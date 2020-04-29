The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 20: Lot 20, Harber Heights, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Jo Anna Balcome, Balcome Living Trust. Grantor: Thomas and Joanna Balcome. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1326 of Book 542.
April 20: Unit 25E, Week 42, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Wanda and Raymond Hill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1328 of Book 542.
April 20: Lots 4 and 5, Emerald Mountain Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michelle Lamar. Grantor: Frank and Marilou Johns. Excise tax: $107. Page 1353 of Book 542.
April 20: Unit 1322, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Jennifer Woods. Grantor: James Veal. Excise tax: $120. Page 1357 of Book 542.
April 20: Lot 13, Hickory Nut Gap, Linville. Grantee: Robert Nunn, Laura Rizzetta. Grantor: Tom, Martha and Burton Balsley. Excise tax: $94. Page 1366 of Book 542.
April 21: One tract (0.40 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Brenda Lyerly. Grantor: Carl Lyerly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1370 of Book 542.
April 21: Building 26, Unit 26F, Week 48, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Marty Mashburn and Bridget Tysinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1372 of Book 542.
April 21: Lot 19, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jill and Fred Gignac. Grantor: Ravn Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: $185. Page 1375 of Book 542.
April 21: One tract (3.75 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Roger and Jennifer Norris, Erica and Rayborn Johnson. Grantor: Roger and Debra Norris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1395 of Book 542.
April 22: Lot 112, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martin and Bonnie MacQueen. Grantor: P. Wayne Sigmon and Headwaters at Banner Elk LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1436 of Book 542.
April 22: Unit 38C, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Elizabeth Jones. Grantor: Laurie Jones. Excise tax: $180. Page 1443 of Book 542.
April 22: One tract (10 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert Loven II. Grantor: Robert and Pamela Loven. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1464 of Book 542.
April 22: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc.. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions, LLC. Excise tax: $265. Page 1468 of Book 542.
April 23: One tract (0.47 acres), Linville. Grantee: Paul and Miriam Poore, Paul H. Poore and Miriam L. Poore Joint Revocable Trust. Grantor: Paul Poore, Paul H. Poore Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1520 of Book 542.
April 23: One tract (54.19 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sweetwater Ranch LLC. Grantor: Albert Valery Jr. and Donna Valery. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1523 of Book 542.
April 23: One tract (0.22 acres), Linville. Grantee: R. Furman and Cheryl Dabbs. Grantor: Kim and Debra Taylor. Excise tax: $5. Page 1527 of Book 542.
April 23: One tract (0.71 acres), Linville. Grantee: Armando Silva and Maria Gonzalez. Grantor: Billy McKee. Excise tax: $150. Page 1530 of Book 542.
April 23: One tract (0.59 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Scout, Inc. Grantor: David and Marsha Ruppard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1578 of Book 542.
April 24: Lot 1, Fall Creek Meadows Lane, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Lisa Higgins. Grantor: New Visions of Fall Creek Meadows, Inc. and Mary Michael. Excise tax: $8. Page 1600 of Book 542.
April 24: Unit 11-401 Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Mountain Holdins, LLC. Grantor: Garret Simmons. Excise tax: $178. Page 1604 of Book 542.
April 24: Lot 40, Phase II, Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: August and Madison Short. Grantor: C&S Partnership, C&S Partners, Carroll and Sonya Garland. Excise tax: $56. Page 1616 of Book 542.
