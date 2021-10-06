The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 27: See document for description. Grantee: Leonard and Robin Myers, Leonard Leroy Myers and Robin Blackwelder Myers Living Trust. Grantor: Leonard and Robin Myers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1705 of Book 566.
Sept. 27: Lot ES-81, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mag Properties of NC, LLC. Grantor: Midland Ira, Inc., George Bandy, George Michael Bandy #1636740. Excise tax: $370. Page 1709 of Book 566.
Sept. 27: Lot 48, Views at Cranberry, Cranberry. Grantee: Steven and Sue Pandish. Grantor: Jon and Katherine Miller. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 1719 of Book 566.
Sept. 27: Unit H, Building 100, The Crest at Sugar Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Noggle and Olivia McKee. Grantor: Philip and Janet Earnshaw. Excise tax: $376. Page 1770 of Book 566.
Sept. 27: Lot 41, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Rebecca King. Grantor: Joseph and Joan Walker. Excise tax: $3,978. Page 1792 of Book 566.
Sept. 27: Lot 12, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Alice Harney. Grantor: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Alice Harney, John Harney Jr., John Mathews Harney Jr. Declaration, John M. Harney, Jr. Marital Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1815 of Book 566.
Sept. 27: Lot 123, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Frances Zeiss, Lloyd Ranson III and Anne Ranson. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Assocation. Excise tax: $28. Page 1832 of Book 566.
Sept. 27: Unit 27C, Week 3, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Christopher and Christina Cauble, The Christopher and Christina Cauble Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1835 of Book 566.
Sept. 28: Lot VV26, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: M Five Homes LLC. Grantor: Christopher and Danelle Martin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1874 of Book 566.
Sept. 28: Unit 104D, Week 4, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sherry Battles and Debra Guyton. Grantor: Debra Guyton and Jackie Oden. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1899 of Book 566.
Sept. 28: Lot H13, Heritage Ridge, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Denise Sellers, David and Denise Living Trust. Grantor: KFJ Limited Partnership, Opanana, LLC. Excise tax: $480. Page 1904 of Book 566.
Sept. 28: One tract (3.81 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jada Fleming and Lori Perkins. Grantor: Patrick and Rhonda Langford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1906 of Book 566.
Sept. 28: Two tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Brandi Laws. Grantor: Derenda Laws. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1929 of Book 566.
Sept. 28: Lot 24, Donaldson Lands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Equity Trust Company, Thomas E. Reno IRA, Thomas Reno. Grantor: Ampersand Group, LLC. Excise tax: $692. Page 1953 of Book 566.
Sept. 28: Condo 107, Building D, Grouse Moor, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Adams, Beth Chapman. Grantor: Mozelle Griffith and The Griffith Inter Vivos Trust. Excise tax: $650. Page 1959 of Book 566.
Sept. 28: One tract (5.80 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Charles McCormick and Eddie Erwin. Grantor: Jack and Deborah Calloway. Excise tax: $50. Page 1987 of Book 566.
Sept. 28: Lot 4, Appletree Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Megan and Richard Ong. Grantor: Shawn Greer. Excise tax: $672. Page 1990 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: Lots 1-13, 40, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Bear Lodge, LLC. Grantor: Gil Cohen, Dustin and Melissa Bezalel, Marshall and Susan Rosen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2037 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: Unit 26D, Week 38, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Bailey and Beverly Winsted. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2042 of Book 566
Sept. 29: One tract (0.45 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Maribel Astello. Grantor: Betty Cloninger. Excise tax: $120. Page 2045 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: One tract (0.52 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael Nelson. Grantor: Cynthia Nelson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2048 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: Lot 1A, Fox Den Townhomes, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Sheila Beindorff, Robert A. Beindorff and Sheila P. Beindorff Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Robert and Sheila Beindorff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2053 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: Lot 122, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kay Wheeler, Dianne, Corey and Samantha Jackson. Grantor: Ridge Ranger Services LLC. Excise tax: $44. Page 2057 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: See document for description. Grantee: Murphy Investments, LLC. Grantor: Fred and Ralph Burleson. Excise tax: $200. Page 2059 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: Lot 14, Deer Creek Falls, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marvin Norman III and Jeanne Norman. Grantor: OMRUAF, LLC. Excise tax: $2,900. Page 2069 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: Lot 2, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Griffith & Sons Properties, LLC. Grantor: Steven and Majorie Tilka, Marjorie J. Tilka Trust. Excise tax: $520. Page 2091 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: Unit 2221, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Veronika Kontny. Grantor: Michael and Veronika Kontny. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2094 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: See document for description. Grantee: Michaelle Smith. Grantor: Murphy Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 2107 of Book 566.
Sept. 29: Unit 2B, Building 1, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Hosfeld Family Revocable Trust, Rex and Sherry Hosfeld. Grantor: Robert Rovegno and Judith Edward. Excise tax: $1,180. Page 2133 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: One tract (1.002 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kevin Drake. Grantor: Jessica and Thomas Ramey. Excise tax: $490. Page 2195 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: Two tracts (3.48 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cassie Franklin. Grantor: Melissa Eggena, Cassie Franklin, Debra Benfield, Jonathan Eggena. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2200 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: One tract (4.83 acres), Linville. Grantee: Melissa and Jonathan Eggena. Grantor: Melissa and Jonathan Eggena, Cassie Franklin, Debra Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2205 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: Lot 49, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: JJD Investment Group, LLC. Grantor: Ronald and Nancy Keys. Excise tax: $68. Page 2211 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: Lot 17, Elk Hill, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Randall Williams Newberry Revocable Trust, Randall Newberry. Grantor: Michael and Casey Myers. Excise tax: $436. Page 2217 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: One tract (1.53 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Damon Dodges, Emily Turbyfill. Grantor: John and Michelle Grindstaff. Excise tax: $250. Page 2236 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Thalia Villarosa and Evan Schwarz. Grantor: Bryan and Meredith Harmon. Excise tax: $300. Page 2257 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: Lot 86, GF Co., Linville. Grantee: S. Miller and Constance Williams. Grantor: Janice Story, Janice Kulynyuch Story Restated 2013 Trust. Excise tax: $350. Page 2289 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: Lot 86A, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Keith and Beverly Wells, Keith and Beverly Wells Living Trust. Grantor: S. Miller and Constance Williams. Excise tax: $120. Page 2294 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: One tract (0.346 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: US Bank National Association Mastr Asset-Backed Securities Trust 2007-HE1. Grantor: LLG Trustee LLC, Robert and Miranda Sluder. Excise tax: $160. Page 2296 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: Unit 2819, Sugar Top Resort Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Beverly Underwood. Grantor: Douglas and Mary Wolf. Excise tax: $426. Page 2299 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: Lot 6 revised, Crestview Cottages, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: The John Henry Rumpel Non-GST Exempt Trust, John Henry Rumpel and John H. Rumpel. Grantor: Martin Jacobson. Excise tax: $2,550. Page 2341 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: Lot 12, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Lee Harris and Harney Children’s Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Alice Harney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2345 of Book 566.
Sept. 30: One tract (0.27 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: David and Shannon Cook, Kimberly and Michael Johnson. Grantor: Brenda Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2349 of Book 566.
Oct. 1: Two tracts (88.733 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Dwight, Norman and Curtis Brenneman. Grantor: Norman, Curtis, Martha and Dwight Brenneman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2351 of Book 566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.