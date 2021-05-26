The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 17: One tract (2.008 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Mi Casa Su Casa Property Development, Inc. Grantor: Joseph Caldwell, Harry and Kathleen Lowman. Excise tax: $112. Page 923 of Book 560.
May 17: One tract (4 acres), Linville. Grantee: Fannie Carver and Betty Roberts. Grantor: Robert and Tanya Schools. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 928 of Book 560.
May 17: Lot 7017, Summit Forest, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Porter. Grantor: Edwin and Dorothy Shelton. Excise tax: $530. Page 932 of Book 560.
May 17: One tract (1.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: David Austin and Robin Wood. Grantor: Gary Kivett. Excise tax: $270. Page 936 of Book 560.
May 17: Lot 6-REV, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vicki Kirsner, Vicki Rossiter Kirsner Revocable Trust. Grantor: John and Jeanine Nardone. Excise tax: $2,350. Page 951 of Book 560.
May 17: Lot 16, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Maura Albano. Grantor: Michael and Carmen Namba. Excise tax: $325. Page 958 of Book 560.
May 17: Lot 52, Grandview, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jayne and Joel Spangler. Grantor: James and Paula Weant. Excise tax: $450. Page 971 of Book 560.
May 17: Lot 107, Mountain Lifestyles Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Karen Prewitt. Grantor: Walter Moore, Cherie Baker. Excise tax: $290. Page 990 of Book 560.
May 17: One tract (0.95 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thomas and April Dew, Mud Puppy Farm, LLC. Grantor: John Stevenson III and Christine Stevenson. Excise tax: $36. Page 993 of Book 560.
May 17: Lot 8, Crestview Villas V Section, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Tracey Nugent and James Nugent Jr., James R. Nugent Jr. 2013 Irrevocable Marital Trust. Grantor: Robert Brannon, Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of Robert A. Brannon. Excise tax: $1,630. Page 998 of Book 560.
May 17: Lot 52, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Brandyun West. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 1004 of Book 560.
May 17: Two tracts, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Bobby Talbert and Mickey Price. Grantor: James and Revonda Granger. Excise tax: $239. Page 1039 of Book 560.
May 17: One tract (2.82 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Mickey Price and Bobby Talbert. Grantor: James and Revonda Granger. Excise tax: $15. Page 1061 of Book 560.
May 18: Lot C-46, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Shannon Hirschfeld. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $3,000. Page 1102 of Book 560.
May 18: Tract 1A and 1B, Apple Hill of Banner Elk Ltd., Banner Elk. Grantee: R. Todd and Shannon Hirschfeld. Grantor: Alaska Ecohomes, Inc. Excise tax: $481. Page 1122 of Book 560.
May 18: One tract (0.721 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Gail Johnson. Grantor: Daniel and Kimberly Burleson, Kimberly Hoilman. Excise tax: $224. Page 1127 of Book 560.
May 18: One tract (0.77 acres), Linville. Grantee: Natalie Dale. Grantor: Thomas, Dawn, Natalie Dale and Cody Gillen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1150 of Book 560.
May 18: See document for description. Grantee: UTR Investments, Inc. Grantor: Thomas, Dawn and Natalie Dale, Cody Gillen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1154 of Book 560.
May 18: Two tracts (1.10 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Rebecca Young. Grantor: Charles, Kristen and Doris Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1158 of Book 560.
May 18: One tract (0.99 acres), Linville. Grantee: James and Shannon Canterbery. Grantor: Wanda Dahl. Excise tax: $490. Page 1211 of Book 560.
May 18: Unit 4107, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Richard Whelpley Jr. and Sharon Whelpley. Grantor: Dina Carlson. Excise tax: $190. Page 1227 of Book 560.
May 18: Unit 3317, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Gregory and Tina Smith. Grantor: William Newell Jr. and Suzanne Newell. Excise tax: $416. Page 1230 of Book 560.
May 18: Lot 260, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bruce and Nancy Crawford. Grantor: Bruce and Nancy Crawford, Crawford Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1253 of Book 560.
May 18: Lot 32A, Wilderness Trail of the Blue Ridge, Linville. Grantee: 1429 WT Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Roberto Buigas and Katya Rabassa. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 1259 of Book 560.
May 19: Lot 40, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Graham Carling and Gerardine Kennedy. Grantor: Jonathan and Jana Green. Excise tax: $1,134. Page 1277 of Book 560.
May 19: Lot 4, Views at Cranberry, Cranberry. Grantee: Nu View Trust Co, Howard Scheiner, Howard Scheiner, SEP, IRA. Grantor: Blue Ridge Craftsmen, Inc. Excise tax: $1,296. Page 1301 of Book 560.
May 19: One tract (0.66 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Marse Clawson. Grantor: Travis and Nikki Clawson. Excise tax: $100. Page 1304 of Book 560.
May 19: Lot 67, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Maria Lavina. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 1326 of Book 560.
May 19: Lot 118, Cloud Springs Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas Smith. Grantor: Jon & Regenia, LLC. Excise tax: $2,300. Page 1350 of Book 560.
May 19: Lot 44, Harbor Lake Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: 125 Harbor Lane, LLC. Grantor: Virginia Rakes. Excise tax: $500. Page 1354 of Book 560.
May 19: Lot 34, Valle Vista, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Ann Richmond. Grantor: Leslie and David Paduch, The Leslie P. Paduch Life Trust. Excise tax: $105. Page 1356 of Book 560.
May 19: Lot 38, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: B&P Ball Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Julie and Brian O’Grady, Amy and James Scatliff. Excise tax: $990. Page 1359 of Book 560.
May 19: Two tracts (0.92 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David and Lorene Carver. Grantor: Martha Phillips, Martha and Ellis Ayers, Toni and Wesley Smith. Excise tax: $20. Page 1363 of Book 560.
May 19: See document for description. Grantee: David and Lorene Carver. Grantor: David and Lorene Carver. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1368 of Book 560.
May 19: Two tracts (0.52 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cody Smith. Grantor: Smith and Co. Realty, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1371 of Book 560.
May 20: Unit 27D, Week 15F, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $44. Page 1375 of Book 560.
May 20: Lot 140, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Cynthia Wohlleb. Grantor: Shirley Marsh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1379 of Book 560.
May 20: One tract (0.98 acres), Linville. Grantee: Leah Edwards and Lorah Young. Grantor: Terry and Debra Edwards. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1381 of Book 560.
May 20: One tract (0.35 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David and Jennifer Beam. Grantor: Daniel Johnson Jr. Excise tax: $420. Page 1386 of Book 560.
May 20: Lot 78, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Donna Ford. Grantor: Michael and Donna Ford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1399 of Book 560.
May 20: Lot 46, Village at Grandfather, Phase II, Linville. Grantee: Jose and Belen Rodriguez. Grantor: David and Marsha McManus. Excise tax: $78. Page 1404 of Book 560.
May 20: One tract (1.94 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Ryan and Misty Self. Grantor: Ronald and Coleen Grenier, Mark and Janet Epstein. Excise tax: $350. Page 1457 of Book 560.
May 20: Unit 6, River Club Cabiminium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher Brewer and Phoebe Lara. Grantor: Silverelm Lake, LLC. Excise tax: $880. Page 1461 of Book 560.
May 20: One tract (5.34 acres), Avery. Grantee: Daniel and Marcia Carr, The Carr Family Trust. Grantor: Daniela dn Marcia Carr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1511 of Book 560.
May 20: Lot 53, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marius and Loredana Chilom. Grantor: WFG Sugar Pointe, LLC. Excise tax: $38. Page 1514 of Book 560.
May 20: Unit A, Building 7, Skyleaf Mtn. Villas Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Skyleaf, LLC. Grantor: William Balsley Jr. and Dacia Balsley. Excise tax: $544. Page 1522 of Book 560.
May 20: Unit 27D, Week 47, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $40. Page 1534 of Book 560.
May 20: Multiple Weeks and Units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations . Excise tax: $106. Page 1562 of Book 560.
May 20: One tract (1.9 acres), Linville. Grantee: High Country Sanitation, LLC. Grantor: Homer and Doris Newton, Kimberley, Matthew, Bobby, Arizona, Kambrey, Jacob, Jocelyn and Frances Gragg. Excise tax: $112. Page 1635 of Book 560.
May 21: Unit 1, Building B, Elk Knob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jerry Tietge, Carole Gatto, Jerry Weller Tietge Revocable Trust and Carole A. Gatto Revocable Trust. Grantor: Louise Powers. Excise tax: $970. Page 1650 of Book 560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.