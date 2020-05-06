The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 27: Lot VV3, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip and Leslie Lasalla. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $299. Page 1701 of Book 542.
April 27: Lot 5, Section 14, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Timothy and Donna Mathis, Mathis Living Trust. Grantor: Timothy and Donna Mathis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1727 of Book 542.
April 27: Lot VV13, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicole and Kenneth Orie. Grantor: Eaglest Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $219. Page 1797 of Book 542.
April 27: One tract (0.40 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Brenda Lyerly. Grantor: Robert Lyerly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1820 of Book 542.
April 27: One tract (0.40 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Ruben and Laura Aguiar. Grantor: Mark and Nicole Luaces, Ruben and Laura Aguiar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1860 of Book 542.
April 27: One tract (2.09 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Fred Cameron III. Grantor: William T, Mary, William Guignard, Walter and John elder, Mary Frisbie, William T. Elder and Mary G. Elder Revocable Trust, Mary G. Elder Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $220. Page 1864 of Book 542.
April 28: Unit D, Building 5, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gini Swancy, Gini Linnabery Swancy, Gini L. Swancy Living Trust. Grantor: Gini Swancy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1968 of Book 542.
April 28: Unit 25F, Week 25, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Claudia Reis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1970 of Book 542.
April 28: Unit 5G, Week 28, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Delores and James Fox. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1973 of Book 542.
April 28: Unit 25A, Week 3, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Jo and Rufus Mann. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1977 of Book 542.
April 29: One tract (0.46 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jane Rankin, The Jane Lee Rankin Revocable Trust. Grantor: Beverly Payne, Daniel Smith, George Meyer III, George Meyer Jr., Janell Meyer, The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 2075 of Book 542.
April 29: Lot 220, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tad and Peggy Hammer. Grantor: Mack and Linda Cranford. Excise tax: $44. Page 2101 of Book 542.
April 29: One tract (2.51 acres), Toe River. Grantee: CMH Homes Inc. Grantor: Courtney and Harold Carter. Excise tax: $23. Page 2104 of Book 542.
April 29: Lot 323, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sheila Divvens, Sheila Divvens Revocable Trust. Grantor: Sheila Divvens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2107 of Book 542.
April 29: Lot 20, Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Cleve and Robin Miller. Grantor: James and Betty Martin. Excise tax: $780. Page 2111 of Book 542.
April 30: Lot 5, Grouse Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: Rebecca Daniels. Grantor: Chad and Angelina Moran. Excise tax: $22. Page 2168 of Book 542.
April 30: Unit 11, Building B, Snow Lake Country Houses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jacobson Battleground LLC. Grantor: Albert, Florence and Steven Jacobson, Albert J. Jacobson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2171 of Book 542.
April 30: Unit D, Building 200, Crest at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leslie Metcalf. Grantor: Mark File and David Soyars. Excise tax: $400. Page 2202 of Book 542.
April 30: Lot 61, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Don Bax. Grantor: Laura and Gary Weiss. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2218 of Book 542.
April 30: Lot VV11, Vineyard Villages, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan Pliska. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $305. Page 2245 of Book 542.
April 30: One tract (2.2 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Windy and Gary Wolfe. Grantor: Donald and Barbara Stalvey. Excise tax: $454. Page 2270 of Book 542.
May 1: Unit F, Building 10, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sergio Choy, Sergio J. Choy Trust. Grantor: Sergio Choy, Lawrence Fowler. Excise tax: $1. Page 2311 of Book 542.
May 1: Unit C, Building 6, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandon Freyer. Grantor: AW Ventures LLC. Excise tax: $126. Page 2314 of Book 542.
May 1: Unit 4107, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Joshua and Angela Honeycutt. Grantor: Gallaway Properties LLC. Excise tax: $106. Page 2318 of Book 542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.