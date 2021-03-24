The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 15: Lot 3 and portion of Lot 2, WD VonCannon Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Melissa Davis. Grantor: Ronald Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1684 of Book 557.
March 15: Lot 65, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Anne Young. Grantor: Elliott and Karen Wallace. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 1704 of Book 557.
March 15: One tract (0.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lillian Giornelli. Grantor: Thomas Cousins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1744 of Book 557.
March 15: One tract (22.39 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: June Fair, Vernon Fair Jr. Grantor: June Fair, Vernon Fair Jr., Agnes Shepherd, LC and Sherry Turbyfill, Martha Cox and June Markland. Excise tax: $60. Page 1755 of Book 557.
March 15: Lot 9, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Omina Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Scott and Maria Wurtzbacher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1761 of Book 557.
March 15: Lot 9, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lucky Day Properties, LLC. Grantor: Omina Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1764 of Book 557.
March 15: Two tracts (7.32 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steffani Fields and Matthew Holmes. Grantor: Nestor and Anneli Robles. Excise tax: $200. Page 1767 of Book 557.
March 15: Unit 412, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jesse and Katherine Shute. Grantor: Tommy Upchurch. Excise tax: $350. Page 1796 of Book 557.
March 15: Unit 9, Building C, Timbers Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Julie Schilawski. Grantor: Robert and June Mabus. Excise tax: $468. Page 1799 of Book 557.
March 15: Lot 46, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Flournoy Rentals, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 1815 of Book 557.
March 15: Two tracts (2.43 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Amanda Sampson and Michael Beckner. Grantor: Regina Hise, Keristein Fisher, Amanda Sampson and Wilma Fisher Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1819 of Book 557.
March 16: Lot 143, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ryan Fallon. Grantor: Richard and Kathy Fallon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1823 of Book 557.
March 16: Lot 87, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Peter Scott. Grantor: Prudence Scott. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1826 of Book 557.
March 16: One tract (0.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lillian Giornelli. Grantor: Cousins and Draughon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1844 of Book 557.
March 16: Lot 44, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Samuel and Sally Evans. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $100. Page 1848 of Book 557.
March 16: One tract (3.46 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jerry and Cynthia Hibberts. Grantor: Richard and Bettie Shomaker. Excise tax: $160. Page 1867 of Book 557.
March 16: One tract (2.43 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Dan and Dereka Plyler. Grantor: Charles Eller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1870 of Book 557.
March 16: Tract #221, RIL Property, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John Carnesale. Grantor: Charles Carnesale. Excise tax: $1. Page 1873 of Book 557.
March 16: Lot C79, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Ashley Abelson. Grantor: Michael and Carol McCloskey. Excise tax: $300. Page 1877 of Book 557.
March 16: Lot ES13, Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: C2K, LLC. Grantor: Laura and Paul Kohler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1880 of Book 557.
March 16: Unit 35, Building III, Bee Branch Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dennie and Thomas McCrary. Grantor: Dennie and Frances McCrary. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1883 of Book 557.
March 16: One tract (31.69 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Savanah Glaser. Grantor: Katheryn and Lee Pritchard, Mildred Howell, Katherine Orth, Shelia and William Zaccarelli. Excise tax: $17. Page 1898 of Book 557.
March 16: Three tracts (35.53 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Debra Caine. Grantor: Louis Kertesz and Debra Caine. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1922 of Book 557.
March 17: Lot 13R, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tapan and Stephanie Codiwala. Grantor: Luther and Lizbeth Wikle. Excise tax: $450. Page 1950 of Book 557.
March 17: Unit C, Building 23, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Tamara Hollingsworth, Hollingsworth Family Trust. Grantor: Michael and Tamara Hollingsworth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1958 of Book 557.
March 17: One tract (6.2 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Gerald Daniels II and Stephanie Daniels. Grantor: Gerald Daniels II. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1962 of Book 557.
March 17: One tract (0.83 acres), Linville. Grantee: Candler O’Reilly’s, LLC. Grantor: Hank and John Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $800. Page 1975 of Book 557.
March 17: Unit A, Building 3, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry and Denise Schneeberg. Grantor: Ellen Finch. Excise tax: $910. Page 2012 of Book 557.
March 17: Lot VR-26, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Benjamin Passwaters. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 2017 of Book 557.
March 17: Lot 36, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Mia Gilbert. Grantor: Thad and Suzanne Clements. Excise tax: $500. Page 2045 of Book 557.
March 17: One tract (0.47 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Crystal Blair and Joseph Johnson. Grantor: Michael and Barbara Johnson. Excise tax: $150. Page 2048 of Book 557.
March 17: One tract (8.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Victoria Miller. Grantor: Lela Singleton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2061 of Book 557.
March 18: Lot 170, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anant and Molly Pradhan. Grantor: Scott and Patricia Woodson, Marshall Woodson III. Excise tax: $40. Page 2116 of Book 557.
March 18: Unit 30HX, Week 42, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $26. Page 2120 of Book 557.
March 18: Tract A, Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth Johnson and Melissa Joyce. Grantor: Jay and Michelle Lloyd. Excise tax: $1,080. Page 2126 of Book 557.
March 18: Lot 8, Apple Orchard, Ltd., Banner Elk. Grantee: Cesar and Ana Solorzano. Grantor: Johann and Christina Schroeder, Johann H. Schroeder Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $660. Page 2130 of Book 557.
March 18: One tract, Cranberry. Grantee: Melissa Davis and Melissa Raughton. Grantor: Ronald Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2164 of Book 557.
