The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 28: One tract (7.84 acres), Linville. Grantee: Reginald Hartley, Reginald J. Hartley Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Reginald Hartley Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1143 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Lot 153D, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Bradford and Mary Price. Grantor: Ruthann Clark, Ruthann Clark Living Trust. Excise tax: $440. Page 1148 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Five tracts (10.03 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ronald Gore Jr. and Kevin Gore. Grantor: Ronald Gore Sr. and Rita Gore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1155 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Unit 101, Bldg. B, Carolina North Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marc and Denise Skinner. Grantor: Robert and Nicolette Galvin. Excise tax: $508. Page 1176 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Lot L60, Lodges Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Caroline Sauls. Grantor: Eagles Nest L60 LLC. Excise tax: $550. Page 1179 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Lot 50, Key Ridge, Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Barry Pendry and Cathi Ayers. Grantor: Luis and Dana Vargas. Excise tax: $328. Page 1197 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: One tract (0.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Smith and Co. Realty, LLC. Grantor: Cody and Tasha Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1221 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Lot VV20, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian Gracely. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $430. Page 1224 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Lot C48, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Girdup, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1269 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Lot C48, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Girdup, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1272 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Unit 201A, Week 8, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Danny Martin Jr., Deborah J. Martin, Deborah S. Martin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1275 of Book 549.
Sept. 28: Lot 45, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Beth and Bradford Lawrence. Grantor: Claude and Rita Hartley. Excise tax: $411. Page 1290 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Unit 2170, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randy and Karen Helms. Grantor: Ana Solorzano, Ana Solorzano Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 1312 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: One tract (0.18 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gary Church. Grantor: Floyd and F. James Buchanan. Excise tax: $258. Page 1334 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: One tract (1.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Raymond Pina Jr. and Dolores Pina. Grantor: Richard and Kathy Via. Excise tax: $196. Page 1346 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot C-46, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chriscorn Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1360 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot C-46, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Chriscorn Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: Not taxable consideration. Page 1364 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Unit B, Building 30, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Shannon Spakes, Spakes Family Trust. Grantor: Gary and Shannon Spakes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1371 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot 1, Valley View, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam Schlub. Grantor: Kennethand Deborah Howell. Excise tax: $670. Page 1374 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot 11, Unit 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Cheryl and Phillip Jackson, Cheryl S. Jackson Revocable Trust, Phillip H. Jackson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Cheryl and Phillip Jackson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1395 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot 2, Section 10, Mtn. Glen Resort, Linville. Grantee: Jacquelyn Pinckney, Jacquelyn A. Pinckney Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jacquelyn A. Pinckney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1399 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot 26, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Farrell and Sheila Sheppard. Grantor: Joanne Thompson. Excise tax: $70. Page 1403 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Revised Lot 256, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Leigh and Jonathan Blaylock. Grantor: High Country Property Holdings LLC, Eddie and Marcia Hawks. Excise tax: $766. Page 1411 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Unit 4, Park at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Hartnett. Grantor: Arturo Sabates. Excise tax: $2,000. Page 1434 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Unit 4, Park at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Positive Mountain Views, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Cynthia Hartnett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1455 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Three tracts (23.75 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: McKinley and Heather Hayes. Grantor: Harold Clark Jr., Marvin and Diane Hefner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1459 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: One tract (0.51 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Smith Ayers Investments. Grantor: Jerry, Sue and Carolyn Davenport. Excise tax: $310. Page 1466 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot 4, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Adams and Juan Martinez. Grantor: James and Jennifer Coletti, Jason and Erin Marriott. Excise tax: $1,510. Page 1531 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Unit C, Building 15, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matt and Janet Leonhard. Grantor: Matt Leonhard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1548 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot 7, MacRae View, Linville. Grantee: Frances Rose, William Rose Jr., The Frances Hobbs Rose Irrevocable Trust for William S. Rose Jr. Grantor: Frances and William Rose Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1553 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot 242, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Chad and Margaret Ary. Grantor: Mary and Stephen Stemkowski, Mary Way, Ernest Poole Jr. Excise tax: $320. Page 1559 of Book 549.
Sept. 29: Lot 33, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Karen Jackson. Grantor: Doni Prosper LLP, Sunwest Trust, Lawrence Gaspar, Lawrence Gaspar IRA. Excise tax: $3,098. Page 1582 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Lot 42, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Kimberly Schooley. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 1624 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: One tract (11.49 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Sean Snowden. Grantor: Sean and Catherine Snowden. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1648 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Two tracts (2.1 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Lehmann. Grantor: Dennis and Mark Lehmann. Excise tax: $900. Page 1658 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Lot 1, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Rebecca Yoon. Grantor: Anh Thai and Ngan Nguyen. Excise tax: $730. Page 1677 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Lot 264, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Keith and Frances Harris. Grantor: Charlotte Matter. Excise tax: $550. Page 1703 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Lot 28, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fred and Joellen Liles. Grantor: ACBC, LLC. Excise tax: $1,176. Page 1735 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Lot 3, Shawneehaw, Banner Elk. Grantee: Trevor and Phylicia Brown. Grantor: Roy and Marion Krege. Excise tax: $620. Page 1739 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Unit 6, Building 5, Klonteska Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mitchell Muley and Andrew Temples. Grantor: Joseph Giuliano, The Joseph J. Giuliano Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $582. Page 1747 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: One tract (1.86 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Larry, Nina and Chad McKinney. Grantor: Billy, Jean and Shelby Woody. Excise tax: $2. Page 1753 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Two tracts (3.79 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Robert and Rachel Johnson. Grantor: Lynn and Lisa Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1755 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Lot 6, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Karen Hill. Grantor: Judith and Kurt Saunders, Cheryl Melone. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1758 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Lot 16, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kim Floyd and Jean Younts. Grantor: Kim Younts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1761 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: One tract (19.46 acres), Linville. Grantee: Earth Guardians LLC. Grantor: David and Antoinette Gault. Excise tax: $580. Page 1785 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Unit 3209, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Robert Gormican. Grantor: Peter and Helen Hunt. Excise tax: $285. Page 1789 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Unit 3204B, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: CFC Property Management LLC. Grantor: Timothy West. Excise tax: $150. Page 1808 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Lot G58, Great Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Geoffrey Doyle. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $640. Page 1812 of Book 549.
Sept. 30: Lot 9, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Robino Jr. and Shirley Robino. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $320. Page 1838 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Unit A, Building 17, Reserve II at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Boston Lackey III and Margaret Lackey. Grantor: Sherrick, LLC. Excise tax: $880. Page 1890 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: One tract (0.66 acres), Linville. Grantee: Pat Ross and Harry Sanders. Grantor: Brandon Burleson. Excise tax: $490. Page 1894 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Lot 7, Skiloft, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Frantina Houston. Grantor: Aaron and Karen Young. Excise tax: $520. Page 1896 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Two tracts (1.75 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Bruce, Sherry, Brian and Theresa King. Grantor: Theresa and Bruce King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1909 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Two tracts (18.69 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Bruce, Sherry, Brian and Theresa King. Grantor: Theresa and Bruce King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1912 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: One tract (0.97 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jeremy Lounsberry. Grantor: Vicki Dale. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1915 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Tract 21, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charmian Place, James Place III, Revocable Trust of James G. Place II. Grantor: James Place, Charmian Place, James Place II. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1923 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: One tract (46 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: David and Xiaou Giuliano. Excise tax: $2,168. Page 1926 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Unit A, Building 28, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eugene and Joan Musselwhite. Grantor: William and Irina Pridemore. Excise tax: $816. Page 1963 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Lot 7A, Bear Creek Townhomes, Linville. Grantee: Wendy Harmon. Grantor: Thomas and Dawn Dale. Excise tax: $780. Page 1983 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Lot 31, Ridgeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Sara Helper. Grantor: Michael and Donna Morgan. Excise tax: $240. Page 1988 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Lot 149, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Lisa Polhill. Grantor: Theodore Colcolough. Excise tax: $55. Page 2010 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Apartment 4, Building 26, Cluster F, Grandfather Lodge Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Jane Eubanks. Grantor: Alexander and Sarah Rankin, Sarah T. Rankin Family Trust. Excise tax: $878. Page 2036 of Book 549.
Oct. 1: Lot 33 and 34, Misty Hollow, Emerald Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Matthew and Brandyun West. Grantor: Thomas and Sue Repik. Excise tax: $182. Page 2063 of Book 549.
Oct. 2: Unit 1111, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steven Greenberg. Grantor: Steven Jay and Lisa Greenberg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2069 of Book 549.
