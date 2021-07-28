The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 19: One tract (39.94 acres) with exceptions, Avery. Grantee: Thomas and Ximena Fry. Grantor: Patricia and Richard Kromer, Thomas and Ximena Fry. Excise tax: $224. Page 419 of Book 563.
July 19: Unit 24D, Week 31, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Joyce George. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 428 of Book 563.
July 19: Lot 12, Unit 5, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: BG Commercial, LLC. Grantor: Neill, Marion and Janice Pollock, Susan Miller. Excise tax: $5,550. Page 432 of Book 563.
July 19: Lot A41, Highland Cottage, Phase A3, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stanley and Analisa Fidanque. Grantor: Fred, Elizabeth and Sherry Abernethy, Laura McNamee, Edward Jones Trust Company and Fred C. Abernethy and Sherry S. Abernethy Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $780. Page 439 of Book 563.
July 19: Lot 245-R, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alex Rosell. Grantor: Manuel and Linda Vegas, Manuel Edward Vegas and Linda C. Vegas Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 451 of Book 563.
July 19: Unit 302, Bldg. A, Carolina North Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hope Abbott. Grantor: Gary and Donna Messer. Excise tax: $598. Page 457 of Book 563.
July 19: Lot VR-39, Vineyard Reserve, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony Freiler. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $530. Page 484 of Book 563.
July 19: One tract (1.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Paul Biggs III. Grantor: Mary Scott. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 507 of Book 563.
July 19: Lot 103, Cloud Spring Park, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Johnson Jr. and Blake Johnson. Grantor: River Rock Construction, Inc. and Richard Johnson Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 509 of Book 563.
July 19: Lot 103, Cloud Spring Park, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Pamela Bennett. Grantor: Richard Johnson Jr. and Blake Johnson. Excise tax: $230. Page 512 of Book 563.
July 19: Lot 57, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Barbara Blattner. Grantor: Debra Sundin. Excise tax: $508. Page 552 of Book 563.
July 19: Lot 60, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Barbara Blattner. Grantor: Debra Sundin. Excise tax: $50 Page 555 of Book 563.
July 19: Townhome Unit #204, Bear Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Christine Cole. Grantor: Lucky Doe, LLC. Excise tax: $922. Page 558 of Book 563.
July 19: Lot 126, Eagles Nest North Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jihad and Linda Fares. Grantor: Julie Schreiber, Julie Ann Schreiber Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $450. Page 577 of Book 563.
July 20: One tract (4.44 acres), Linville. Grantee: Debra and Ricky Matheson. Grantor: Rick Garrett. Excise tax: $692. Page 609 of Book 563.
July 20: Three tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Lashea Whitaker. Grantor: Sherry Reece. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 670 of Book 563.
July 20: One tract (0.64 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jon and Leesa Brown, Tony Luther. Grantor: Heather McCloud. Excise tax: $230. Page 680 of Book 563.
July 20: Lot 6, Valley View, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Colia and Varaluck Chandhasin. Grantor: Maverick Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $745. Page 699 of Book 563.
July 20: Lot 23, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mitchell and Danea Walters. Grantor: Scott and Nancy Reidenbach. Excise tax: $155. Page 721 of Book 563.
July 20: Lot 137, Lakeview Hills M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David Goldsmith Jr. and Beverly Moberg. Grantor: William Young and Sarah McCormick. Excise tax: $353. Page 728 of Book 563.
July 20: One tract (9.00 acres) with exceptions, Cranberry. Grantee: Christy Dellinger and Roy Dellinger Jr. Grantor: Kathy Stines. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 731 of Book 563.
July 20: Unit A, Mountain Cottage Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Kaley Bowers. Grantor: Michael and Kaley Bowers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 734 of Book 563.
July 21: Lot Nos. 64, 65, 66 and 67, TJ Ray Subdivision, Avery. Grantee: Isaac, Isabelle, and Holly Shook, Jennifer and Patrick Black. Grantor: Isaac, Isabelle, Holly and Charles Shook, Jennifer and Patrick Black. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 752 of Book 563.
July 21: Unit 3, Lot 29, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Donald Hinkle, Donald M. Hinkle Revocable Trust of 2006. Grantor: Brian and Renee Needleman. Excise tax: $3,790. Page 791 of Book 563.
July 21: Unit 1104, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Benjamin and Elizabeth Peters. Grantor: RC Squared Ventures, LLC. Excise tax: $196. Page 822 of Book 563.
July 21: One tract (0.64 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mtntop, LLC. Grantor: Betsy Trachtenberg. Excise tax: $100. Page 825 of Book 563.
July 21: Unit 24, Building E, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory Hodge. Grantor: David and Brenda Crocker. Excise tax: $240. Page 829 of Book 563.
July 21: Revised Lot 12, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Fay Perry and Randall Buchanan. Grantor: Ridge Ranger Services LLC and Ranger Ridge Property Investments & Services, LLC. Excise tax: $20. Page 832 of Book 563.
July 21: Revised Lot 12, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ridge Ranger Services LLC. Grantor: Fay Perry, Charles Kipick, Randall and Heidi Buchanan. Excise tax: $20. Page 834 of Book 563.
July 21: Lot S-21, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 838 of Book 563.
July 21: Lot 36, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Mary Brown, Mary Hindson Brown 2012 Trust. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $80. Page 846 of Book 563.
July 21: Lot 2, Section 1, Cabin Gap Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Erin Holland. Grantor: Michael and Valerie Drummond. Excise tax: $630. Page 850 of Book 563.
July 22: Two tracts (25.65 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Harold Hill. Grantor: Gary Kivett. Excise tax: $170. Page 876 of Book 563.
July 22: Unit B, Bldg. 14, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: BBTB Properties, LLC. Grantor: Brent and Tamara Barringer. Excise tax: $1. Page 898 of Book 563.
July 22: One tract, Linville. Grantee: William Daniels III and Valerie Daniels. Grantor: Joseph Greene Jr., Karen, Phillip and James Greene, William Daniels III, Valerie, Bruce and Jane Daniels, Linda Wiseman, Barbara and Kristopher Samsel, Natalie, James Earnhardt and James Earnhardt Jr. Excise tax: $198. Page 902 of Book 563.
July 22: Unit 1, Bldg. 1, Shallowford Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Alexandria Ivester. Grantor: Anne and Christy Montgerard. Excise tax: $410. Page 932 of Book 563.
July 22: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Tara and Stephen Campbell, The Tara H. Campbell Trust. Grantor: Tara and Stephen Campbell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 959 of Book 563.
July 22: Unit 2903, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Carolyn Haake. Grantor: Sugar Mountain Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $540. Page 963 of Book 563.
July 22: Unit C-3, Building 3, Klonteska Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael Keller. Grantor: Tatiana Keller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 978 of Book 563.
July 22: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Woodrow Greene. Grantor: Lois Rabb, Brenda Finley, Mitzi and Douglas Bess. Excise tax: $250. Page 981 of Book 563.
July 22: Lot 72, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Christopher and Andrea Flynn. Grantor: Jayne and Joel Spangler. Excise tax: $350. Page 1001 of Book 563.
July 22: One tract (0.51 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Home Tender Properties, LLC. Grantor: David and Jennifer Switzer. Excise tax: $910. Page 1022 of Book 563.
July 23: Lot 44, Section 1, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Chelsea Zimmerman. Grantor: Seven, Chelsea William and Jill Zimmerman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1067 of Book 563.
