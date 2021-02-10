The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 1: Unit 226, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: 4K Industrial LLC. Grantor: JARR, LLC. Excise tax: $381. Page 2486 of Book 555.
Feb. 1: One tract (0.62 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tynecastle Plaza LLC. Grantor: FLNC Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,230. Page 2489 of Book 555.
Feb. 1: Lot 13, Block B, Carolida Acres, Altamont. Grantee: Tasha Soto. Grantor: Isaac and Elisa Aikey. Excise tax: $222. Page 21 of Book 556.
Feb. 2: Lot C90, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Good Karma 7, LLC. Grantor: George and Madeline Bandy, George Maynard and Madeline R. Bandy Trust. Excise tax: $510. Page 91 of Book 556.
Feb. 2: One tract (5.81 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: and Lowell Trivette. Grantor: Ernest Dunn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 95 of Book 556.
Feb. 2: One tract (39.051 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Glenda and Lowell Trivette. Excise tax: $680. Page 99 of Book 556.
Feb. 2: Unit C, Building 10, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cortney and Eric Alwran. Grantor: Dassugarglo, Inc. Excise tax: $190. Page 105 of Book 556.
Feb. 2: One tract (1.10 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Susannah Dibble and Michael Bray. Grantor: Thomas Stoney II and Elizabeth Stoney. Excise tax: $390. Page 160 of Book 556.
Feb. 2: One tract (0.28 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kristine Brantley. Grantor: Derek and Anna South. Excise tax: $374. Page 169 of Book 556.
Feb. 2: Unit E109, Week 28, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Randall and Karen Mason. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 183 of Book 556.
Feb. 2: Unit E108, Week 31, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Richard and Linda Byne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 185 of Book 556.
Feb. 2: Unit E105, Week 25, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Roger and Kay Overman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 187 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $138. Page 218 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $34. Page 236 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Lot 152, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory, Geoffrey, Shannon and Vickie Johnson. Grantor: Gregory, Vickie, Lucille, Virginia, Shannon and Geoffrey Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 339 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Unit 103, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Katrina Marks. Grantor: Paul and Susan Luskin. Excise tax: $186. Page 352 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Unit 2, Building B, The Knoll Condominiums, Avery. Grantee: Dan and Janice Parker, Claudia Burdulis, Christine Thombley, The Dan Parker Family Residence Trust. Grantor: Amendment and Restatement of the Daniel Franklin Parker, Sr. Revocable Trust, Daniel Parker Sr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 364 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Lot H1, Heritage Ridge Section, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Heather Baker. Grantor: Jeffrey Lang and Susan Schleith. Excise tax: $3,328. Page 368 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Lot 10, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne and Debra Vance and Debra J. Vance Living Trust. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: $70. Page 399 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Lot VV1, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Perry and Lorrie Anderson. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Excise tax: $200. Page 403 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Lot 4, Brook View Overlook, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chad and Cortnee Rushlow. Grantor: Chad, Cortnee and Courtnee Rushlow. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 406 of Book 556.
Feb. 3: Unit 1B, Building 14, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Victoria Deshazer. Grantor: The Gary Wade Deshazer Living Trust, Gary Deshazer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 424 of Book 556.
Feb. 4: Lot 84, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Margaret Combs. Grantor: Charles and Karina Dingers. Excise tax: $45. Page 461 of Book 556.
Feb. 4: Two tracts (12.73 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Beth Howard. Grantor: Ronald and Andrea Buchanan. Excise tax: $760. Page 469 of Book 556.
Feb. 4: Unit 11, Lot 18, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: William Kincaid III and Thea Kincaid. Grantor: Shawn and Heather Chemtov. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 486 of Book 556.
Feb. 4: Lot F26, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Oscar and Angela Soto. Grantor: Kenneth and Kimberly Klawonn. Excise tax: $410. Page 490 of Book 556.
Feb. 4: One tract (0.81 acres), Linville. Grantee: Heather and Ashley Buchanan. Grantor: Robert Frye. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 506 of Book 556.
Feb. 4: One tract (0.63 acres), Linville. Grantee: Stanley Nelson. Grantor: Stanley and Kimberly Nelson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 509 of Book 556.
Feb. 5: Lot C-87, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew and Megan Wrenn. Grantor: George and Madeline Bandy, George Maynard and Madeline R. Bandy Trust. Excise tax: $230. Page 528 of Book 556.
