The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 13: Unit 2, Bldg. E, Southcrest Overlook Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sarah Glazier and Alison Queen. Grantor: Clyde, Lois and Jeannie Browning, Victoria Frenette. Excise tax: $430. Page 1997 of Book 565.
Sept. 13: Combination of Lots 16 and 17, Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Todd and Gretchen Tyrie, Todd E. and Gretchen L. Tyrie Family Trust. Grantor: Todd Tyrie, Todd Evans Tyrie Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2046 of Book 565.
Sept. 13: Unit 24D, Snow Lake County Homes, Banner Elk. Grantee: ZHFA Investment Trust. Grantor: Pauline and Richard Strasser. Excise tax: $634. Page 2048 of Book 565.
Sept. 13: Unit 4308, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Dermot McQuarrie, June Kernaghan, Joint Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Dermot Hugh McQuarrie and June Kernaghan. Grantor: The Pinnacle Inn Resort Owners’ Association. Excise tax: $150. Page 2052 of Book 565.
Sept. 13: Unit 1B, Building 14, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary Deshazer, The Gary Wade Deshazer Living Trust. Grantor: Gary and Victoria Deshazer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2074 of Book 565.
Sept. 13: Lot EX-29, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Cynthia Costanzo. Grantor: David and Pamela Houser, David & Pamela Houser Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 2079 of Book 565.
Sept. 13: Lot 81, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gerald, Angela, Megan and Morgan Johnson, Adam White. Grantor: Jay, Sandra, Haylee, William and Amber Church, Haylee and Richard Creek. Excise tax: $570. Page 2084 of Book 565.
Sept. 13: Lot 63, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Equity Trust Company, Joseph Whitesell, Joseph Whitesell, IRA. Grantor: Judith and Kurt Saunders. Excise tax: $70. Page 2090 of Book 565.
Sept. 13: Lot 21, Woodland Meadows, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Samuel and Aphrodite Konduros. Grantor: Marjorie Kent, Marjorie Leff, Kent Family Trust. Excise tax: $190. Page 2095 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: Two tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sharon and Alan Imm. Grantor: Sue Dienst. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2141 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: Lot 20, Woodland Meadows, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Samuel and Aphrodite Konduros. Grantor: Melinda Kent, Kent Family Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $140. Page 2145 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: One tract (0.40 acres), Linville. Grantee: Armando Silva and Maria Gonzalez. Grantor: Billy McKee. Excise tax: $100. Page 2163 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: Lot 7, M Section, Lakeview Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Patricia White. Grantor: Ronald, Catherine and Christopher White. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2174 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: Lot 7, M Section, Lakeview Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael Kirksey and Kathy Dellinger. Grantor: Patricia White. Excise tax: $358. Page 2177 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: Lot 86, Phase III, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Marianna White, The Timothy and Marianna White Living Trust. Grantor: Kimberly Hyatt. Excise tax: $180. Page 2179 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: Lot 6, Block B, W.D. VonCannon, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Sykes III and Amanda Sykes. Grantor: John and Kimberly Schooley. Excise tax: $1,190. Page 2188 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: Unit 2210, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John and Leighann Welch, Robert Metzger III and Megan Kime. Grantor: Richard and Sandra Hersey. Excise tax: $433. Page 2217 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: One tract (0.72 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Laurie Weiner. Grantor: Denise Soufrine. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2234 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: Apt. 2, Building 6, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Albert Dale III, Marjorie Dale, Marjorie S. Dale 2018 Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Marjorie Dale. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2257 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: See document for description. Grantee: Frank Smith Jr., David and Russell Smith, Frank M. Smith Jr. Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Frank Smith Jr. and Margaret Pearson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2259 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: One tract (0.72 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Lilia Suarez and Diana Perez. Grantor: Laurie Weiner, Carol Quintero. Excise tax: $350. Page 2281 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: Lot 6, Valley View, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and D. Sullivan Mosely. Grantor: Frederick Kraus, Caren Douthwaite, Bonita Guy. Excise tax: $120. Page 2293 of Book 565.
Sept. 14: One tract (0.44 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: High Country Real Estate & Rentals, Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Jennifer Marquardt. Excise tax: $986. Page 2297 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: Unit 25H, Week 36, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Edwards. Grantor: Albert Dye Jr., Claude Edwards III, Polly Niederloh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2301 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: Lot 13, Unit 5, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: David McAllister, David W. McAllister Revocable Trust. Grantor: David McAllister. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2308 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: Lot 6, Fox Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Godayla LLC. Grantor: Silvia Lopez, Radu Putureanu. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2313 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: One tract (16.91 acres), Linville. Grantee: Edwin and Allyson Greene, Russell and Fredda Greer. Grantor: Doris Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2316 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: One tract, Banner Elk. Grantee: Camp Beech Haven, LLC. Grantor: First Financial Trust & Asset Management. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2332 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: Lot 4B, Elk River Heights, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Barbara Harriott, Steven Harriott Jr., Tiffany Harriott. Grantor: James and Kathleen Rebhan. Excise tax: $230. Page 2340 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: Lot L14, Section 4, Phase II, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glenn and Joanne Cunningham. Grantor: William and Patricia Scott, Craig and Sara Wood. Excise tax: $1,560. Page 2343 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: Lot 25, Unit 3, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Moss Creek Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Benny and Cherrie Young. Excise tax: $5,800. Page 2350 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: Lot 26, Unit 3, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Moss Creek Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Benny and Cherrie Young. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 2355 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: Lot 9, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Molly McDonald. Grantor: Jason Brinkley, Leslie Piper Brinkley, Leslie Mensone. Excise tax: $470. Page 2361 of Book 565.
Sept. 15: Lot 259, Sugar Mtn. Resort, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bryan and Cathy Hildebran. Grantor: Alexander Grabowski Jr. and Ann Grabowski. Excise tax: $70. Page 2366 of Book 565.
Sept. 16: Lot 42, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Running Bear Properties, LLC. Grantor: David and Linda Coutts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2404 of Book 565.
Sept. 16: Lot 85, Mountain View Section B, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Stewart Prather Jr. and Debra Wells. Grantor: Hansford and Lisa Bland. Excise tax: $300. Page 2412 of Book 565.
Sept. 16: Unit 3725, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Connie and Randy Lynch. Grantor: Ronald and Robin Windham. Excise tax: $480. Page 2414 of Book 565.
Sept. 16: Lot EC-3, Eagle Crest Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Claudia Todd. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 2430 of Book 565.
Sept. 16: Lot ES-97, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hardik Agrawal. Grantor: Midland IRA, George Bandy, George Michael Bandy #1636740. Excise tax: $430. Page 2433 of Book 565.
Sept. 16: One tract (13.9 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mallory Martin and Joy Walters. Grantor: Judith Violet and Judith M. Violet Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 2460 of Book 565.
Sept. 16: Unit A, Bldg. IV, Crestview Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Dana and Norman Schuld, Norman G. Schuld Revocable Trust. Grantor: Charles and Catherine Fields. Excise tax: $1,276. Page 2487 of Book 565.
Sept. 16: Lot VV-13, Vineyard Village Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Doris Sauer. Grantor: Nicole and Kenneth Orie. Excise tax: $260. Page 2491 of Book 565.
Sept. 16: Lot 42, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dennis and Louann McCormick. Grantor: Running Bear Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,250. Page 1 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: One tract (0.09 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Ralph and Eunice Harmon, Dru Wilson. Grantor: Thomas Guinn II and Amber Guinn. Excise tax: $2. Page 4 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: One tract (0.12 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Crystal and Billy Napier. Grantor: Thomas and Amber Guinn. Excise tax: $2. Page 7 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: Unit 1209, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Pedro Canale-Mayet, Carole Canale-Mayet. Grantor: Matthew and Amanda Skeen. Excise tax: $320. Page 9 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: Lot 170, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sara and Andrew Ehrichs. Grantor: Sean and Brittany McLeod, Albert, Gene and Deborah Strickland. Excise tax: $400. Page 15 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: One tract (2.20 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sue Hall and Jody Valentine. Grantor: Sue Hall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 31 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: Lot 43, Section B of Section No. 1, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: Eric and Wendy Putnam. Grantor: Gordon and Helen Putnam. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 33 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: Lot 17, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Julie Keeter. Grantor: Ronald Gauvin. Excise tax: $220. Page 49 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: Lot B, Building VIII, Crestview Villas, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Craig and Gail Vanderveer. Grantor: Stephen and Leiann Bradford. Excise tax: $2,150. Page 52 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: One tract (1.30 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Matthew and Jessica Duncan. Grantor: Matthew and Jessica Duncan, Jessica Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 77 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: Unit 2307, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Alan and Lisa Tomlinson. Grantor: James Pierce III and Becky Ferrell. Excise tax: $319. Page 96 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: Unit 1305, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Randi Gray. Grantor: Elizabeth and John Alvarez. Excise tax: $230. Page 112 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: Lot 87, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter and Maria Schick, Peter and Mari Schick Revocable Trust. Grantor: Edward and Carolyn Wax, The Wax Family Trust. Excise tax: $3,990. Page 151 of Book 566.
Sept. 16: Four tracts, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Alice Carroll, Charles and Alice Carroll Revocable Trust. Grantor: Charles Carroll. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 157 of Book 566.
