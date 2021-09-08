The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 30: Two parcels, Linville. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: Cartner Brothers, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 258 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: One tract (4.99 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: Cartner Brothers, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 262 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Two tracts (4.69 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: Cartner Brothers, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 266 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: Cartner Brothers, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 270 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: One tract (48 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: Cartner Brothers, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 273 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: One tract (0.90 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: Cartner Brothers, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 277 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: One tract (37.31 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: Cartner Brothers, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 281 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: One tract (3.89 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: Cartner Brothers, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 288 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: One tract (60.28 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: Cartner Brothers, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 291 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Lot 99, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Beverly Attwood. Grantor: Harold Teague and Susan Cox. Excise tax: $165. Page 300 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: See document for description. Grantee: Suzanne and Sally Fitzgerald, Michael Fitzgerald, Jr. Grantor: Suzanne, Sally, and Paula Fitzgerald, Michael Fitzgerald Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 302 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: One tract (6.6 acres), Linville. Grantee: Suzanne and Sally Fitzgerald, Michael Fitzgerald Jr. Grantor: Suzanne, Paula and Sally Fitzgerald, Michael Fitzgerald Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 305 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Lot 113, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Karen and Michael Driscoll. Grantor: Patricia Payne and The Payne Joint Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 308 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Lot ES54, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Karen Greene. Grantor: Brian and Kathryn Rathbone. Excise tax: $285. Page 311 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Unit 106F, Week 49, Highlands at Sugar, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Living Trust of the Melancholy Family. Grantor: Lloyd and Catherine Cole. Excise tax: $10. Page 339 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Lot 19, Western Highlands, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Sara Juetten, The Juetten Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Todd and Mary Goers. Excise tax: $2,160. Page 350 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Unit 2221, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Kontny. Grantor: William and Wendy Layne. Excise tax: $474. Page 353 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: One tract (41.91 acres), Linville. Grantee: Teena McNeely and Debra Kuykendall. Grantor: Teeny McNeely. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 370 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Unit 326, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Neil and Christine Ewing. Grantor: Steven Johnson. Excise tax: $430. Page 379 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Two tracts (4.515 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Elizabeth Morgan, Elizabeth Morgan 2008 Revocable Trust, Jean Morgan. Grantor: Jerry and Cynthia Hibberts. Excise tax: $390. Page 395 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Lot 9A, Grandmother Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Jean Vannoppen. Grantor: Robert, Dawn and Martha Collett. Excise tax: $830. Page 425 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Unit 2315, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David Humphrey. Grantor: Joel and Sharon Kovin. Excise tax: $490. Page 428 of Book 565.
Aug. 30: Lot S111, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Yvonne and Mark Eubanks. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $600. Page 432 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Unit B, Building 5, Phase III, The Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Ulrich and Pamela Simpson. Grantor: Victor and Rose Karam. Excise tax: $780. Page 442 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Unit B, Building 5, Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Ulrich and Pamela Simpson. Grantor: Victor and Rose Karam. Excise tax: $780. Page 468 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Unit 3, Building D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Three Leaf Properties LLC. Grantor: Joshua and Tamara Kanera. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 497 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Unit 2D, Building 3, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Callan and Nicole Bryan. Grantor: Randall and Laurie Bell. Excise tax: $1,180. Page 504 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Unit 2B, Building 2, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lucas Blanchard and Jeffrey Winn. Grantor: Barbara Schaefer. Excise tax: $1,024. Page 507 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: One tract (1.00 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Kathy and Don Benfield. Grantor: Millie Brannen and Melissa Fugate. Excise tax: $16. Page 552 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Lot 24, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Steven Blaum and Alice Roberts. Grantor: James Scott. Excise tax: $390. Page 557 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: One tract (1.14 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sean Ryan. Grantor: Sylvia Bauerschmidt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 588 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Lot 31, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Eileen Lang Snowberger Revocable Trust, Eileen Snowberger and Eileen Lang. Grantor: Mark and Lorena Popelka. $1,300. Page 591 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Lot 1, Linksider, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tiffany Clark. Grantor: Tedd and Susan Smith. Excise tax: $220. Page 594 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Lot 5, Grandmother Lake, Linville. Grantee: Bellamy Harden. Grantor: Holmes Harden. Excise tax: $1. Page 616 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Unit B, Building 50, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Curtis and Sheri Phifer. Grantor: Karl Lown, Kisa D. Campbell-Lown. Excise tax: $311. Page 646 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: One tract (1.25 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry Shook. Grantor: Buster Ruppard. Excise tax: $280. Page 650 of Book 565.
Aug. 31: Lot 26, Section 2, Cabin Gap Development of Invershiel, Linville. Grantee: David and Victoria Shaffer. Grantor: Matthew and Blyth Morrell. Excise tax: $704. Page 671 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Lot 300, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James Tilley. Grantor: Daniel and Christina Mattern. Excise tax: $306. Page 697 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Lot 6, Pine Ridge, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Margaret Wohlrab. Grantor: Garnett Ball Jr. and Janet Ball. Excise tax: $740. Page 718 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Unit D, Building 10, Phase V, The Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and April Smith. Grantor: Dustin and Jennifer Barrett. Excise tax: $780. Page 720 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: See document for description. Grantee: Van Drake Investments, LLC. Grantor: Linville Heights, L.P. and Dooner Management Inc. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 742 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: One tract (0.34 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cassie and Heath Austin, Paul Harris. Grantor: Ruth and Eric Ollis. Excise tax: $480. Page 747 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Unit 3527, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Volpe. Grantor: Equity Trust Company, William A. Kury IRA, William Kury. Excise tax: $450. Page 759 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Lot 262, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robbie Thomas, Robbie Lee Thomas Revocable Trust of 2016. Grantor: Snowland Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $360. Page 784 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Lot A, Woodlands 1 Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Lois Fivian. Grantor: Wayne and Ann Gay, Shirley Tart. Excise tax: $1,285. Page 787 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Lot 104, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Roger and Teresa Hall. Grantor: Gregory and Rebecca Ebert, Sharon and Harry Parrish. Excise tax: $418. Page 796 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Lots 47-50, Block C, Evergreen Acres, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Natalie and Jens Koeplinger. Grantor: George Ritchie and Cathy Smith. Excise tax: $8. Page 817 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Lot 30, Valle Vista, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Katharine Thompson. Grantor: Matthew, Beverly and Anna Erwin. Excise tax: $850. Page 837 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Lot A, Woodlands II Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Powergate LR, LLC. Grantor: Mark Revitz, Ryan Rose, Janice Revitz, Third Amendment and Restatement of the Janic M. Revitz Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $902. Page 879 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: Lot 9, Block C, Archie Coffee Property, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Brent and Allyson Garrett. Grantor: Angela and Terry Reid. Excise tax: $234. Page 901 of Book 565.
Sept. 1: One tract (1.296 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Clay Dale. Grantor: Clay and Margaret Dale. Excise tax: $250. Page 904 of Book 565.
Sept. 2: Lot ES95, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer and Shawn Schwantes. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, and George Bandy. Excise tax: $280. Page 960 of Book 565.
Sept. 2: Lot 18, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Catherine Carstarphen. Grantor: Belmont Land and Investment Company. Excise tax: $3,000. Page 987 of Book 565.
Sept. 2: Lot 2, Fish Camp, Riverwalk BE, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Pallavi Crowe, Mark Crowe and Pallavi Crowe Joint Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mark and Pallavi Crowe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1043 of Book 565.
Sept. 2: Recombined Lots 164 and 165, Summit Ledges, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd and Susan Farrell. Grantor: John Saterbo, John M. Saterbo Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $3,976. Page 1048 of Book 565.
Sept. 2: Unit A, Building 23, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Antonio and Rebecca Crucet. Grantor: Cliffs Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,038. Page 1054 of Book 565.
Sept. 2: Revised Lot 46, Section 9, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Yasmin Mogahed. Grantor: Estelle S. and Estelle M. Stinnett, Roy Stinnett. Excise tax: $990. Page 1085 of Book 565.
Sept. 2: Lot 16, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Josh and Mollie Lail. Grantor: Nancy Boan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1107 of Book 565.
Sept. 2: Unit 3, Building B, Laurel Ridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Virginia and James Swain, Virginia Ogle Swain Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mary and Duncan Ray. Excise tax: $1,284. Page 1112 of Book 565.
