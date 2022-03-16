The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 7: One tract (3.41 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Cory Hunter. Grantor: Jeffrey and Donna Brussee. Excise tax: $900. Page 909 of Book 574.
March 7: One tract (1.34 acres), Avery. Grantee: Jeremy Hernandez. Grantor: Revonda Cassavaugh and Revonda Tucker. Excise tax: $49. Page 927 of Book 574.
March 7: Lot L-57, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bearfoot View, LLC. Grantor: Hidden Pine Properties. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 934 of Book 574.
March 7: Unit 4, Building C, Springhouse, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Cynthia Houston. Grantor: Melvin Seid and Byan Oglesby. Excise tax: $1,250. Page 951 of Book 574.
March 7: Lot ES45, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Jessica Nye. Grantor: Phillip and Leslie Lasalla. Excise tax: $340. Page 974 of Book 574.
March 7: One tract (4.5 acres), Linville. Grantee: Benjamin Hansel III and Rosemary Hansel. Grantor: Jeff and Dana Cook. Excise tax: $188. Page 991 of Book 574.
March 7: One tract (2.33 acres), Linville. Grantee: Razorback Ridge, LLC. Grantor: Donald and Angelina Pegues. Excise tax: $14. Page 1019 of Book 574.
March 7: One tract (30.29 acres), Linville. Grantee: Edward and Shelby Barrier. Grantor: Vanessa and Roger Barrier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1021 of Book 574.
March 7: One tract (8.8 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Sandra Overby. Grantor: Christopher and Sandra Overby, Virginia Green. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1024 of Book 574.
March 8: Lot 8A, Cranberry. Grantee: Cynthia and Scotty Walker. Grantor: Barry and Linda Sutton. Excise tax: $217. Page 1050 of Book 574.
March 8: Lot 7, Blueberry Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner Elk Winery Residential Properties, LLC. Grantor: AMA Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1057 of Book 574.
March 8: Unit 14A and 14B, Slopesider No. 1, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Cathie Anderson. Grantor: Grant and Flavia Smalle. Excise tax: $900. Page 1067 of Book 574.
March 8: Unit 3201, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Alan and Jill Weston. Grantor: Mary Howk. Excise tax: $320. Page 1073 of Book 574.
March 8: Unit 413, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott Bassett. Grantor: William Huffman, The William C. Huffman Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $540. Page 1090 of Book 574.
March 8: Lot RS6, Red Sky Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: TPWH Red Sky, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $2,500. Page 1101 of Book 574.
March 8: Unit 2206, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Kathleen Truran and Autumn Grice. Grantor: David and Charise Gantt, David Gantt Living Trust. Excise tax: $470. Page 1105 of Book 574.
March 8: Unit 104C, Week 27, The Highlands at Sugar Condomiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Hilda Adams. Grantor: Robert Sellers Jr., Robert Sellers III, Sheila and Tricia Sellers, Nancy and Christopher Stephens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1122 of Book 574.
March 8: One tract (0.60 acres), Avery. Grantee: Hugh and Diana Lipe. Grantor: Sara and Chase Clark. Excise tax: $344. Page 1138 of Book 574.
March 8: Lot 13, Phase II, Fish Camp, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gustavo and Telma Mariotto. Grantor: Timothy and Joanie Kane. Excise tax: $240. Page 1158 of Book 574.
March 8: Unit 103C, Week 22, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shelby Campbell. Grantor: Robert Sellers Jr., Robert Sellers III, Sheila Sellers, Tricia Sellers, Nancy and Christopher Stephens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1172 of Book 574.
March 8: One tract (4.00 acres), Avery. Grantee: John and Jennifer Cockman. Grantor: Fannie and Terry Carver, Betty and Jackie Roberts. Excise tax: $46. Page 1179 of Book 574.
March 9: Unit 2324, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Equity Trust Company, Lashonne McBayne, Lashonne McBayne IRA. Grantor: Robert Glockner. Excise tax: $360. Page 1224 of Book 574.
March 9: Unit A, Building 1, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michelle and Sandra Largen. Grantor: James and Janet Bates. Excise tax: $320. Page 1236 of Book 574.
March 9: See document for description. Grantee: William and Erin Lyden. Grantor: Lecia and Kenneth Taylor, Summer Parlier, Christen and James Madison. Excise tax: $1,030. Page 1256 of Book 574.
March 9: Lot 78, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Susan Chandler. Grantor: Rest Unto Your Souls, LLC. Excise tax: $225. Page 1263 of Book 574.
March 9: Lot S57, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Erica Walsh. Grantor: Darren and Linda Howanietz. Excise tax: $3,998. Page 1265 of Book 574.
March 10: Lot 4, Prewitt Stevenson Family Subdivision, Toe River. Grantee: Plumtree River Ranch, LLC. Grantor: Mud Puppy Farm, LLC. Excise tax: $293. Page 1314 of Book 574.
March 10: One tract (0.44 acres), Linville. Grantee: John Brandon. Grantor: Johanna Henson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1346 of Book 574.
March 10: Two tracts (23.75 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jordan Corrigan. Grantor: Christopher Mackie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1349 of Book 574.
March 10: Lot 191, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Bradford and Mary Price. Grantor: June and Craig Dennis, Henry Dennis Jr. Excise tax: $545. Page 1358 of Book 574.
March 10: One tract (6.00 acres), Avery. Grantee: Eddie and Monica Erwin. Grantor: Keisha Young Spence. Excise tax: $90. Page 1389 of Book 574.
March 10: One tract (0.33 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: David Bowles, KMBC, LLC. Grantor: Ray and Sallie Edwards Real Estate, LLC and Ray and Sally Edwards Limited Partnership. Excise tax: $1,900. Page 1392 of Book 574.
March 10: Lot 1, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Amanda Goodwin. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $998. Page 1394 of Book 574.
March 10: Unit 2415, SugarTop Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Venture Investments, Inc. Grantor: Marilyn and Gerald Rothman. Excise tax: $400. Page 1411 of Book 574.
March 10: Lot 24, Double Knob, Cranberry. Grantee: Isaac and Elisa Aikey. Grantor: Myrna and Joel Orloff. Excise tax: $30. Page 1414 of Book 574.
March 11: Unit 1207, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Melinda McManus. Grantor: Christopher and Dawn Mediate. Excise tax: $246. Page 1419 of Book 574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.