The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 3: Lot 30A, Linville River Farm, Fish Camp, Altamont. Grantee: Wanda and Joseph Boncek. Grantor: Larry and Cindy Sexton. Excise tax: $730. Page 1137 of Book 583.
Nov. 3: Lot 31, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Allan Smith III and Melodee Smith. Grantor: Sherman Stanley III and Jodi Stanley. Excise tax: $285. Page 1162 of Book 583.
Nov. 3: Lot G-42, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip Cox, The Philip Austin Cox Living Trust. Grantor: Stephen and Shelley Cors. Excise tax: $4,800. Page 1167 of Book 583.
Nov. 4: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $248. Page 1280 of Book 583.
Nov. 4: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $310. Page 1283 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: Unit 27, Building G, The Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hardison and Robbie McConnell. Grantor: Ashley and Nicholas Volz, Michael, Peggy and Ashley Simpson. Excise tax: $540. Page 1429 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: Unit 2, Building B, Elk Knob II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles McDonell Jr. and Patricia McDonell. Grantor: Charles McDonell Jr. and Patricia McDonell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1433 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: See document for description. Grantee: Angela Thorpe. Grantor: Ned and Lori Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1438 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: Two tracts (3.249 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Unrealized Gains, LLC. Grantor: Susan Haire, Jerry and Shirley Arnett. Excise tax: $117. Page 1444 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: One tract (3.77 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Vergie Guinn. Grantor: Michelle Dellinger, Thomas Dellinger III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1448 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: One tract (3.77 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Lista and Dennis Benson Grantor: Vergie Guinn and Michelle Dellinger. Excise tax: $76. Page 1450 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: Unit 10-101, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: SSCC LLC. Grantor: Anthony Passmore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1452 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: Two tracts (0.35 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Janice Deal. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $1. Page 1475 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: Unit 6, Week 51, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Victor and Luisa Delgado. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1479 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: One tract (0.24 acres), Linville. Grantee: Marie and Max Potter. Grantor: Elizabeth Teaster, Elizabeth Potter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1481 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: Two tracts (5.32 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert Forbes. Grantor: Marie and Max Potter. Excise tax: $550. Page 1488 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: Two tract (3.98 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Linda King. Grantor: Jason and Amanda Mink. Excise tax: $900. Page 1496 of Book 583.
Nov. 7: Lot 46, Unit 11, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Colleen Liebert. Grantor: Sue Burchette, Sue Ann Burchette Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,900. Page 1543 of Book 583.
Nov. 8: Two tracts (3.332 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Adam and Rachel Pinkston. Grantor: Allison Henry. Excise tax: $77. Page 1555 of Book 583.
Nov. 8: One tract (4.39 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Kenneth Fisher. Grantor: Phillip Fisher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1565 of Book 583.
Nov. 8: One tract (16 acres), Harper’s Creek. Grantee: Kenneth Fisher. Grantor: Phillip Fisher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1568 of Book 583.
Nov. 8: Lot 2, Forest Heights, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Kerr, James P. Kerr Intervivos Revocable Trust. Grantor: James Kerr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1572 of Book 583.
Nov. 8: Lot 4, Sourwood Knoll, Linville. Grantee: Bruce Denson, The Bruce S. Denson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bruce and Sarah Denson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1579 of Book 583.
Nov. 8: Lot 1, Grandmother View, Linville. Grantee: Bruce Denson, The Bruce S. Denson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bruce and Sarah Denson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1583 of Book 583.
Nov. 8: Lot 6, Summit Park Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bradley and Maria Broussard. Grantor: Gary and Brenda Kanipe. Excise tax: $3,550. Page 1588 of Book 583.
Nov. 8: Lot 2, 9 and 11, Red Fox Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: S.A. Bryan Investments, LLC. Grantor: CLK Builders, Inc. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 1612 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 7F, Week 15, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Gary and Nancy Pritchard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1641 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 9D2, Week 37, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Mary Marculewicz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1644 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 9E, Week 35, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Dustin and Jennifer Ledford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1647 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 7D, Week 41, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Mark and Lorri Helms. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1650 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 30E, Week 13, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Cynthia and Russell Allen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1653 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 25B, Week 1, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge VIllage Condominium. Grantor: Christopher Voll. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1656 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 24C, Week 22, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge VIllage Condominium. Grantor: Ruth Glenn and Helen Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1659 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 5E, Week 43, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge VIllage Condominium. Grantor: Douglas Shue. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1665 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 24D, Week 27, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge VIllage Condominium. Grantor: Garrett and Lindsay Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1669 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 04G, Week 4, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge VIllage Condominium. Grantor: Marcia Hennessee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1672 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 3A, Week 49, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge VIllage Condominium. Grantor: Larry and Deborah Blackwell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1675 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 2212, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: 5280 Ebbtide, LLC. Grantor: Troy and Portia McDonald. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1684 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 1108, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jeanene Swartz. Grantor: John Braica Jr. and Amy Braica. Excise tax: $296. Page 1704 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 1214, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Martin and Kelly Wickham. Grantor: Richard Hallick. Excise tax: $380. Page 1713 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Lot 36, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Robert Willis III. Grantor: Hallie Willis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1716 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: One tract (4.89 acres), Linville. Grantee: Hallie Willis. Grantor: Robert Willis III and Hallie Willis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1719 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 5, Building 2, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Angela Guillette. Grantor: David Dellinger. Excise tax: $735. Page 1734 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Two tract (36.444 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Phillips Family, LP. Grantor: Joyce Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1751 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Unit 5, Building 2, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Angela Guillette, Vegas Baby! Living Trust. Grantor: Jeremy and Angela Guillette. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1754 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: Three tracts (32.59 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Dale and Arna Tolliver. Grantor: Walter and Charlotte Freeman. Excise tax: $186. Page 1758 of Book 583.
Nov. 9: One tract (5.84 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joyce and Craig Mesick. Grantor: George and Betty Kosan, John Harp. Excise tax: $120. Page 1764 of Book 583.
Nov. 10: Unit 11-401, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andria Canterbury, Amanda and Eric Sorrow. Grantor: Sugar Mountain Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $332. Page 1788 of Book 583.
Nov. 10: 631 sq. ft., Linville. Grantee: Robert and Diane Descoteaux. Grantor: Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1792 of Book 583.
Nov. 10: One tract (15.57 acres), Linville. Grantee: Vincent and Pamela Sucameli. Grantor: Jody Johnson. Excise tax: $210. Page 1794 of Book 583.
Nov. 10: Lot 24, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vincent Devito. Grantor: Robin and Michele Roberts. Excise tax: $105. Page 1796 of Book 583.
Nov. 10: Two tracts, Wilson Creek and Cranberry. Grantee: MAC WC, LLC. Grantor: Cecil and Jacqueline Johnson. Excise tax: $4. Page 1799 of Book 583.
