverly Payne, Daniel Smith, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr., The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer, Jr., Revocable Trust and The George Meyer, Jr., Revocable Trust. Grantor: Banner Manor Corp. Excise tax: $1. Page 393 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: Two tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: Beverly Payne, Daniel Smith, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr., The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer, Jr., Revocable Trust and The George Meyer, Jr., Revocable Trust. Grantor: Banner Manor Corp. Excise tax: $1. Page 400 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: One tract (0.40 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charles Oates Jr. and Sherryl Oates. Grantor: Linda and Frank Liska. Excise tax: $85. Page 428 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: Unit 23, Building E, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Roberta and Robert Wishart, Samuel and Tracy Clary. Grantor: Wish-Clary, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 431 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: Lot 176, Elk River Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Meadows One LLC. Grantor: The High Country Charitable Foundation. Excise tax: $25. Page 434 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: Lots 29-36, Smith Subdivision, Altamont. Grantee: Benjamin Edwards. Grantor: US Bank Trust NA, LSF9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 443 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: One tract (89.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantor: Judith and Robert Schwebke. Excise tax: $2,778. Page 462 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: Lot 32, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jay and Candace Stone. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 466 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: Lots 1-13, 40, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gil Gohen, Dustin Bezalel and Marshall Rosen. Grantor: Albert Benalloun and Albert Abraham Benalloun Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,209. Page 499 of Book 539.
Dec. 31: Lot 98, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ann Rice. Grantor: John and Janie Roland. Excise tax: $275. Page 525 of Book 539.
Jan. 2: Lot 28, Cloud Springs Park, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Erich and Zoe Schmidinger. Grantor: Steven and Sara Perry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 552 of Book 539.
Jan. 2: Acrage on Davenport Road, Altamont. Grantee: John Burleson. Grantor: Julia Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 652 of Book 539.
Jan. 2: Unit 1901, AKA 2901, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason and Andrea Roten. Grantor: Richard, Pat, Debra, and Charles F. III Reedy. Excise tax: $232. Page 655 of Book 539.
Jan. 3: Unit G20, Grover Extension of Woodland Way, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Jeanne Birks. Grantor: Robert Birks, Jeanne Birks, Robert W. Birks Revocable Living Trust, Jeanne M. Birks Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 675 of Book 539.
Jan. 3: Lot 347, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Wayne and Nancy Sharpe. Grantor: Marsha Grijalva. Excise tax: $346. Page 703 of Book 539.
