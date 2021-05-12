The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 3: Unit 1, Building G, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: M and M Boz, LLC. Grantor: Hollee and Brian Kier. Excise tax: $1,086. Page 1767 of Book 559.
May 3: Lot 178, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Randy Don. Grantor: Jeanette Evans. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1773 of Book 559.
May 3: Lot 23, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sejal Dave. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $898. Page 1802 of Book 559.
May 4: One tract (1.32 acres), Toe River. Grantee: George and Dorothy Dean. Grantor: Lisa Dean, Kimberly and Benjamin Gragg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1932 of Book 559.
May 4: One tract (1.31 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joseph Zemanek. Grantor: Anna Keller, Joseph Zemanek, The Joseph P. Zemanek Irrevoacable Inter Vivos Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1938 of Book 559.
May 4: Three tracts (47 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Carrie Harmon. Grantor: Robert and Ricky Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1943 of Book 559.
May 4: One tract (3.95 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Melody Winebarger. Grantor: Robert and Ricky Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1949 of Book 559.
May 4: Section E, Plot A, Nos. 13 and 14, Montezuma Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: Gary and Barbara Belk. Grantor: Montezuma Community Cemetery Association, Gary and Barbara Belk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1978 of Book 559.
May 4: Apt. 2, Building 15, Cluster A, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Frank and Anne Bryant. Grantor: Carol Fitzgerald. Excise tax: $843. Page 2036 of Book 559.
May 4: One tract (0.66 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael and Vanessa Henley. Grantor: Barry Reiter and Gretchen Vose. Excise tax: $500. Page 2038 of Book 559.
May 5: Lot 1, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Patricia Gray-Kremer, Holly Gustafson. Grantor: Jatricia Gray-Kremer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2049 of Book 559.
May 5: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2051 of Book 559.
May 5: See document for description. Grantee: Donald and Jewel McPeters. Grantor: Dennis and Cynthia Woody. Excise tax: $70. Page 2088 of Book 559.
May 5: Lot 5, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Keith Brunnemer Jr., Dreema Brunnemer. Grantor: Mark and Darlene Smith. Excise tax: $820. Page 2107 of Book 559.
May 5: Lot 12, Ridgewoods, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Lora Ramsey. Grantor: Nathan and Martha Coleman, Nathan C. Coleman Living Trust. Excise tax: $160. Page 2109 of Book 559.
May 5: Lot 15, Unit 2, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Jon & Regenia, LLC. Grantor: Paul and Rose Carney. Excise tax: $5,200. Page 2133 of Book 559.
May 6: One tract (4 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Steve and Rosa Beam. Grantor: James and Sandra Wise. Excise tax: $40. Page 2160 of Book 559.
May 6: One tract (11 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Maynard Turbyfill. Grantor: Nicola Pritchard, Juanita, William and Patricia Trivett, Vivian Pyle, Bryan Pyle, Tammie Hook, Herman Hook, Timothy Trivett, Stacie & Jonathan Ropes, Curtis Turbyfill, Elizabeth and Doran Gwyn, Tammy and Keith Hartz, Shirley Peraino, Lloyd and Gary Turbyfill Jr., Tammie Connor, Tishia Chambers, Starly, Denise, Lloyd and Roman Turbyfill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2203 of Book 559.
May 6: One tract (11 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Maynard Turbyfill. Grantor: Nicola Pritchard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2219 of Book 559.
May 6: Unit A, Bldg. 29, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mahtaj and Robert James Jr. Grantor: James and Amy Guthrie. Excise tax: $1,010. Page 2221 of Book 559.
May 6: Lot 110, Block 11, Linville. Grantee: William and BJ Close. Grantor: Janice and Ronald Wooten, Linda and Mike Eggers, Martha Ellis, Brenda and Thomas Singleton, Wayne and Sharon Arnold. Excise tax: $300. Page 2225 of Book 559.
May 6: One tract (0.52 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dexter Hobbs Jr. and Laura Hobbs. Grantor: Truman Hobbs Jr., Bruce Reid, William Rose Jr., Joyce Hobbs, The Joyce D. Hobbs Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,650. Page 2236 of Book 559.
May 6: Lot 57, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jon Yura. Grantor: Patricia Wilson. Excise tax: $1,830. Page 2256 of Book 559.
May 6: Four tracts (68 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Gail Woods, Gail Irving Woods Living Trust. Grantor: Gail Woods and Gail Lutz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2280 of Book 559.
May 6: Lot 36, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Mary Mashke. Grantor: Justin and Amanda Forrest. Excise tax: $180. Page 2285 of Book 559.
May 6: Lot 8, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne and Debra Vance, Debra J. Vance Living Trust. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: $130. Page 2292 of Book 559.
May 6: Lot 9, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne and Debra Vance, Debra J. Vance Living Trust. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: $124. Page 2294 of Book 559.
