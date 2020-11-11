The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 2: Unit 07E, Week 6, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $20. Page 1378 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Unit 07H, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $28. Page 1456 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $128. Page 1459 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $286. Page 1462 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Unit 102B, Week 7, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Hauser-Fields Living Trust. Grantor: Larry Fields and Patricia Hauser. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1551 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Lot 27, The Views at Cranberry, Cranberry. Grantee: Albert Ward. Grantor: Shawn and Michelle Kordes. Excise tax: $12. Page 1554 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Lot 7, MacRae View, Linville. Grantee: William Rose Jr. Grantor: Frances Rose and William Rose Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1559 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Unit 48, Building K, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: A-Path, Inc. Grantor: Joseph and Lucy Carrara. Excise tax: $218. Page 1565 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Lot 7, MacRae View, Linville. Grantee: William Rose Jr., Frances Rose, the 2020 Irrevocable Trust for Frances Hobbs Rose. Grantor: William Rose Jr. and Frances Rose. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1568 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Lot 175, Saddle Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Williams and Pamela Brammer. Grantor: Robert and Victoria Dickson. Excise tax: $180. Page 1577 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Lot 104, Sugar Pointe, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Pamela Bennett. Grantor: Robert and Beth Long. Excise tax: $1,480. Page 1603 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Unit 1D, Building 3, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven David Goodstein. Grantor: James and Patricia Baio. Excise tax: $868. Page 1606 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Unit 9A3, Week 48, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Charles and Beverly Ragsdale. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1609 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: One tract (4.337 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Dana and Timothy Blake. Grantor: Darlene, Kent and Pamela French, Sharon Dibello. Excise tax: $315. Page 1612 of Book 551.
Nov. 2: Lot 9A, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Penny Wellman. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $350. Page 1629 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: One tract (2.51 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Courtney and Harold Carter. Grantor: CMH Homes Inc. Excise tax: $305. Page 1659 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $428. Page 1679 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: See document for description. Grantee: Preston and Mary Johnson. Grantor: Preston and Mary Johnson, Mary Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1682 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: One tract (14 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: JSCOT LLC and Samantha Reid. Grantor: Norma Farr. Excise tax: $100. Page 1704 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: Adam Taylor. Grantor: Better Holdings LLC Excise tax: $26. Page 1706 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: Lot 122, Eagles Nest North Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chi and Kristin Huang. Grantor: Harry and Tracy Ingham. Excise tax: $430. Page 1709 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: Unit 2513, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Barbara Shotts. Grantor: MIT, Inc. Excise tax: $255. Page 1730 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: Lot 202, Cloud Spring Park, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Laura and David Dignam, the Laura E. Dignam Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: John Raper Jr. and Patty Raper. Excise tax: $120. Page 1755 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: One tract (0.42 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Dustin Beam and Julie Gallion. Grantor: Roy Dellinger Jr., Christy Dellinger and Kathy Stines. Excise tax: $298. Page 1761 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: One tract (5.39 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Jeanie Webb. Grantor: Gerald Robbins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1774 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: One tract (41.77 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christopher and Morgan Blanton. Grantor: Robert and Barbara Reece. Excise tax: $192. Page 1783 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: One tract (6.73 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christopher and Morgan Blanton. Grantor: Robert and Barbara Reece. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1786 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: Two tracts (2.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: George and Melba Andrews. Grantor: Lorena McKee. Excise tax: $30. Page 1808 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: Lot 105, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Shaun Trivette. Grantor: Robert and Patricia Eavers. Excise tax: $220. Page 1811 of Book 551.
Nov. 3: See document for description. Grantee: Jennifer Hardin, Samuel Wise. Grantor: Carolyn Wise. Excise tax: $10. Page 1834 of Book 551.
Nov. 4: Lot 122, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Fay Perry and Randall Buchanan. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association Inc. Excise tax: $19. Page 1850 of Book 551.
Nov. 4: Lot 82, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Diane Aadland. Grantor: Betty Readling. Excise tax: $300. Page 1852 of Book 551.
Nov. 4: One tract (0.29 acres), Linville. Grantee: Shon and Shannon Tally. Grantor: Daniel and Martha Gilbert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1856 of Book 551.
Nov. 4: Mary G. Elder Estate Division (9.92 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary Frisbie, William, Walter and John Elder. Grantor: Mary Frisbie, William, Walter, John and Mary Elder, Mary G. Elder Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1874 of Book 551.
Nov. 4: Lot 115, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Shipley III and Kimberly Shipley. Grantor: The Amended and Restated Josephine M. Laurerman Revocable Trust, Josephine Lauerman and Edward Shipley Jr. Excise tax: $815. Page 1887 of Book 551.
Nov. 4: Lot L22R, Lodges Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martin Hiller, Martin Hiller, Wesley Hiller III and Martin H. Hiller Child’s Trust. Grantor: Kenneth Hanson, Helen Hanson. Excise tax: $690. Page 1910 of Book 551.
Nov. 4: Mary G. Elder Estate Division (9.92 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Janet and Allen Speer, Janet Barton Speer Living Trust. Grantor: Mary Frisbie, William, Walter, John and Olga Elder, Charles Frisbie and Kathryn Burton. Excise tax: $179. Page 1914 of Book 551.
Nov. 4: One tract (0.46 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Amy Gardner, Clover Real Estate Land Trust. Grantor: Teresa Beam. Excise tax: $92. Page 1932 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: One tract (3.03 acres), Avery County. Grantee: AKSIT Properties LLC. Grantor: The Broadway Group LLC. Excise tax: $3,280. Page 1964 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Lot 25, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: WM Eagles Nest LLC. Grantor: Wilfred and Monika Martinez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1998 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Lot VR-8, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chelsea Bukowski. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $660. Page 2002 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Lot 193, GF Co., Linville. Grantee: Jill Newton and Jill S. Newton Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Phillip and Sandra Ashkettle. Excise tax: $3,510. Page 2006 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Lot 10, Woodland Meadows of Beech Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Daniel and Lesley Allen. Grantor: Susan and Hector Hidalgo. Excise tax: $820. Page 2010 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: See document for description. Grantee: Preston and Pilar Halstead. Grantor: Katerina Hamilton. Excise tax: $90. Page 2043 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Lot 40, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glenn Bebie. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 2046 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Unit 2, Building A, Springhouse, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Springhouse DPFD, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Dorothy Wood. Excise tax: $820. Page 2050 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: One tract (6.418 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Travis Horney. Grantor: Gary Horney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2079 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: One tract (6.418 acres), Avery County. Grantee: April Pittman. Grantor: Gary Horney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2082 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Lot 50, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pinnacle Properties of Lake Norman, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Susan Donnell. Excise tax: $3,370. Page 2085 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Two tracts, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John, Teresa and Charlotte Goodman. Grantor: Charlie Kirk, Jr., Charlie and Sandra Kirk, Charlie and Sandra Kirk Family Trust. Excise tax: $230. Page 2097 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: One tract (1.42 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Thelma McLean. Grantor: Coast 2 Coast Properties LLC. Excise tax: $150. Page 2117 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Lot 205, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Leigh Bane. Grantor: Robert and Patricia Winger. Excise tax: $154. Page 2123 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: One tract (8.229 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Joshua Dockery. Grantor: Rex Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2125 of Book 551.
Nov. 5: Lot 49, Unit 11, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Mark Halpern, Mark Halpern Revocable Trust. Grantor: Martha Bouza. Excise tax: $1,955. Page 2134 of Book 551.
Nov. 6: Unit E109, Week 41, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek POA. Grantor: Rose and James Woods. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2156 of Book 551.
