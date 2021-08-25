The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 12: Lot 27, Unit 3, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: S. Thomas and Mary Moser. Grantor: charles and Kathy Simon, Charles M. Simon Trust, Kathy A. Simon Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $6,400. Page 827 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: Lot LL3, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darren and Dorie Vega. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $146. Page 854 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: Unit 811, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patrick and Aislin Reddin. Grantor: Stephen and Anita Kabana. Excise tax: $440. Page 857 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Lot 1, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kirkman Linville Properties, LLC. Grantor: Lowell, Duane and Elizabeth Kirkman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 996 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Two tracts (0.52 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Elizabeth Bowman, Caroline Theobald, Donnelly, William and James Cameron. Grantor: June Cameron and Kenneth Cameron Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1000 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Lot CA1, Camps Eagles Nest Village, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory F. Mebs and Patricia L. Mebs Living Trust, Gregory and Patricia Mebs. Grantor: Gregory and Patricia Mebs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1009 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Lot VR-36, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason and Kelly McDonald. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $345. Page 1026 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Unit 12, White Oak Townhouses, Linville. Grantee: Gudrun Gola. Grantor: Lydia and Robert Chapman, Robert Boyd Chapman Trust. Excise tax: $250. Page 1053 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Lot 1, Mountain View III Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Anita Iannuzzi and Vincent Iannuzzi Jr. Grantor: James and Janice Tatum. Excise tax: $998. Page 1058 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Lot 43, Lakeview Hills M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Doris Broere. Grantor: James and Geraldine Gorst. Excise tax: $60. Page 1076 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Lot VR23, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Christina Johnson, Glenna Glenn. Grantor: Innovative Land Concepts, LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 1079 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Howell and Carol Sisco, Kevin and Sonia Russell. Grantor: Joseph and Sondra Schimmoller, Joseph Schimmoller Trust. Excise tax: $294. Page 1084 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Lot 129, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Paul, Charity and Adam Ackerman Grantor: Paul and Charity Ackerman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1088 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: One tract (0.32 acres), Linville. Grantee: Henry and Esten Medlin. Grantor: Esten and Henry Medlin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1094 of Book 564.
Aug. 16: Lot 3, Green Valley Acres, Toe River. Grantee: Michelle and Jody Lovelace, Marvin Buchanan Jr. Grantor: Michelle and Jody Lovelace, Marvin Buchanan Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1098 of Book 564.
Aug. 17: Lot 10, Mountain Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: Charles and Margaret McLean. Grantor: Susan Taylor, Taylor Family Trust. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 1112 of Book 564.
Aug. 17: Unit 102C, Week 48, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elizabeth Manatad. Grantor: Robert Whittle. Excise tax: $1. Page 1142 of Book 564.
Aug. 17: Unit 10-303, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lorena Campana. Grantor: Steven and Catherine Dupuis. Excise tax: $320. Page 1145 of Book 564.
Aug. 17: Unit 1, Building F, Greystone Condominium, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary Barth. Grantor: Mark and Diane Prendergast. Excise tax: $1,161. Page 1150 of Book 564.
Aug. 17: Two tracts (3.53 acres), Linville. Grantee: Brandon Burleson. Grantor: Sally and Sallie Morgan, Roger Morgan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1172 of Book 564.
Aug. 17: One tract, Linville. Grantee: JSCOT LLC and Samantha Reid. Grantor: Morris and Diane Goodwin. Excise tax: $15. Page 1176 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $190. Page 1235 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $320. Page 1283 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: One tract (0.97 acres), Linville. Grantee: Candice Curry and Clifton Philbeck. Grantor: Jenene, Wanda and Harold Philbeck. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1293 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Lot G12, Silver Springs Farm Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Schaffer and Maria Chiarino. Grantor: Sharon and Timothy Holmes. Excise tax: $858. Page 1296 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Lot 9, Elk Hill, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elmer Brittain Jr., Shirley Brittain, The Elmer Brittain, Jr. and Shirley L. Brittain Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Elmer Brittain Jr. and Shirley Brittain. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1315 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Unit 05B, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Yuvette Fritts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1317 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: One tract (2.71 acres), Linville. Grantee: Steven and Cynthia Nelson. Grantor: Carol Ingham. Excise tax: $70. Page 1319 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Lot 28, Unit 3, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Walter Love. Grantor: Ralph and Renee Snyderman. Excise tax: $3,067. Page 1324 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Lot 31, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elk Villa, LLC. Grantor: Boas Vilas, Alexandre Boas, Debora Cattoni. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1346 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: One tract (2.09 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: James Frisbie. Grantor: Charles and Mary Frisbie. Excise tax: $350. Page 1348 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Lot G20, Grover Extension of Woodland Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert W. Birks Revocable Living Trust, Jeanne M. Birks Revocable Living Trust, Robert and Jeanne Birks. Grantor: Robert and Jeanne Birks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1351 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Lot 11, Elder Ridge, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William Frisbie. Grantor: Charles and Mary Frisbie. Excise tax: $350. Page 1354 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Lot 38, Section B, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: David and Caroline Faulkner. Grantor: Gary Hencken. Excise tax: $43. Page 1357 of Book 564.
Aug. 18:Unit 6, Interval 42, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Jimmy and Marilyn Lane. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1359 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Unit 8, Interval 52, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Hal Donnelly, Jo Ellen Donnelly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1361 of Book 564.
Aug. 18: Unit 6, Interval 19, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Leonard and Joyce Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1363 of Book 564.
Aug. 19: Lot S-95, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Talon Trail EAC Investment, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $660. Page 1406 of Book 564.
Aug. 19: One tract (1.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Daniel and Christine Mattern. Grantor: Daniel and Lawrence Mattern. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1409 of Book 564.
Aug. 19: One tract (8.11 acres), Linville. Grantee: Pineola Company. Grantor: Linda and David Harding, Linda Combs, Chantae and Phillip Johnson. Excise tax: $600. Page 1429 of Book 564.
Aug. 19: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $288. Page 1435 of Book 564.
Aug. 19: Lot S98, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Calvin Butts Jr. and April Butts. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $480. Page 1640 of Book 564.
Aug. 19: Unit 11-201, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Heather and James Long. Grantor: Terry and Sabra Owens. Excise tax: $270. Page 1729 of Book 564.
Aug. 19: Lot 52, Section 7, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Tiffany Gilliam. Grantor: Dan and Dereka Plyler. Excise tax: $20. Page 1744 of Book 564.
Aug. 20: Lot ES75, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: MMK Global Asset Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $1,030. Page 1812 of Book 564.
Aug. 20: Lot 25, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Zoe and Erich Schmidinger. Grantor: Anna, Harvey, and Brady Skaggs, Harvey Skaggs Jr., Harvey T. Skaggs Revocable Living Trust.. Excise tax: $10. Page 1821 of Book 564.
