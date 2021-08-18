The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 9: Two tracts (0.94 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Valorie Wisda, James C. and Valorie J. Wisda Family Trust. Grantor: Richard Rothstein and Lora Fitzwilliam. Excise tax: $855. Page 389 of Book 564.
Aug. 9: One tract (1.76 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Austin Buchanan. Grantor: Donie and Dena Garland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 392 of Book 564.
Aug. 9: Lot 260, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Douglas Mashke Sr. Grantor: Pamela and James Pyc. Excise tax: $330. Page 396 of Book 564.
Aug. 9: Lot 19, Lakeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: The Marylu Williams and Charles Theodore Williams Revocable Trust, Marylu and Charles Williams. Grantor: Charles and Marylu Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 398 of Book 564.
Aug. 9: See document for description. Grantee: Metro Real Estate Holdings LLC. Grantor: Metro Real Estate, Metro Real Estate Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 408 of Book 564.
Aug. 9: Lot ES73, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Seth and Raquel Kaufman. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy, Midland IRA, G. Michael Bandy #1636740. Excise tax: $540. Page 427 of Book 564.
Aug. 9: Three parcels (15.37 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Tana Heaton. Grantor: Casey and Katrina Hollifield. Excise tax: $380. Page 454 of Book 564.
Aug. 9: Units 10 and 11, Building D, The Timbers Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Charlotte Daugherty. Grantor: Molo Properties I, LLC. Excise tax: $716. Page 458 of Book 564.
Aug. 10: Lot L9, Section 4, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Sandra Gottlieb. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $60. Page 477 of Book 564.
Aug. 10: Lot 42, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Wayne Clement, Wayne B. Clement Revocable Trust. Grantor: Michael and Sydnie Arnold. Excise tax: $80. Page 494 of Book 564.
Aug. 10: One tract (0.38 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Chastity Durham. Grantor: David and Melissa Stines. Excise tax: $136. Page 518 of Book 564.
Aug. 10: Lot S108, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Deloris Andrews. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $346. Page 536 of Book 564.
Aug. 10: See document for description. Grantee: Tyler and Lacey Buchanan. Grantor: Michael and Vickie Biggerstaff. Excise tax: $50. Page 539 of Book 564.
Aug. 10: One tract (1.82 acres), Linville. Grantee: Carlis Johnson and Debra Harden. Grantor: Carlis Johnson. Excise tax: $100. Page 543 of Book 564.
Aug. 10: Four lots, Banner Elk. Grantee: Denny Henson. Grantor: Wanda King and Wanda Henson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 594 of Book 564.
Aug. 10: Lot 4, Elk Knob Cottages, Banner Elk. Grantee: DCH Holdings I, LLC. Grantor: David and Catherine Washburn. Excise tax: $1,970. Page 599 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Lot S17, Sunset Lodges, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Hope Brown. Grantor: Jeffrey Harris, Ironfist Trust, Stacey Harris, Stacey Leigh Litten Harris Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,075. Page 650 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: One tract (2.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: 340 Grandson Hill Lane LLC. Grantor: Jay Grinney, Jay Grinney 2020 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 665 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Unit D, Building 34, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph Torres, Irma Perez. Grantor: Michael and Kristie Strzyzewski, Michael L. Strzyzewski Revocable Trust and Kristie M. Strzyzewski Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $720. Page 669 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Three tracts (12.18 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mark O’Brien and Lauren McGaha. Grantor: S.D. Realty Associates, LLC and S.D. Realty Associates. Excise tax: $1,800. Page 726 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Lot 33, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Mark O’Brien and Lauren McGaha. Grantor: S.D. Realty Associates, LLC and S.D. Realty Associates. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 734 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Lot 53, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Edith Shroup, David M. Shroup Trust. Grantor: Mary Soule and Mary Jane R. Soule Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $580. Page 755 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Unit 2717, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Tammy Norris. Grantor: Sugartop Mountain Rentals LLC, Gerald Rothman Jr., Kristen, Jeffrey, Melissa and John Rothman, Aranzazu Suarez. Excise tax: $380. Page 758 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Lot S6, Eagles Nest Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Sheets and James Lease. Grantor: Gregory and Michele Wagner. Excise tax: $620. Page 778 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Unit 106B, Week 12, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terron Teander. Grantor: Jeneal and Judy Teander. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 781 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Unit 101B, Week 26, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terron Teander. Grantor: Jeneal and Judy Teander. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 784 of Book 564.
Aug. 11: Lot ES77, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Meagan Platania. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $446. Page 792 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: Lot 36, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael Paul. Grantor: Michael Paul, Helen Coffey, Helen G. Coffey Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 796 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: Lot 33, Walsh addition to the town of Elk Park, Cranberry. Grantee: Daisy Miller. Grantor: Michele and Randal Pelton, Tracy and Richard Steinle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 806 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: One tract (1.039 acres), Linville. Grantee: Victoria Williams. Grantor: Hunter and Kelsey Robbins. Excise tax: $394. Page 812 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: Lot 17, Section 13, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: BC Rentals of Newland, LLC. Grantor: David, Barbara, Michael and Joann Banner, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $60. Page 815 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: Lot 23, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ruth Unks, Ruth A. Unks Trust. Grantor: Ruth Unks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 818 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: One tract (1.535 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: DJS Associates, LLC. Grantor: David Shuttleworth Jr. and Theresa Shuttleworth. Excise tax: $1,900. Page 820 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: One tract (2.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: John and Linda Melius. Grantor: Carl and Peggy Sherrod. Excise tax: $970. Page 823 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: Lot 27, Unit 3, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: S. Thomas and Mary Moser. Grantor: charles and Kathy Simon, Charles M. Simon Trust, Kathy A. Simon Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $6,400. Page 827 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: Lot LL3, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darren and Dorie Vega. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $146. Page 854 of Book 564.
Aug. 12: Unit 811, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patrick and Aislin Reddin. Grantor: Stephen and Anita Kabana. Excise tax: $440. Page 857 of Book 564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.