The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 7: Revised Lot No. 1, Tynecastle Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brett Schwebke. Grantor: Judith Schwebke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 594 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: One tract (18.4 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Daniel and Brenda Biggerstaff. Grantor: Sue and Daniel Biggerstaff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 596 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Lot 58, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Martha Ball. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 601 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Lot 19, Mtn. View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Janice Anderson. Grantor: Donald and Charlene Siegrist. Excise tax: $130. Page 616 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Lot 45, Apple Tree Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: Alan Weimer. Grantor: Alan Russell Weimer Trust, Ruth and Alan Weimer, Ann Hannah, Charles Schwab Trust Company. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 622 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Unit 4212, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Owl’s Nest 5506 LLC. Grantor: Charles and Cynthia Fisher. Excise tax: $110. Page 625 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Lot 207, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Brenda Ayers. Grantor: Stephen and Frances Powers. Excise tax: $14. Page 633 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Harmony Baptist Church of Pineola Inc. Grantor: The State Board of the Western North Carolina Church of God, Church of God of Pineola, CL Brasfield Jr., John Miles, Ronald Lackey Sr. and Pineola Church of God. Excise tax: $150. Page 635 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Lot 41, Apple Tree Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: Alan Weimer. Grantor: Ann Weimer Hannah and Robert Hannah. Excise tax: $29. Page 639 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Unit 2, Building 1, Misty Woods Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathy Waldrep. Grantor: Barbara Looman and Clifford Nunnally. Excise tax: $206. Page 653 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Unit 7, Building B, The Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Barbara Gardiner. Grantor: Daniel and Linda Shuee. Excise tax: $296. Page 668 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Unit 2411, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Tate. Grantor: K2 Investments Inc. Excise tax: $280. Page 671 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: Lot 95, GF Co., Linville. Grantee: Timothy and Kathleen Cooper. Grantor: John and Elizabeth Reece. Excise tax: $936. Page 688 of Book 536.
Oct. 7: One tract (2.833 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David Gregoire. Grantor: Michael and Emily Williams. Excise tax: $478. Page 691 of Book 536.
Oct. 8: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Hailey Puckett. Grantor: Candice and Jason Yates, Frances Buchanan. Excise tax: $120. Page 720 of Book 536.
Oct. 8: One tract (2.26 acres) Cranberry. Grantee: Moses Braswell. Grantor: Clara Hartley. Excise tax: $160. Page 728 of Book 536.
Oct. 8: Unit 4, Building A, Southcrest at Beech Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: 510 Elderberry Ridge Road A4 LLC. Grantor: Neil and Jan Humphries. Excise tax: $438. Page 761 of Book 536.
Oct. 8: Unit No. 10, Bee Branch Ridge Condominium, Avery. Grantee: Roy Lewis. Grantor: Pamela Lessig. Excise tax: $330. Page 803 of Book 536.
Oct. 8: Lot 21, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jacqueline Buchanan. Grantor: Karin Booth, Karin H. Booth Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $176. Page 824 of Book 536.
Oct. 8: Apt. 2, Building 2, Cluster 4A, Mountain Springs Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Janice Threlkeld. Grantor: Skottowe Smith and Granice Geyer. Excise tax: $1,370. Page 830 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 3B, Week 21, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Milton and Rebecca Barnes. Excise tax: $4. Page 853 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 26E, Week 11, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Ronald and Katie Carson. Excise tax: $20. Page 856 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 5C, Week 22, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Maxine Claar, Mark Lindley. Excise tax: $6. Page 859 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 28D, Week 34, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: William Corder Jr. and Carolyn Corder. Excise tax: $24. Page 861 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 9A, Week 36, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Festiva Development Group Inc., Festiva Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $2. Page 863 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 5A, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Bruce and Lydia Henry. Excise tax: $19. Page 865 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 26E, Week 13 Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Tommy and April Kimbrell, April Cannady. Excise tax: $18. Page 868 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 9C, Week 44, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association Inc. Grantor: Doris Luffman. Excise tax: $10. Page 872 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 5B, Week 49, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Danny and Polly Murray. Excise tax: $22. Page 876 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 26C, Week 30, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Charls and Carol Robinson. Excise tax: $22. Page 880 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 24B, Week 1, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Timeshare Trade Ins, LLC. Excise tax: $10. Page 884 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 26E, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Timeshare Trade Ins, LLC. Excise tax: $6. Page 886 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit 24C, Week 35, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Timeshare Trade Ins, LLC. Excise tax: $12. Page 888 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: One tract (8.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401 K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Ronald and Lisa Gwyn. Excise tax: $500. Page 902 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Lot O22, Overlook, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Baige Edens and Aaron Gray. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 905 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Two tracts (18.11 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald and Lisa Gwyn. Grantor: Bill and Margaret Berry, Anne Munden. Excise tax: $190. Page 908 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: One tract (0.23 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Jennie Stewart and Willard Wilson. Grantor: Dead Reckoning LLC. Excise tax: Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 934 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Lot 39, M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sheila Clapp. Grantor: Ted Hathcock. Excise tax: $244. Page 943 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Lot 21, Villages at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Betty Sikes, Julie O’Malley, Betty Louise Sikes Trust. Grantor: Betty Sikes. Excise tax: Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 966 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Lot 24, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Curtis and Amanda Carr. Grantor: Larry and Phyllis Baxter. Excise tax: Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 969 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Lot 265, Little Sugar Lane, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Jessica Horne. Grantor: Dogwood Alley LLC. Excise tax: $640. Page 988 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Lot 6, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holidngs LLC. Grantor: Leroy and Dolores Truex. Excise tax: $570. Page 1002 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Lot 18, Unit 12, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Anna McDonald. Grantor: Oliver Cecil Jr. and Oliver E. Cecil Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,010. Page 1015 of Book 536.
Oct. 9: Unit B, Building 8, Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Piccirilli and Mildred Dravich. Grantor: The Lodges at Elkmont LLC. Excise tax: $536. Page 1019 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Unit 315, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Ski 315 SM, LLC. Grantor: Jennifer Dibona. Excise tax: Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1030 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Lot 117, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Dan and Dereka Plyler. Excise tax: $18. Page 1053 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: One tract (5.84 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Caleb and Katherine Guy. Grantor: Vernon and Karen Guy. Excise tax: $215. Page 1067 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Unit C, Bldg, 16, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald and Diane Welsh, Donald J. Welsh and Diane K. Welsh Revocable Trust. Grantor: Christopher Woodman, Christopher Woodman Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $543. Page 1091 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Unit 3, Bldg. 7, Chestnut Ridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gerald and Louise Buckley, Buckley Family Trust. Grantor: Barbara Hund. Excise tax: $292. Page 1095 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Lot 3, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey and Barbara Weiner. Grantor: Felix Sabates, Kimberly Lecompte. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 1101 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: One tract (14.82 acres), Linville. Grantee: UTR Investments Inc. Grantor: Dawn Dale. Excise: No taxable consideration. Page 1105 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Lot 11, Section 4, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Angela Wells. Grantor: Leon and Madeline Starzec, Leon A. Starzec Invervivos Declaration of Trust, Madeline J. Starzec Intervivos Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $870. Page 1109 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Unit 1C, Building 2, Vistas at Banner Elk Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ritchie and Celeste Davis. Grantor: Garret and Darian Norris. Excise tax: $705. Page 1116 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Lot 10, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Barry Flynn Jr. and Barry Flynn Sr. Grantor: David and Shellie Batuski. Excise tax: $110. Page 1137 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Unit 2C, Building 2, Vistas at Banner Elk Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry and Carol Price. Grantor: Dayle and Joseph Simpson, Joseph W. and Dayle Simpson Living Trust. Excise tax: $884. Page 1140 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Lot 12, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Tammy Owens. Grantor: Melvin and Janet Blahnik, The Melvin J. Blahnik and Janet I. Blahnik Intervivos Trust. Excise tax: $239. Page 1160 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: One tract (2.44 acres), Linville. Grantee: Shawn Adams. Grantor: Margo and David Adams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1174 of Book 536.
Oct. 10: Lot F53, Farms Sections, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Midland Trust Company, Michael Bedell #1712271, Michael Bedell. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $264. Page 1179 of Book 536.
Oct. 11: Tract A, Fish Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathryn and Daniel Ripple. Grantor: Mark and Linvinia Adkins, Dianna Moore, Elliott and Heather Harwell, William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $560. Page 1190 of Book 536.
Oct. 11: One tract (1.19 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey and Margaret Smith. Grantor: James and Debra Hatch. Excise tax: $360. Page 1219 of Book 536.
