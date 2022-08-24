The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
August 15: Lot 18, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michelle Warren, Michelle D. Warren Living Trust. Grantor: Timothy and Joan Kane. Excise tax: $2,900. Page 1715 of Book 580.
August 15: Two tracts (0.85 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jose Martin Belmonte Ramirez and Rosa Rodriguez. Grantor: Jose Ramirez and Rosa Rodriguez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1718 of Book 580.
August 15: Unit A, Building 36, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne Coulter, Wayne R. Coulter Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Timothy and Donna Payne. Excise tax: $1,282. Page 1726 of Book 580.
August 15: Unit 2314, Sugar Top Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Samuel Clawson, Samuel R. Clawson Trust. Grantor: Elizabeth Clawson, Elizabeth M. Clawson Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1730 of Book 580.
August 15: One tract (36.33 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Joseph Beets. Grantor: Rebecca Beets, Rebecca C. Beets Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1733 of Book 580.
August 15: Two tracts (7.37 acres), Avery. Grantee: Jay Leutze. Grantor: Jay and Kathleen Leutze, Kathleen Erskine Leutze Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1740 of Book 580.
August 15: One tract (1.023 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Mildred Pittman. Grantor: Morris, Patricia and Tammy Fisher, Arthur and Marie Sparks, Mildred Pittman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1745 of Book 580.
August 15: Lot 31, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Karen Bowman. Grantor: Richard Parry and Shirley Anderson. Excise tax: $179. Page 1749 of Book 580.
August 15: Lot 40, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville Grantee: Michael and Catherine Smith. Grantor: Smith Family Investments, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1754 of Book 580.
August 16: Lot 33, Silver Springs Farm Residential, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Osborne and Jean Inderfurth. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr., Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer, Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $190. Page 1762 of Book 580.
August 16: Unit 2909, Sugar Top Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carl and Amilea Tackett. Grantor: Robert and Beverly McCown. Excise tax: $470. Page 1775 of Book 580.
August 16: Lot 121, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Dennis and Shevalin Pottow. Grantor: Charles Kipick. Excise tax: $44. Page 1806 of Book 580.
August 16: Lot 23, Harbor Lake, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Peggy and John Halifax, Nathanial and Celeste Honaker. Grantor: Peggy and John Halifax, Nathanial, Aubree, Celeste, William and Nathaniel Honaker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1808 of Book 580.
August 16: Lot 70, Village of Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vanessa and Dustin Ambrosecchia. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $450. Page 1812 of Book 580.
August 16: Lot 75, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Yaroslav Abramenko Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $160. Page 1839 of Book 580.
August 16: Three tracts (8.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Cheryl Pappas. Grantor: Polly McNichol and Robert Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1857 of Book 580.
August 16: Unit 8, Building A, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tidal Investments, LLC. Grantor: Matthew and Barrette Kane. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1862 of Book 580.
August 16: Lot 69, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Gregory Johnson, Rene Leblanc-Allman. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 1866 of Book 580.
August 16: Lot 70, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Boatwright Investments, LLC. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $230. Page 1869 of Book 580.
August 16: Unit 215, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cole and Nichole Sellazzo. Grantor: Azzo Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $570. Page 1871 of Book 580.
August 16: Lot 13, Section 15, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Robin and Thomas Enterline, Robin Morris Enterline Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Thomas and Robin Enterline. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1883 of Book 580.
August 16: One tract, Altamont. Grantee: Steve and Rosa Beam Grantor: Dustin and Julie Beam. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1886 of Book 580.
August 16: One tract (1.17 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Charles and Jennifer Jennings. Grantor: Michael and Carmen Lacey. Excise tax: $1. Page 1888 of Book 580.
August 16: Unit 105G, Week 12, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: John and Diane Mayes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1890 of Book 580.
August 16: Three tracts (147.22 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bear Creek at Linville, LLC. Grantor: Bear Creek Developers, LLC. Excise tax: $700. Page 1893 of Book 580.
August 16: Unit F, Building 2, The Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Franklin Marshall IV and Paige Marshall. Grantor: Francis Beam III and Patricia Beam. Excise tax: $968. Page 1901 of Book 580.
August 16: Unit 101C, Week 22, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Barbara Wilson, Barbara L. Wilson Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1904 of Book 580.
August 16: Two tracts, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Metro Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Substitute Trustee Services, Inc., Tammy and George Delaura. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1907 of Book 580.
August 16: One tract (1.091 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Jerrold and Lisa Moody. Grantor: Virginia and Morgan Jones, Morgan Hill. Excise tax: $10. Page 1910 of Book 580.
August 17: Lot 64, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Wendy Harris. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 1925 of Book 580.
August 17: Lot 34, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joint Revocable Trust of Edhem Foric and Rebecca Lynch, Edhem Foric, Rebecca Lynch. Grantor: Edhem Foric, Rebecca Lynch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1933 of Book 580.
August 17: Unit 2623, Sugartop Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Sandra Beshears. Grantor: Barbara Osguthorpe and Philip Curtiss. Excise tax: $465. Page 1935 of Book 580.
August 17: One tract (1.31 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Crystal and Billy Napier and Eunice Harmon. Grantor: Thomas Guinn II and Amber Guinn. Excise tax: $28. Page 1938 of Book 580.
August 17: Unit A, Building 26, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter and Elizabeth Neidenbach. Grantor: Richard and Doris Mu. Excise tax: $1,254. Page 1941 of Book 580.
August 17: Lot 67, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Nabil Mardini Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC Excise tax: $240. Page 1944 of Book 580.
August 17: Lot 24, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Trisha Scott. Grantor: Roy Dove III, Roy Dove, Christine Harper and Shannon Burbridge. Excise tax: $64. Page 1959 of Book 580.
August 17: Lot 51, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Givens. Grantor: William and Patricia Westmoreland. Excise tax: $1,490. Page 1964 of Book 580.
August 17: Lot 34, Skiloft Section, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Carolina Dreaming Properties, LLC. Grantor: James and Jennifer Griffin. Excise tax: $1,138. Page 2035 of Book 580.
August 17: Unit 131, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Brooke Cranfill. Grantor: Bradley and Meredith Tomlin. Excise tax: $480. Page 2039 of Book 580.
August 17: Lot 102, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tom Stopyra and Robin Proud. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 2043 of Book 580.
August 17: One tract (0.70 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Thomas Clotfelter. Grantor: Darrell Clark. Excise tax: $54. Page 2046 of Book 580.
August 18: Lot C54, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: AGL Group, LLC. Grantor: Travis and Erin Crofut. Excise tax: $240. Page 2058 of Book 580.
August 18: One tract (1.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Superior Rentals of Western North Carolina, LLC. Grantor: Jeffrey Boone. Excise tax: $61. Page 2061 of Book 580.
August 18: See document for description. Grantee: Vicki McClurg, Vicki McClurg Revocable Trust. Grantor: Vicki McClurg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2063 of Book 580.
August 18: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Sandra Midulla and Brenda Barco. Grantor: Jerry Garcia. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2066 of Book 580.
August 18: Lot 35A, Sugar Vista, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Heather Pye, Benjamin Speece. Grantor: James and Sharon Covey. Excise tax: $320. Page 2069 of Book 580.
August 18: Lot 33, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Laura O’Brien. Grantor: Becky Sharon, Eileen Kopp, The Eileen Kopp Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $160. Page 2075 of Book 580.
August 18: See document for description. Grantee: Kimberly Pittman. Grantor: Metro Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $518. Page 2078 of Book 580.
August 18: One tract (1.396 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Zbigniew Ryniak. Grantor: Scott and Lori Lane. Excise tax: $280. Page 2107 of Book 580.
August 18: Lot 2, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Jason Chesky. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $340. Page 2120 of Book 580.
August 19: Lot C129, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Leigh Gaskins. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $600. Page 2139 of Book 580.
August 19: Lot A, Woodland II Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Marc and Rachel Brotman. Grantor: Powergate LR, LLC. Excise tax: $2,700. Page 2144 of Book 580.
