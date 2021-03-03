The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 22: Lot 29, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lawrence Hurst, Jr. Grantor: Ann, Sheila and Michael Matthews, Virginia and Robert Bennett. Excise tax: $200. Page 1908 of Book 556.
Feb. 22: One tract (3.5 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Sonya Coffey. Grantor: Sonya Coffey, Wayne Dykes and Brandon Triplett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1914 of Book 556.
Feb. 22: Lot 6, Grandfather Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Anne Fields. Grantor: Eileen Simpson. Excise tax: $514. Page 1919 of Book 556.
Feb. 22: Two tracts (3.00 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Amanda Franklin. Grantor: Gregory and Barbara Kinner. Excise tax: $40. Page 1933 of Book 556.
Feb. 22: Two tracts (10.94 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Claude Franklin. Grantor: Elizabeth Nunez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1936 of Book 556.
Feb. 22: Two tracts (10.94 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Kelly Leclaire. Grantor: Claude Franklin. Excise tax: $680. Page 1938 of Book 556.
Feb. 22: Unit 27C, Week 6, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: John and Barkley Whitehead. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1946 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: Tract 4, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Brian and Susan King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1999 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: Lot VR-14, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chad and Monica Gressani. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 2002 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: Two tracts (10.765 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Adam and Julilah Clawson. Grantor: Troy, Beulah, Fred, and Esther Clawson, Adam and Rachel Atlasy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2018 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: One tract (15.425 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jason and Angela Clawson. Grantor: Troy, Beulah, Fred, and Esther Clawson, Adam and Rachel Atlasy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2024 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: Unit 4208, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Margory Dooley. Grantor: Ryan Dooley and Danielle Fontana. Excise tax: $60. Page 2029 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: One tract (0.26 acres), Linville. Grantee: Pin High Linville, LLC. Grantor: Hugh Morgan III, Alice and Grace Morgan, Caroline and Samuel Avery, Ann and Blaine Sanders. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 2035 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: One tract (0.20 acres), Linville. Grantee: Pin High Linville, LLC. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $20. Page 2042 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: Unit E112, Week 42, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: John and Teresa Thompson, Leonard Thompson Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2046 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: Unit E110, Week 52, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Andrew Boni and Pui Ng. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2049 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: Unit 2-A, Building 9, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew Sheets. Grantor: Kenneth Bryant and Marla Kephart. Excise tax: $1,165. Page 2070 of Book 556.
Feb. 23: Lot VR-19, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Kuehnle III and Juliet Kuehnle. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $350. Page 2074 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Two tracts (28.99 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Lucas Gwyn. Grantor: Ronald and Lisa Gwyn. Excise tax: $1. Page 2107 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Lot 9, Unit 19, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Paulette Sherrill. Grantor: Ronald, Paulette Sherrill, Glenn Sherrill Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2110 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Lot R13, Ridgeline Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pernille and Jason Lopez. Grantor: Michael and Sharon Dennehy. Excise tax: $450. Page 2115 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Lot 9, Unit 19, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Paulette Sherrill, Tammy Simms, Paulette E. Sherrill Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Paulett, R. Glenn, and Ronald Sherrill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2132 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Unit 3223, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Brian and Ashley Allen. Grantor: Lael Blackstone and The Lael H. Blackstone Trust. Excise tax: $386. Page 2137 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Unit 9G, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Redding and Karen Thompson. Grantor: Robert and Nancy Booher. Excise tax: $2. Page 2163 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Lot 85, Section 9, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Julia and Ethan Dettling. Grantor: Randy Strickland. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 2180 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Lot 2, Silver Fox Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fred and Cheryl Jenkins. Grantor: Trim 1 LLC. Excise tax: $1,550. Page 2199 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Lot 183, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Andrew and Jenna Huggins. Grantor: Edwin Dalrymple Jr. and Sandra Dalrymple. Excise tax: $2,032. Page 2217 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: One tract (1.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Christopher Franklin. Grantor: Michelle Franklin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2234 of Book 556.
Feb. 24: Lot L59, Lodges Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terry and Kathryn Haseman. Grantor: Jennifer and Robert Kirek. Excise tax: $700. Page 2270 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: Unit 3DT, Week 48F, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $16. Page 2277 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: Unit B, Building 7, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barry and Kathleen Rogers, Rogers Family Trust. Grantor: Robert Bratton. Excise tax: $130. Page 2280 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: Lot 268, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lynne Adams. Grantor: Caney Lowe Jr., Marla Lowe. Excise tax: $296. Page 2290 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: Two tracts (11.30 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Henry Brewer Jr. and Henry Jessie Brewer Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Henry Brewer Jr. and Kathryn Brewer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2293 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: Lot 4, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Caroline Efird. Grantor: William Pasko III and Amanda Pasko. Excise tax: $1,250. Page 2299 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: Lot L29, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hunter Edwards Jr and Stephanie Edwards. Grantor: Alan and Beth Gross. Excise tax: $5,461. Page 2318 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: Lot 265, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: Edwin Dalrymple Jr. adn Sandra Dalrymple. Grantor: Kelli Lash and Peter Lash Jr. Excise tax: $3,570. Page 2343 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: One tract (0.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Matthew, Stevie and Janet Millsaps. Grantor: Matthew and Stevie Millsaps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2367 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: One tract (0.32 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jocelyn and Nicolas Garcia. Grantor: Matthew and Ysenia Zemba. Excise tax: $308. Page 2369 of Book 556.
Feb. 25: Lot 26, Bear Creek, Linville. Grantee: Marvin and Marife Quiros. Grantor: Bear Creek Developers, LLC. Excise tax: $86. Page 2401 of Book 556.
