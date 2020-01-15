The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 6: Lot 7, Grandfather Mtn. Lake Lots, Linville. Grantee: Sally Warburton. Grantor: Nancy Gideon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 768 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: Unit 104B, Week 40, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Bobby and Betty Hord. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 773 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: One tract (0.37 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Sharon Perry. Grantor: Brenda and Randall Grubb. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 775 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: Unit 2203, Pinnacle Inn Country Club and Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Anna Perekotly and Ivan Kapitanov. Grantor: Mitchell and Frankie Dowless. Excise tax: $116. Page 800 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: Lots 27-39, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary Turner, Mary L. Turner Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mary and Mike Turner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 810 of Book 538
Jan. 6: Unit 07, Week 30, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association Inc. Grantor: Charles and Mary Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 814 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: Unit 8, Building C, The Timbers Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephanie and Jeffrey Luck. Grantor: Jay Tarnacki. Excise tax: $160. Page 817 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: Lot 7A, Eagles Nest North Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: Floyd Wisner and glenda Colman. Grantor: Jonathan and Barbara Lindsey. Excise tax: $590. Page 833 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: Revised Oak Hills Lot D-158, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Deejay Rentals LLC. Grantor: Judy and Phil Ayers, Harold Sain. Excise tax: $204. Page 849 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: One tract (2.90 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner Elk Self Storage I, LLC. Grantor: George Meyer Jr., the Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust, Beverly Payne, Daniel Smith, George Meyer III and Janell Meyer. Excise tax: $2,000. Page 858 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: One tract (1.28 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner Elk Self Storage II, LLC. Grantor: George Meyer Jr., the Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust, Beverly Payne, Daniel Smith, George Meyer III and Janell Meyer. Excise tax: $850. Page 881 of Book 539.
Jan. 6: Lot 1, Big Rock, Linville. Grantee: Wenda Palmer and Peter Regimbal. Grantor: Elaine Lilly. Excise tax: $70. Page 904 of Book 539.
Jan. 7: Unit 104C, Week 19, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc.. Grantor: Patrick and Susan Woodard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 910 of Book 539.
Jan. 7: One tract (2.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Robert Cavagnaro. Grantor: Alex and Clara Rodriguez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 931 of Book 539.
Jan. 8: Unit 101B, Week 47; Unit 101D, Week 29, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Andrejs and Maureen Jugs. Excise tax: $10. Page 946 of Book 539.
Jan. 8: Lot 79, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Casa Blanca Realty LLC. Grantor: Cheryl Turner Blanco, Rene Blanco-Lopez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 949 of Book 539.
Jan. 8: Unit C, Building C, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Kathy Varsalona, Michael E. Varsalona and Kathy J. Varsalona Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: James and Nancy McFauls. Excise tax: $500. Page 1023 of Book 539.
Jan. 8: Unit 2316, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Yelton. Grantor: Bill Baity Jr. Excise tax: $270. Page 1028 of Book 539.
Jan. 8: Lot ES-56, Eagles Nest Springs Lodges, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Jessica Johnson. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 1033 of Book 539.
Jan. 8: Lot L66, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sterling Group Investments LLC. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $800. Page 1055 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Unit 4102, Pinnacle Inn Resort and Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Stuart and Susan Neal. Grantor: Eric and Ava Eschert. Excise tax: $110. Page 1089 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Lot 37, Lakeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Steven Berkey. Grantor: Rose Cole. Excise tax: $610. Page 1093 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Unit 4304, Pinnacle Inn Country Club and Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Rafael Figueroa-Dugarte, Carla Prince-Bolivar. Grantor: Jack Sandrock. Excise tax: $90. Page 1111 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Lot 182, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patricia McCammon. Grantor: Sidney and Joan Kaltman. Excise tax: $370. Page 1114 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Unit 2, Linville Land Harbor Golf View Townhouses, Linville. Grantee: Martin Smith and Lynn Sullivan. Grantor: Gerald and Carol Revelle. Excise tax: $412. Page 1119 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Unit 105A, Week 38, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Larry and Brenda Munday. Excise tax: $10. Page 1121 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Lot 7, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: KCH Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Ronald Warner. Excise tax: $330. Page 1125 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Unit 101C, Week 45, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: William and Maryann Sponheimer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1128 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Unit 201H, Week 28, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Roy and Penny Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1130 of Book 539.
Jan. 9: Lot 10A, Donaldson Lands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Hannah. Grantor: Thomas and Amanda Rembert. Excise tax: $326. Page 1132 of Book 539.
Jan. 10: One tract (3.95 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Richard Phillips. Grantor: Lorena McKee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1149 of Book 539.
Jan. 10: Unit 201F, Week 27, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Danny Bledsoe, Linda Smith-Bledsoe. Excise tax: $10. Page 1152 of Book 539.
