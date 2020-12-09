The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 30: One tract (0.76 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Benjamin and Twila Townsend. Grantor: Anthony and Amy Burnette. Excise tax: $40. Page 32 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: Lot 13, OH Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Aida Ortiz. Grantor: Sean and Evelyn Cummings. Excise tax: $520. Page 37 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: Lot 75, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Karen Histed. Grantor: Bernard Skerkowski and Alison Willing. Excise tax: $128. Page 71 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: Lot 12, Riverwalk BE, Fish Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen Brown and Delia Best. Grantor: Mark, Lavinia and William Adkins, Dianna Moore, Elliott and Heather Hartwell, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $200. Page 76 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: Lot 68, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marcos and Michelly Ferreira. Grantor: John and Linda Jensen. Excise tax: $180. Page 80 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: One tract (1.37 acres), Linville. Grantee: Oliver Causby. Grantor: Dale Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 104 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: One tract (3.78 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sylvia Burleson. Grantor: Dale Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 107 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: One tract (2.97 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sylvia Burleson. Grantor: Dale Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 110 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: Lot 136, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William Earnhardt Duncan Holdings, LLC. Grantor: William and Susan Martin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 113 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: One tract (1.41 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Thomas and Retha Franklin. Grantor: Frances and Roger Isabelle. Excise tax: $11. Page 130 of Book 553.
Nov. 30: Unit 2217, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Jennifer Huggins. Grantor: Andrew and Deborah Wallace. Excise tax: $260. Page 146 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Unit 2624, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Highland Holiday LLC. Grantor: Fontaine Campbell Jr. and Nancy Campbell. Excise tax: $290. Page 184 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Lot 57, Section 7, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Laura Lalone and Kyle Bryant. Grantor: James and Barbara Ford. Excise tax: $578. Page 212 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Lot 1, VonCannon, Banner Elk. Grantee: Emily Beattie. Grantor: Claibourne Beattie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 237 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Unit B, Building 5, Reserve II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Dimitri Jr., Diana Dimitri, Revocable Trust Agreement of Michael R. Dimitri Jr. and Diana D. Dimitri. Grantor: Michael Dimitri, Michael Dimitri Jr., and Diana Dimitri. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 264 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Lot 15, Section 2, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: The Crossnore School & Children’s Home. Grantor: Perl Woon III and Teresa Woon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 267 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Apt. 2, Building 6, Grandfather Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Marjorie Dale. Grantor: Albert Dale III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 269 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Lot 287B, G. F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Elkmont Holdings LLC. Grantor: McNaughton Family Holdings II, LLC. Excise tax: $160. Page 273 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Lot 286, G. F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Howard Smith III, The HIII 2011 Trust. Grantor: McNaughton Family Holdings II, LLC. Excise tax: $6,534. Page 278 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Unit 2906, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Bird III and Marina Bird. Grantor: Charles Walters. Excise tax: $306. Page 282 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: See document for description. Grantee: Shon and Shannon Tally. Grantor: Daniel and Martha Gilbert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 303 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Two tracts (1.25 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Ariel and Cindy Horney. Grantor: Billy and Mary McGuire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 306 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Lot 1, Unit 20, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Grantor: Edward Toner Jr. Excise tax: $2,950. Page 309 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Lot 16, Linville Oaks, Linville. Grantee: Adam Adams and Lois Marshall. Grantor: Linville 34, LLC. Excise tax: $1,290. Page 313 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: Lot 104, Grouse Forest, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Four Foxes Land & Holdings LLC. Grantor: William Regan, Jeffrey and Joanne Brake. Excise tax: $1,080. Page 317 of Book 553.
Dec. 1: One tract (0.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ashlyn and Matthew Oakley. Grantor: Terry and Martha Crain, Danny Erwin. Excise tax: $180. Page 347 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Lot 61A, Section 9, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Crayton Investments LLC. Grantor: Thos. F. Kerr Company, Thomas F. Kerr Company, Inc., and Thos. F. Kerr, Co., Inc. Excise tax: $818. Page 404 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Lot 231, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey and Tracy Lyash. Grantor: Charles C. Raymond, Charles R. Raymond and Jill Raymond. Excise tax: $4,600. Page 410 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Lot 78, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph Heintz. Grantor: James and Linda Mason. Excise tax: $560. Page 435 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Unit D, Building 27, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kimberly and Michael Ferrell Jr. Grantor: Ronald and Joann Peele. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 455 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Lot VR11, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wallace Brisson and Sharon Bennett. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $520. Page 457 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: See document for description. Grantee: Eagles Nest Inn, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 490 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Lot 181, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: GBH Hillside LLC, CYG Hillside LLC. Grantor: Amy and Bryant Byrd, Bryant E, Byrd Revocable Family Trust. Excise tax: $696. Page 495 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Lot 91, Eagles Nest North Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: Warren and Stacy Brenner. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $490. Page 499 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Lot 10, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Patrick and Terri Long. Grantor: Karen McKinnon, Revocable Living Trust of Karen R. McKinnon. Excise tax: $2,500. Page 546 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Unit 3 of the Park at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eddie Gulbenkian III. Grantor: Springer Capital LLC. Excise tax: $1,529. Page 571 of Book 553.
Dec. 2: Unit 1, Building E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason and Rachel Stapleton. Grantor: Cheryl and Don Montgomery. Excise tax: $312. Page 595 of Book 553.
Dec. 3: Lots 1, 2, and 4, Section C, Linville Creek Development, Linville. Grantee: Jessie Dale. Grantor: Ethan Anderson. Excise tax: $340. Page 625 of Book 553.
Dec. 3: Lot C47, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Mei-Fung Kerley, Andrew Wong. Excise tax: $520. Page 631 of Book 553.
Dec. 3: Lot 209, Meadows Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lisa Bezzeg. Grantor: Lissa Bezzeg, Molly Watkins, Edward Hood Jr., The Edward E. Hood, Jr. Revocable Trust, Kay Hood, the Kay T. Hood Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 636 of Book 553.
Dec. 3: Lot 209, Meadows Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lisa Bezzeg, Lisa H. Bezzeg Revocable Trust. Grantor: Lisa and Robert Bezzeg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 645 of Book 553.
Dec. 3: Lot A, Woodlands I Section, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Wayne and Ann Gay, Shirley Tart. Grantor: Nelson Neil. Excise tax: $950. Page 650 of Book 553.
Dec. 3: One tract (11.12 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrews Place LLC. Grantor: I Bought the Farm, LLC. Excise tax: $783. Page 653 of Book 553.
Dec. 3: Lot 54, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Julian Reynolds, Julian Reynolds Jr., Martha Reynolds, Julian A. Reynolds Revocable Trust, and Martha D. Reynolds Revocable Trust. Grantor: Crystal and Jmes McNinch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 659 of Book 553.
Dec. 3: Lot 54, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Carolina Corporation of Palm Beach County. Grantor: Julian Reynolds, Julian Reynolds Jr., Martha Reynolds, Julian A. Reynolds Revocable Trust, and Martha D. Reynolds Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $86. Page 662 of Book 553.
Dec. 3: Tract 1, Blevins Creek Property, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven Jackan and Susan Young. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $340. Page 669 of Book 553.
