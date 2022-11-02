The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 24: One tract (11 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Austin Rich and Aaron Lewis. Grantor: Justin Ray, Maynard Turbyfill and Darlene Allen. Excise tax: $100. Page 371 of Book 583.
Oct. 24: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Kenneth and Priscilla Cloninger. Grantor: Betty Cloniger and Betty Cloninger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 373 of Book 583.
Oct. 24: Apt. 1, Building 3, Custer 6A, Mountain Springs Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Shaun Fellers. Grantor: John Lancaster III and Jane Lancaster. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 379 of Book 583.
Oct. 24: Lot S2, Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amy Johnson and Cathy Cummings. Grantor: George and Deborah Purser. Excise tax: $530. Page 381 of Book 583.
Oct. 24: Unit 10, River Club Cabiminiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Doris Sauer. Grantor: Silverelm Lake, LLC, Silverum Lake, LLC. Excise tax: $1,870. Page 384 of Book 583.
Oct. 24: Unit 2715, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: SDE Land Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Myrtle and Gary Richards. Excise tax: $370. Page 395 of Book 583.
Oct. 24: Lot 129, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Carla Macijewski and Christopher Sigmon. Grantor: Carl and Jane Sigmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 400 of Book 583.
Oct. 24: Lot 51, Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: David and Carolyn Miller. Grantor: Thomas and Kathleen Hall. Excise tax: $82. Page 474 of Book 583.
Oct. 24: Lot 74, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sandra Labaw and Susan Manson. Grantor: Linda Moore. Excise tax: $709. Page 479 of Book 583.
Oct. 24: One tract (0.74 acres), Linville. Grantee: Timothy Huffman. Grantor: Emily Jones. Excise tax: $170. Page 498 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: One tract (6.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael and Michelle Clark. Grantor: Michael Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 525 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: One tract (13.37 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Michelle and Michael Clark. Grantor: Michelle Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 528 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: One tract (2.51 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Renee Ward. Grantor: Judy, Dean and Larry Dean Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 532 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: Lot 50, The Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Beaverdam Creek Properties, LLC. Grantor: David and Marsha McManus. Excise tax: $90. Page 535 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: Lot 41, The Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Beaverdam Creek Properties, LLC. Grantor: C&S Partnership, C&S Partners, Sonya and Carroll Garland. Excise tax: $84. Page 538 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: Lot 22, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mike and Karen Donovan. Grantor: Thomas and Rachel Darnell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 546 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: Tracts 13 and 28, Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Patricia Rielly. Grantor: Patricia Smith, Patricia Ashley Smith Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $220. Page 549 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: One tract (4.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Eric and Debbie Guinn. Grantor: Savannah, Shianna, Cheyenne and Oakley Hughes. Excise tax: $100. Page 553 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: See document for description. Grantee: Damon and Michelle South. Grantor: Judy Christiansen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 555 of Book 583.
Oct. 25: Lot 84, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fred Devore II and Jessica Devore. Grantor: Thomas and Elizabeth Goelz. Excise tax: $540. Page 559 of Book 583.
Oct. 26: Lot 16, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Byron Bergren, Byron L. Bergren Living Trust. Grantor: C. Saunders Roberson Jr. and Jennifer Roberson. Excise tax: $5,350. Page 567 of Book 583.
Oct. 26: One tract (14.35 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joseph and Lindsay Stevens. Grantor: Frank and Betty Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 570 of Book 583.
Oct. 26: See document for description. Grantee: Judy Christiansen. Grantor: Damon and Michelle South. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 576 of Book 583.
Oct. 26: Two tracts (1.61 acres), Linville. Grantee: Shelia Kramer, Roger Childress and Rebecca Smith. Grantor: Shelia Kramer and Clay Childress. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 580 of Book 583.
Oct. 26: Lot 75, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Teresa and James Carter. Grantor: George Linker, Leslie and Randy Williams, Teresa and James Carter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 583 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $534. Page 608 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Lot 40, Section A Spruce Hollow, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charles Campbell Jr. and Jeffrey Campbell. Grantor: Nancy Campbell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 611 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Lot 82, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Laura Hammaker. Grantor: Michael Lilly Excise tax: $417. Page 630 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Lot 288, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Dale and Betty Cushman. Grantor: Francisco and Argelia Suarez. Excise tax: $544. Page 635 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Lot RS-6, Red Sky Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Red Eagle Lodge, LLC. Grantor: TPWH Red Sky, LLC. Excise tax: $1,450. Page 638 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Unit A, Building 9, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Jennifer Egolf. Grantor: Richard and Vicki Hammer. Excise tax: $1,258. Page 641 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Lot 42, Mountain Meadows, Linville. Grantee: Douglas McCoy Jr., Douglas and Gina McCoy, The Douglas and Gina McCoy Living Trust, Dalton McCoy, Cynthia McCoy, The Dalton and Cynthia McCoy Living Trust. Grantor: Douglas McCoy, Jr. and Dalton McCoy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 644 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: One tract (0.36 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Nancy Miller. Grantor: Maren Jaffee. Excise tax: $810. Page 648 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Tract 4 (14.297 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Robert and Barbara Reece. Grantor: Jerry, Richard, Robert and Barbara Reece, Judy and Steve Arwood, Glenda Bunton, Judy and Steve Arrowood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 661 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Tract 1 (4.023 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jerry Reece. Grantor: Jerry, Richard, Robert and Barbara Reece, Judy and Steve Arwood, Glenda Bunton, Judy and Steve Arrowood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 666 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Tract 3 (17.371 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Richard Reece. Grantor: Jerry, Richard, Robert and Barbara Reece, Judy and Steve Arwood, Glenda Bunton, Judy and Steve Arrowood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 671 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Tract 2 (17.81 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Judy and Steve Arwood. Grantor: Jerry, Richard, Robert and Barbara Reece, Judy and Steve Arwood, Glenda Bunton, Judy and Steve Arrowood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 676 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: One tract (1.00 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Johnnie Townsend. Grantor: Danielle and David Henson, Wendy and David Hughes, Felece and Daniel Buchanan. Excise tax: $162. Page 681 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Lot 42, Fox Run Too, Banner Elk. Grantee: CLK Builders, Inc. Grantor: Fox Run Estates, Ltd. Excise tax: $470. Page 699 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Lot 10, Red Fox Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fox Run Estates, Ltd. Grantor: CLK Builders, Inc. Excise tax: $470. Page 703 of Book 583.
Oct. 27: Lot 23, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Douglas and Loretta Ecklund. Grantor: Janice and Gilbert Blancas. Excise tax: $198. Page 709 of Book 583.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.