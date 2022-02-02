The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 24: Lot 5, Beacon Hill Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin, Erin, Jamie, Robin and Tracey Sigmon. Grantor: Kevin and Erin Sigmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 971 of Book 572.
Jan. 24: Lot 9, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steve and Jill Harvey. Grantor: Carol, David and Michelle Dodson. Excise tax: $1,510. Page 975 of Book 572.
Jan. 24: Multiple lots, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: WFG Sugar Pointe, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1025 of Book 572.
Jan. 24: One tract (3.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Brett and Wendy Hoge. Grantor: William Kemp III, Carole Kemp. Excise tax: $100. Page 1029 of Book 572.
Jan. 24: One tract (3.00 acres), Banner Elk.. Grantee: Philip Anson Jr., Kathryn, and Philip Anson, The Philip and Kathryn Anson Family Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: William Kemp III and Carole Kemp. Excise tax: $100. Page 1031 of Book 572.
Jan. 24: One tract (4.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: William Kemp III and Carole Kemp. Grantor: George and Madeline Bandy, The George Maynard and Madeline R. Bandy Trust. Excise tax: $200. Page 1033 of Book 572.
Jan. 24: Unit 4F, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Toi Carter. Grantor: Toi and Lila Carter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1060 of Book 572.
Jan. 24: Two tracts (15.97 acres), Avery. Grantee: Joann Riddle and Cheryl Lewis. Grantor: Dee Brock. Excise tax: $450. Page 1090 of Book 572.
Jan. 24: Lot 12, 14, and 15, Block B, Carolina Acres, Altamont. Grantee: Sally McDonald. Grantor: Mary Del Puppo, Mary Carty and David Sims. Excise tax: $300. Page 1120 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Combination, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hotting Hill of Banner Elk, LLC. Grantor: Notting Hill of Banner Elk, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1128 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lot RS1, Red Sky Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Casey Schechter and John Wells. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 1133 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lots 7-10, Archer Coffey Subdivision, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Timothy Childress. Grantor: Toni Strunk, Toni Strunk Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $18. Page 1138 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lot 19, Bear Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher Del Negro and Angela Katsavavakis. Grantor: Banner RE, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 1194 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lot 157, Section B, Mountain View, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey and Karrie Whitson. Grantor: Shawn and Lisa Bourquin. Excise tax: $364. Page 1201 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lot 30-33, Daniels Property, Linville. Grantee: Leonard Cook. Grantor: John and Penny Hicks. Excise tax: $250. Page 1203 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lot 52A, Eagles Nest North, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Connaughton Real Estate Holdings, Inc. Grantor: Jay and Kathryn Wilson. Excise tax: $570. Page 1209 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lot S31, Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: McKinley Glover IV. Grantor: Scott and Christiane Matey. Excise tax: $470. Page 1212 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lot D, Section 4, Revised Sections 4 and 5, Riverbend Park, Altamont. Grantee: Kelly Strickland and William Doran. Grantor: Mountain Recreation, LLC. Excise tax: $290. Page 1238 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: One tract (0.961 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Robert Lincks Jr. and Susan Lincks. Grantor: Stephen, Mary and Randall Lincks, Karen Goodwin. Excise tax: $602. Page 1241 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lot D, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Cindy Coggin, Christy Hayden, Tracye Hawkins. Grantor: Charles Rutland, Blanche Coggin, Blanche B. Coggin Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1246 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: Lot 115, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Janice Lappin, Tracie and Mark Blitch. Grantor: Janice Lappin. Excise tax: $200. Page 1250 of Book 572.
Jan. 25: One tract (0.26 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Hank and John Properties, LLC. Grantor: Jimmy Hicks Jr. and Kim Hicks. Excise tax: $300. Page 1258 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Lot 6, Fox Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fox Run Estates, Ltd. Grantor: Chalet Realty, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1267 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Lot 6, Fox Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: CLK-MACC Builders LLC. Grantor: Fox Run Estates, Limited. Excise tax: $198. Page 1271 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Lot S53, Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Leigh Schweser, Schweser Revocable Trust. Grantor: Charles and Leigh Schweser. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1276 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 2, Week 7, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Tony Luther. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1280 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unti 13, Week 7, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tony Luther. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1282 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 2, Week 27, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: David and Gaila Krueger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1284 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 8, Week 27, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Gaila Krueger. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Assocation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1286 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 2, Week 2, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Mark Sudduth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1288 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 2, Week 4, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Mark Sudduth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1290 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 8, Week 6, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Sudduth. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1292 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 13, Week 4, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Sudduth. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1294 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 6, Week 5, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Kurt Pigford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1296 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 2, Week 34, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: David and Sara Coates. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1298 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 13, Week 34, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Sara Coates. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Assocation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1300 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 10, Week 29, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Kevin and Amanda Eldridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1302 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 11, Week 4, The Branches Condominium, Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: William and June Wert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1304 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Lot 60, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jill and Anthony Ferguson. Grantor: KFJ Limited Partnership, Opanana, LLC. Excise tax: $350. Page 1316 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $518. Page 1414 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Lot A, Thonhouse Building T-6, Glens of Grandfather Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Kurt and Jill Zimmerman. Grantor: Arthur and Patricia Keller. Excise tax: $1,020. Page 1457 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $82. Page 1477 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Unit 1, Building A, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Two Creeks LLC. Grantor: Timothy and Susan Aitken. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1525 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: One tract (0.26 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Megan Brown. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $4. Page 1543 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Lots 1 and 2, Della Heights, Linville. Grantee: Matthew and Brandi Laws. Grantor: John and Bonnie Whitehead, The Whitehead Family Living Trust. Excise tax: $106. Page 1558 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: One tract (4.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: John Deans, John Deans Jr. Grantor: John and Sara Thompson. Excise tax: $96. Page 1561 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Two tracts (2.44 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: JW Elizabeth Properties, LLC. Grantor: John Carrin and Jane Werner. Excise tax: $620. Page 1564 of Book 572.
Jan. 26: Parcel B (62.21 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Doreen Johnson. Excise tax: $2,489. Page 1583 of Book 572.
Jan. 27: Unit 2, Week 52, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Jim Blackwelder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1611 of Book 572.
Jan. 27: Unit 7, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carlos Vergara and Saeedeh Hadaegh. Grantor: Elizabeth Lear. Excise tax: $450. Page 1644 of Book 572.
Jan. 27: Lot 162, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kelly and Benjamin Rodrigues. Grantor: Kathleen Yaggi. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 1679 of Book 572.
Jan. 28: Unit 1202, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Equity Trust Company and Tanya Spencer. Grantor: Havare-De-Paix, LLC. Excise tax: $199. Page 1704 of Book 572.
Jan. 28: Lot 25, Chestnut Falls, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Richard and Sarah Schooley. Grantor: Brian Sawyer and Debora Nichols. Excise tax: $50. Page 1707 of Book 572.
