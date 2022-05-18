The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 9: Lot 26, Phase B2, Crooked Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Danielle and Preston Hines. Grantor: Mark and Donna Hill. Excise tax: $1,090. Page 2405 of Book 576.
May 9: Lot 26, Phase II, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Harley Pell. Grantor: Sky House, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2429 of Book 576.
May 9: Lot VV1, Vineyard Village Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Perry, Lorrie and Ramphueng Anderson. Grantor: Perry and Lorrie Anderson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2434 of Book 576.
May 9: Lot 17, Grandfather Mountain Lake, Linville. Grantee: Janis Chapman, Alan Oak, Laurie Hall, The Janis Guzzle Chapman Revocable Trust. Grantor: Janis Chapman and Timothy Guzzle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2467 of Book 576.
May 9: Lot 80, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Stultz. Grantor: The Streamsong, LLC. Excise tax: $570. Page 41 of Book 577.
May 9: Lot 7, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Lisk, James Craig Lisk Revocable Trust, Regina Lisk, Regina Rohach Lisk Revocable Trust. Grantor: Manoochehr and Parisa Javidi. Excise tax: $320. Page 60 of Book 577.
May 9: Lot 80, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stultz Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantor: James Stultz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 64 of Book 577.
May 9: Lot 224, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Myra and Carl Olson. Grantor: Joseph Brechtel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 67 of Book 577.
May 9: Lot 224, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Myra and Carl Olson. Grantor: Royceann and Chad Fugler, Pam and Patrick Fulton, Joseph Brechtel III, Sephia and Bennett Brechtel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 69 of Book 577.
May 9: Lot 224, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Matthew and Catherine Hastings. Grantor: Myra and Carl Olson. Excise tax: $136. Page 76 of Book 577.
May 9: Unit 2023, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Five Thousand, LLC. Grantor: Kenneth Janoski. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 98 of Book 577.
May 9: Unit C, Building 4, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Breeze On Inn, LLC. Grantor: David Brown and Justine Hendricks. Excise tax: $960. Page 100 of Book 577.
May 9: Lot 24, Rhoney’s View Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Johannes and Caroline Bahadourian. Grantor: Tracy, Carolina, Stephen, Carmen, Nancy and Herman Helms. Excise tax: $290. Page 103 of Book 577.
May 9: Lot 19, Eagles Nest North, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Michelle Guerrero. Grantor: Camsam, LLC and Cam-Sam-LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 110 of Book 577.
May 10: Lot 36R, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Alice Jackson. Grantor: Diamond Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 141 of Book 577.
May 10: Lot 59, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: K2 Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Hector and Susan Hidalgo. Excise tax: $15. Page 171 of Book 577.
May 10: Unit 8, Week 23, Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Albert Futrell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 188 of Book 577.
May 10: 10 tracts, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Heather Hodge, Danielle Hamilton, Ronda Cave, Sandra Harbison, Geraldine Baker and Steven Greene Grantor: Geraldine Baker and Edna Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 215 of Book 577.
May 11: Unit 9H, Week 3, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Weldon Merchant Jr. Grantor: Ron Mazzei. Excise tax: $2. Page 221 of Book 577.
May 11: One tract (0.84 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: The Old Blackhouse Properties, LLC. Grantor: Dustin and Audrey Sprinkle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 242 of Book 577.
May 11: Unit 3103A, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christopher and Helen Dibenedetto. Grantor: Hip Design, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 285 of Book 577.
May 11: Lot G-16, Grover Section, Woodland Meadows, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Norton Bloom, Norton Bruce Bloom Revocable Trust. Grantor: Norton Bloom, Jessica Bloom, The Norton & Jessica Bloom Joint Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 313 of Book 577.
May 11: One tract (1.02 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bill and Patricia Jones. Grantor: Dennis Brown, Carolyn Garland, First Baptist Church of Newland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 316 of Book 577.
May 11: Lot 9, Restoration Falls, Cranberry. Grantee: Barry and Linda Sutton. Grantor: Caleb Sumner. Excise tax: $12. Page 320 of Book 577.
May 11: Unit 7, Cottages at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fahmi Al Mahmood, Tazin Tasnuva. Grantor: Jensen Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $710. Page 326 of Book 577.
May 11: One tract (0.47 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert Banner. Grantor: Carolyn Caldero, Carolyn Banner, Carolyn Rosado. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 346 of Book 577.
May 11: Lot 20, Harbor Lake Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: McCarty Properties, LLC. Grantor: Alan McCarty. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 349 of Book 577.
May 12: Lot 259, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lisa and Raymond Johnson. Grantor: Bryan and Cathy Hildebran. Excise tax: $90. Page 361 of Book 577.
May 12: One tract (5.48 acres), Linville. Grantee: Brandi Forbes. Grantor: Roy Smith and Brandi Forbes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 401 of Book 577.
May 12: Two tracts (6.69 acres), Linville. Grantee: Andrey, Daniel and Lyubov Remigaylo. Grantor: Brent and Autumn Snyder. Excise tax: $740. Page 407 of Book 577.
May 12: Lot 28, Blackpoint at Linville Falls, Altamont. Grantee: JTH Holdings, LLC and MCW Holdings, LLC. Grantor: James Kirkpatrick and James R. Kirkpatrick Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $286. Page 430 of Book 577.
May 12: One tract (0.72 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Beverly Odom. Grantor: Johnny Odom. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 433 of Book 577.
May 12: Lot 1, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew and Christine Senesac. Grantor: 149 Farm Loop Road, LLC. Excise tax: $4,600. Page 438 of Book 577.
May 12: Lot 12, Grandview Section, Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Patricia Cellucci. Grantor: R.F. Carter Construction, Inc. Excise tax: $1,390. Page 443 of Book 577.
May 12: Lot 64, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Yasmin Harris. Grantor: Francis Maloney. Excise tax: $300. Page 447 of Book 577.
