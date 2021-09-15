The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 7: One tract (10.9 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Bobby and Kimberly Smith. Grantor: Larry, Nina, and Chad McKinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1465 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Lot 35, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nancy Sizemore, Nancy B. Sizemore Revocable Trust. Grantor: Nancy Sizemore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1475 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Lot 3, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Raymond and Victoria Carlson. Grantor: Harold Raynor and Harold M. Raynor Living Trust. Excise tax: $650. Page 1481 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Lot 44, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Robert and Bonnie Bevington. Grantor: Grant and Megan Foster. Excise tax: $400. Page 1503 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Lot 276, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Anthony and Margaret Lualdi, The Anthony Lualdi and Margaret O’Toole Lualdi Living Trust. Grantor: John J. Barrett Jr., Robin Barrett, and Sandra Adkins. Excise tax: $676. Page 1508 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Lot 16, Unit 2, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Mark and Karen Dern. Grantor: Susan Hinson, Susan Jaeger Hinson Trust. Excise tax: $3,800. Page 1515 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Sheep Dawg, LLC. Grantor: Haywood Equity Group Limited Partnership, Deerwood Investments, Inc. Excise tax: $160. Page 1521 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Lot 16, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ronald Knight. Grantor: Kurt and Judith Saunders. Excise tax: $620. Page 1527 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Unit 20, Building 2, Bee Branch Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: JDLD Properties, LLC. Grantor: Frederick and Patricia Gore. Excise tax: $350. Page 1532 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Unit 3732, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elmer Jr. and Tammy Overton, Felix and Debbie Smith. Grantor: Ronnie Wilson Sr., Helen Wilson, Felix and Debbie Smith. Excise tax: $11. Page 1534 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Unit No. A-1, Snowlake Country Houses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Danielle Davis. Grantor: Michael and Tracie Wawrzyniak. Excise tax: $637. Page 1537 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Unit C, Building 8, Skyleaf Mtn. Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Emmer. Grantor: George Emmel IV and Phyllis Emmer. Excise tax: $645. Page 1570 of Book 565.
Sept. 7: Two lots, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jorge Moreno. Grantor: John Cave. Excise tax: $500. Page 1573 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Unit C, Building 47, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sven Laudien. Grantor: Scott Brady, Scott Joseph Brady, Susan Brady, Susan Taylor Brady, Scott Brady and Susan Taylor Brady Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $309. Page 1575 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Four tracts (10.43 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Scott Shannon. Grantor: Judy and Janet Minyard, Judy Shook. Excise tax: $260. Page 1579 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: One tract (1.514 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sean and Autumn McNay. Grantor: Lora and Stephen Lecka, Billy, Sherri, David and Barbara Greene, Debra Harden, Carlis Johnson, Regina Tipton and Lorena Goodman. Excise tax: $150. Page 1584 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: One tract (0.075 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sean and Autumn McNay. Grantor: Lora and Stephen Lecka, Billy, Sherri, David and Barbara Greene, Debra Harden, Carlis Johnson, Regina Tipton and Lorena Goodman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1592 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: One tract (4.48 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Viola Greene. Grantor: Billie and Ferdinand Ruepp. Excise tax: $400. Page 1600 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Unit 202, Building C, Carolina North Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Paul and Shirley Dragoonis. Grantor: Berry and Leilani Seltzer. Excise tax: $720. Page 1604 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Unit 14, Building B, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Zachary Melvin. Grantor: Bruce and Shari Unger. Excise tax: $330. Page 1607 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Lot 71, Section 9, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Renee Hillman and Aaron Will. Grantor: Steven and Patricia Vasilevich. Excise tax: $1,134. Page 1613 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Lot 6, River Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Kendall Gavalas. Grantor: John and Jill Cramer. Excise tax: $1,850. Page 1630 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Lot 107, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Troy Steinbauer. Grantor: Catherine Seeger, Seeger Family Trust. Excise tax: $630. Page 1674 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Two tracts (2.11 acres), Linville. Grantee: Katharine Gavenus, George Ellwanger. Grantor: Katharine Gavenus. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1706 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: One tract (1.01 acres), Linville. Grantee: Nancy and John Telander. Grantor: Roy Isley Jr., Lisa Isley. Excise tax: $460. Page 1729 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Unit B, Building 8, The Reserve, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Carolyn Phillips. Grantor: James and Sue Franklin. Excise tax: $980. Page 1747 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Lot T5, Timberline, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandi and Jeff M. McConnell, Larry Pollock, Pollock Protection Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $766. Page 1756 of Book 565.
Sept. 8: Lot S110, Sunset Lodges, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Shawna Phelps. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $610. Page 1759 of Book 565.
Sept. 9: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1779 of Book 565.
Sept. 9: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1782 of Book 565.
Sept. 9: One tract (0.4203 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas Price Jr., Sandra Price, Price Living Trust. Grantor: Thomas Price Jr. and Sandra Price. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1785 of Book 565.
Sept. 9: Lot 19, (2.14 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Craig and Carrie Craver. Grantor: Anthony and Brianne Brooks, Nancy Armstrong. Excise tax: $30. Page 1788 of Book 565.
Sept. 9: Lot 7015, Summit Forest, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven Doctor, the Doctor Family Trust. Grantor: Robert and Ellen Alpert. Excise tax: $790. Page 1795 of Book 565.
Sept. 9: Lot 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Mark Farbstein, Marc B. Farbstein Revocable Trust. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $600. Page 1807 of Book 565.
Sept. 10: One tract (1.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Avery County. Grantor: Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital, Inc. Excise tax: $450. Page 1865 of Book 565.
